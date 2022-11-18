Falcons have two of PFF's highest-graded rookies after 10 weeks

It was only a couple of months ago that Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning professed his admiration for country music star Luke Combs, who was the only member of the ESPN ‘College GameDay’ crew that correctly picked Oregon to beat BYU early in the season. The shows analysts sided with the Cougars. Lanning made it known on social media after Oregon’s dominant win that he was aware of the lack of confidence the crew had in his team, and credited Combs for staying true. RelatedKickoff time for Oregon vs. Oregon State game announced Lanning threw similar shade on Sunday morning after the Ducks’ impressive upset win over No. 10 Utah, 20-17, on Saturday night. As you might have guessed, the GameDay crew picked unanimously in favor of the Utes. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Q5wDox6RTc — Dan Lanning (@CoachDanLanning) November 20, 2022 With the uncertainty surrounding quarterback Bo Nix’s availability heading into this game, it’s not a shock that everyone picked against the Ducks, but Oregon was able to show a lot of heart and grit in their win on Saturday night. Let them know they were wrong, Dan. You earned it. List Notable quotes from Dan Lanning after Oregon's 20-17 win over Utah

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO