What are the Fines/Penalties for Not Doing This in St. Cloud?
I agree (if you think) that it's a little early for the snow that we've had already this season. Obviously nothing like they have had out in the Buffalo, NY area, but still. Over the last week I went out to shovel about three times because it basically snowed for 4 days straight. I get it when people say to wait until the snow is done falling before anyone goes out to shovel or snowblow because you will just have to do it again. But, with that said, the job might be a bit easier if you stay on top of it. But, yes, it does create more work because of the time you need to go out to clean it up.
Look, 40+ Great Places to Shop Locally in Central Minnesota on Small Business Saturday!
It's Thanksgiving week!! Who is ready to get stuffed with food Thursday, then get to the hustle and bustle of the holiday season? Black Friday shopping has been around for many years, as a matter of fact it wasn't originally named that because of the shopping craze. According to 'The History Channel';
Visit An Ice Palace Less Than an Hour from St. Cloud (not in the Twin Cities)
At this time of year (Winter) I try and look for anything to do in the area to try and make Winter a bit more enjoyable for myself. I make no apologies for the fact that I really kind of detest winter. Mostly just because I need to drive in it or shovel and remove it. Other than that... it is pretty.
Hack: How To Avoid “The Second Shovel” From Snow Plows In St. Cloud
I can't wait to try this. I have often wondered as I'm plowing my driveway for the 4th time in a day, how to avoid getting plowed back in when I get home from work. I understand that our snowplows do a great job of clearing our roads and I'm incredibly appreciative of that. However, I've thought to myself...there has to be a way to make this easier on the 2nd and third time for me and others in a day? I don't have that much time to replow myself out again.
Will Businesses Near Schools Be Able To Sell CDB Products in St. Cloud?
Tonight, we may have an answer to the question; How far away from schools, parks, houses of worship, or similar businesses will sellers of CBD products and THC products have to be in order to do business?. PUBLIC HEARING TONIGHT. There will be a public hearing during tonight's St. Cloud...
New Southside Business Open in St. Cloud
Corner Hub Boutique opened earlier this month featuring women's clothing and Holiday seasonal gift items. The store is owned by Arielle Gerberding and her mother Sue Thorson. Sue also owns Comfort Keepers which is the building Corner Hub Boutique is in a portion of along County Road 75/Roosevelt Road in St. Cloud.
Ice Fishing Isn’t Far off in This Location in Minnesota
The recent cold and snowy weather isn't bad news for everyone. Ice fishing isn't far off now with temperatures consistently in the 20s and 30s over the past week and temps expected to drop to the teens for highs over the weekend and single digits expected overnight. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says if the cooler weather continues some locations about an hour north of St. Cloud and beyond should be safe for ice fishing. He says some skinny lakes and some that are sheltered from the wind have been ice covered for about a week. Schmitt says Central Minnesota is a bit further behind with only a few bays and ponds ice covered around here.
Stocking Stuffer Alert: Flash Sale on Minnesota State Fair Tickets
Have someone on your Christmas list that LOVES the Minnesota State Fair? This would be the perfect opportunity to cross them off your shopping list before the holidays even start. The Minnesota State Fair is doing a one-day-only flash sale on admission tickets for the 2023 event. Lowest price of...
Do You Know The Minnesota Connection To The Pepsi Harrier Jet Lawsuit?
Friday night I got a little too invested in a new Netflix series, Pepsi, Where's My Jet? which in and of itself is pretty interesting, at least for me. But there is a Minnesota connection to the story, that is brief but a small Minnesota town was playing a big part in the Pepsi Points/Harrier Jet story.
Gas Prices Falling Heading Into Thanksgiving Weekend
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices have declined across the country in the past week. Gas Buddy says every single state saw gas prices drop with tens of thousands of stations under $3 per gallon. They say everyone will be seeing relief at the pump this week, with even more substantial declines on the way as oil prices plummeted last week under $80 per barrel. Gas Buddy says it is not impossible that if oil markets hold we could see the national average of $2.99 by Christmas.
Another Morning Commute With Slick Roads in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for central Minnesota. Area roads are snow-covered and slippery, with patches of ice from the snow that melted during the day Tuesday. St. Cloud State University's weather department says St. Cloud has had 4.1 inches of...
Lake Effect Snow Dropping Big Totals on MN North Shore
DULUTH (WJON News) -- Here in St. Cloud we've had about 4.1 inches of snow so far this week, according to the weather department over at St. Cloud State University. If you are heading up to the north shore of Lake Superior you will find a lot more than that. The National Weather Service says Finland has had 21 inches of snow already this week. Hovland is at 19.7 inches and Grand Marais is at 16.5 inches as of Wednesday morning.
Metro Bus Announces Holiday Service Schedules
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Metro Bus has announced its schedules for the upcoming holidays. There will be no service of any kind on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day. On Friday, November 25th, there will be regular weekday service for Fixed Route, Dial-a-Ride, and ConneX. On both...
Dates Already Announced for Minnesota’s “100 Mile Garage Sale” in 2023
The 100 Mile Garage Sale is returning to Minnesota in 2023, and dates have already been announced. The event has been happening once a year since 1980 and has always gone on rain or shine from Hastings, MN south on Hwy 61 to Winona, MN, across the river to Fountain City, WI and North on Hwy 35 to Prescott, WI.
What Not To Do When Traveling In MN This Thanksgiving Weekend
Again, I don't know why we have to keep saying this but DON'T drink and drive. You can believe that the State Patrol will be pretty vigilant on those that chose to drink and drive. Bad things can happen. Nobody wants to deal with getting a DUI and that's the...
How to Get Ready for the Holidays in Minnesota
Thanksgiving is next but many locations are already planning holiday events and displays that have already started or will start soon. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She highlights the following events. Holiday Light Displays:. Every winter, Duluth’s Bayfront Festival Park on Lake Superior transforms into “America's...
Today Might Just Be The Worst Day Driving In Central Minnesota…Here’s Why
So we are on day 3 of snow falling here in Central Minnesota. We've seen the temps fall below freezing during the nights, and with not much salt and sand on the roads, compared to later in the season I'm thinking we are going to have overconfident drivers hitting the roads today.
7 Minnesota Ski Resorts Opening Soon for Winter Lovers! Ready, Set, POW!
Winter enthusiasts get ready, because your time is almost here! We've actually been receiving snow around Minnesota since the end of last week. Which for those that have been anticipating starting their winter activities, I've got good news. It's almost time to hit the slopes here in Minnesota. Skiing is...
2 Cities Near St Cloud Among 20 Safest In Minnesota
I can't quite put my finger on when it became such a priority to research and find out where it's safest to live. I've lived in a few big cities and safety really was never an issue. I'll amend that with, until I had kids. Things changed. The last decade...
Central Minnesota Holiday Light Parade Calendar for 2022
Looking for a holiday light parade to attend near you? Check out the ones we know about below, and if there's one we should add, email it to us here. Alexandria - Lights on Broadway Parade November 25th @ 6 PM. Join the fun of the 1st Annual Lights On...
