Gary Lee Jones
Gary Lee Jones, 86, of Clinton, Missouri passed away Wednesday morning, November 9, 2022 at the St. Luke’s Medical Center in Kansas City, MO. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Bradley & Hadley Funeral Home, Clinton. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. just prior to the funeral service. Interment will be in the Park Grove Cemetery, Lowry City, MO. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Park Grove Cemetery, and these donations may be left in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at www.bradleyhadley.com.
November is National Family Caregivers Month
November is National Family Caregivers Month (NFCM). It is a time to recognize and honor family caregivers across the country. It offers an opportunity to raise awareness of caregiving issues, educate communities, and increase support for caregivers. Henry County Memory Fund offers a Caregivers Support Group. The group meets the...
