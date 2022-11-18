Read full article on original website
Is $20K student debt forgiveness still going to happen?
(NerdWallet) – No one knows for sure when — or if — student loan forgiveness is coming. As of now, you should plan for payments on your federal student loans to resume in January 2023, especially if you were counting on debt cancellation to erase your balance entirely.
Check your email: Biden admin sends student debt relief updates amid legal fight
(The Hill) – The Education Department began sending out emails this weekend to update applicants seeking student loan relief about the program as it drags through the courts. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said the department began sending emails on Saturday and would continue to send them out to applicants...
Credit card debt is making a comeback
(NerdWallet) – Credit card debt took a nosedive in the early days of the pandemic in 2020 as consumers stayed home, lost work and received cash infusions from the government. Two years later, it’s back. Credit card debt increased 15% year over year — the largest one-year increase...
Social Security: Can Retired Railroad Workers Get Dual SS Benefit?
U.S. railroad workers who are considering retirement amid continued threats of a national strike might have questions about how their railroad retirement benefits could impact their Social Security...
