Read full article on original website
Related
WTVCFOX
What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
WTVCFOX
"Dangerous loophole:" How purchased guns are tracked and traced, until they aren't
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — When someone in Tennessee buys more than one gun, the state holds onto the forms for those weapons, but not for long. News Channel 9 looked into how guns in Tennessee are tracked and then destroyed, and where this information goes once it leaves the purchasers hands.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee leaders respond to death of toddler who lived at homeless park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News first told you about a 23-month-old who was seen at Brookmeade Park back in March. That toddler, named Ariel Rose, died Nov. 11 at a transitional housing facility in North Nashville. Her cause of death is still under investigation. Ariel’s grandfather and...
WTVCFOX
'Near collapse' TN state leaders call on governor for Dept. of Children Services reform
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — State leaders are calling on the Governor Bill Lee to step in, as the Department of Children Services (DCS) is "near collapse." When these kids have nowhere else to turn, DCS Commissioner Margie Quinn says some end up in offices, or even hospitals for 100 days at a time.
WTVCFOX
THP encourages child safety with car seat check event at Bass Pro Shop in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, TN. — With the return of the holiday season, Tennessee State Troopers are encouraging people to keep their children safe while driving and to know the laws when it comes to car seats. Tennessee and Georgia Highway Patrol Officers worked together in a car seat check event. The...
WTVCFOX
Governor Ivey orders top-to-bottom review of execution protocol "for victims' sake"
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday asked Attorney General Steve Marshall to withdraw the state’s two pending motions to set execution dates in the cases of Alan Eugene Miller and James Edward Barber, the only two death row inmates with such motions currently pending before the Alabama Supreme Court.
WTVCFOX
Middle TN school districts ask lawmakers to modify controversial 3rd grade retention law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- More local school districts are taking a stance against a controversial new law in Tennessee that says third grade students must repeat the grade if they don’t pass the state reading test at the end of the year. Students can avoid getting held back if they...
WTVCFOX
Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger certifies midterm election results
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has certified the results of the November 8th General Election ahead of the November 25th deadline. Early certification was made possible by the efforts of county election officials in overseeing a secure, accessible, and smooth election, according to the Office of the Secretary of State.
WTVCFOX
Black Friday stores abandon midnight openings
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Gone are the days when shoppers would head to the stores at midnight on Black Friday. Nowadays, with many shoppers looking to Cyber Monday, some big box stores are waiting until the sun rises to start the day. Others, like Walmart, aren't even opening past their regular hours.
Comments / 0