World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messi’s Argentina 2-1
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Saudi Arabia scored one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever by beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday. Messi’s quest to win the one major title to elude him got off to a shocking start and brought back memories of Cameroon’s 1-0 win over an Argentina team led by Diego Maradona in the opening game of the 1990 World Cup.
‘Treat people with decency’: Roy Keane attacks staging of World Cup in Qatar
Roy Keane has condemned Fifa’s decision to allow the World Cup to be hosted in Qatar, in view of the country’s human rights record and its treatment of migrant workers and LGBTQ+ people
Denmark v Tunisia: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Who will teach whom a lesson at Education City Stadium in their Group D opener? Join John Brewin
Ochoa, Guardado join exclusive World Cup five-timers club
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Guillermo Ochoa is among four players in Qatar who will join an exclusive circle of players who have been to five World Cups. He joins Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Mexico teammate Andres Guardado. Before Qatar there were only four players in the five-time club. They were Italy’s Gianluigi Buffon, Germany’s Lothar Matthaus and Mexico’s Antonio Carbajal and Rafa Marquez. Guardado and Ochoa hold the distinction of being the first teammates play together in five straight World Cups.
World Cup Viewer’s Guide: Messi seeks history with Argentina
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi returns to the World Cup for a fifth attempt at finally winning soccer’s biggest prize. He’ll also be hoping to make history with Argentina. The Argentines are among the favorites to win in Qatar and a victory would fill the one gaping hole in his resume. But a win of a draw Tuesday against Saudi Arabia would give Argentina a record-tying result. Argentina arrived in Qatar on a 36-match unbeaten streak. That is one shy of tying Italy’s record for international men’s soccer1. Other games Tuesday include France against Australia, Mexico facing Poland and Denmark playing Tunisia.
Bale salvages 1-1 draw for Wales against US in World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — A young United States team was nearing victory in its World Cup return. Then Walker Zimmerman needlessly plowed into Gareth Bale. Bale converted the resulting penalty kick in the 82nd minute, giving Wales a 1-1 draw Monday night that left the Americans feeling frustrated and made their path to the knockout stage more precarious.
Saka, Rashford help England rout Iran 6-2 at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford put the last year’s European Championship loss behind them in England’s 6-2 rout of Iran at the World Cup. Both players missed penalties in the shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final and were then subjected to racist abuse. But Saka scored twice at Khalifa International Stadium and Rashford came off the bench to add another with his first move of the match.
Relaxed Messi determined to savor ‘likely’ final World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — There’s something different about Lionel Messi at this World Cup. He’s relaxed and happy and never stopped smiling Monday in a rare appearance at a news conference before Argentina’s first match of the tournament against Saudi Arabia. The pressure appears to have been lifted off the shoulders of one of soccer’s greatest ever players. Messi says it’s because he is “a bit more mature, always trying to give my best and enjoy everything, and live this World Cup with intensity and enjoy every moment.” This will likely be the 35-year-old Messi’s last World Cup and he enters it in stellar form for Paris Saint-Germain and after helping Argentina win the Copa America title last year.
Australia coach in jovial mood before opening World Cup game
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The daunting prospect of having to face defending World Cup champion France in his team’s opening match certainly hasn’t affected Australia coach Graham Arnold’s sense of humor. France defender Ibrahima Konaté said he didn’t know any of the names in Australia’s squad so Arnold questioned the player’s television habits. He says “Doesn’t he have Paramount Plus?” Arnold was referring to the media platform that broadcasts A-League soccer. The response drew plenty of laughter but Arnold pretty quickly turned serious again. He says “that’s something that’s their point of view.”
Bellingham scores, gets serenaded in his World Cup debut
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It was a pretty good World Cup debut for Jude Bellingham. The England midfielder hadn’t even made his national team debut by the time the last World Cup was played four years ago but he scored the first goal in a 6-2 victory over Iran at Khalifa International Stadium. And it was his first goal for England. England captain Harry Kane says “no better place to do it.” The England fans who made their way to the first World Cup in the Middle East certainly enjoyed it. They sang the Beatles classic “Hey Jude” to the 19-year-old Bellingham after the goal.
‘Angry’ Van Gaal looking for a joyous World Cup farewell
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — This World Cup wasn’t part of the plan for Louis van Gaal. It was a major inconvenience. He was retired when the Dutch soccer federation asked him last year to coach the national team for a third time. He was days away from turning 70. And he was also being treated for aggressive prostate cancer. He still took the job. Van Gaal may have stepped up more out of a sense of duty than any burning personal ambition to get back into the game but it’s still opened up one more chance to finally win the big prize for Netherlands.
Brazil getting ready to dance at the World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazilian players are hoping to do a lot of dancing at the World Cup in Qatar. The five-time world champions are feeling jubilant ahead of their debut against Serbia on Thursday. So much so that the dance celebrations are all prepared and rehearsed. Not one, not two, not three but all 10 of them. Raphinha says Brazil already “dances prepared for up to the 10th goal” and then they have ”to start innovating.” Brazil brought an offensive-minded squad to Qatar. Raphinha is among the nine forwards picked by coach Tite to try to give Brazil its first World Cup title in two decades.
US secretary of state hits out at FIFA LGBTQ armband ban
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday called FIFA's ban on an armband promoting LGBTQ rights at the World Cup in Qatar "concerning". The armbands had been viewed as a symbolic protest against laws in World Cup host Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.
World Cup host Qatar leaves pearl diving past far behind
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Seventy years ago, Saad Ismail Al Jassim used to free dive 40 feet (13 meters) deep into the waters of the Persian Gulf, holding his breath to comb the seabed for oysters in the hope of finding a cluster of pearls. Today, an 1,100-foot (335-meter)...
