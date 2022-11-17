ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

What are the Fines/Penalties for Not Doing This in St. Cloud?

I agree (if you think) that it's a little early for the snow that we've had already this season. Obviously nothing like they have had out in the Buffalo, NY area, but still. Over the last week I went out to shovel about three times because it basically snowed for 4 days straight. I get it when people say to wait until the snow is done falling before anyone goes out to shovel or snowblow because you will just have to do it again. But, with that said, the job might be a bit easier if you stay on top of it. But, yes, it does create more work because of the time you need to go out to clean it up.
Hack: How To Avoid “The Second Shovel” From Snow Plows In St. Cloud

I can't wait to try this. I have often wondered as I'm plowing my driveway for the 4th time in a day, how to avoid getting plowed back in when I get home from work. I understand that our snowplows do a great job of clearing our roads and I'm incredibly appreciative of that. However, I've thought to myself...there has to be a way to make this easier on the 2nd and third time for me and others in a day? I don't have that much time to replow myself out again.
New Southside Business Open in St. Cloud

Corner Hub Boutique opened earlier this month featuring women's clothing and Holiday seasonal gift items. The store is owned by Arielle Gerberding and her mother Sue Thorson. Sue also owns Comfort Keepers which is the building Corner Hub Boutique is in a portion of along County Road 75/Roosevelt Road in St. Cloud.
Ice Fishing Isn’t Far off in This Location in Minnesota

The recent cold and snowy weather isn't bad news for everyone. Ice fishing isn't far off now with temperatures consistently in the 20s and 30s over the past week and temps expected to drop to the teens for highs over the weekend and single digits expected overnight. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says if the cooler weather continues some locations about an hour north of St. Cloud and beyond should be safe for ice fishing. He says some skinny lakes and some that are sheltered from the wind have been ice covered for about a week. Schmitt says Central Minnesota is a bit further behind with only a few bays and ponds ice covered around here.
Gas Prices Falling Heading Into Thanksgiving Weekend

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices have declined across the country in the past week. Gas Buddy says every single state saw gas prices drop with tens of thousands of stations under $3 per gallon. They say everyone will be seeing relief at the pump this week, with even more substantial declines on the way as oil prices plummeted last week under $80 per barrel. Gas Buddy says it is not impossible that if oil markets hold we could see the national average of $2.99 by Christmas.
Another Morning Commute With Slick Roads in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for central Minnesota. Area roads are snow-covered and slippery, with patches of ice from the snow that melted during the day Tuesday. St. Cloud State University's weather department says St. Cloud has had 4.1 inches of...
Lake Effect Snow Dropping Big Totals on MN North Shore

DULUTH (WJON News) -- Here in St. Cloud we've had about 4.1 inches of snow so far this week, according to the weather department over at St. Cloud State University. If you are heading up to the north shore of Lake Superior you will find a lot more than that. The National Weather Service says Finland has had 21 inches of snow already this week. Hovland is at 19.7 inches and Grand Marais is at 16.5 inches as of Wednesday morning.
Metro Bus Announces Holiday Service Schedules

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Metro Bus has announced its schedules for the upcoming holidays. There will be no service of any kind on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day. On Friday, November 25th, there will be regular weekday service for Fixed Route, Dial-a-Ride, and ConneX. On both...
How to Get Ready for the Holidays in Minnesota

Thanksgiving is next but many locations are already planning holiday events and displays that have already started or will start soon. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She highlights the following events. Holiday Light Displays:. Every winter, Duluth’s Bayfront Festival Park on Lake Superior transforms into “America's...
