Singer Elton John closed out his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at LA’s Dodger Stadium on 20 November. “Tonight is a very special night, a very emotional night for me,” John said shortly after performing “Philadelphia Freedom” on the piano. “It’s been a long journey.” The choice of location was significant, given it’s where John performed a series of sold-out stadium concerts back in 1975 – and where he sported one of his most iconic costumes of all time. You may remember the fully-sequined LA Dodgers baseball uniform he wore, designed by Bob Mackie, master of stage style. It’s a look so memorable that stars like Harry Styles have even replicated it today.

2 HOURS AGO