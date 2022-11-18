ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WTVCFOX

What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
NASHVILLE, TN
Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger certifies midterm election results

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has certified the results of the November 8th General Election ahead of the November 25th deadline. Early certification was made possible by the efforts of county election officials in overseeing a secure, accessible, and smooth election, according to the Office of the Secretary of State.
GEORGIA STATE
Black Friday stores abandon midnight openings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Gone are the days when shoppers would head to the stores at midnight on Black Friday. Nowadays, with many shoppers looking to Cyber Monday, some big box stores are waiting until the sun rises to start the day. Others, like Walmart, aren't even opening past their regular hours.
TENNESSEE STATE

