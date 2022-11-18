ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McIntosh's upgradable MDA200 DAC aims to keep your hi-fi future-proofed

By Joe Svetlik
 4 days ago

The problem with digital technology is it always needs replacing. But not this DAC – it features a replaceable module that you can swap out when it's time to upgrade. That way, you're only replacing one part of your DAC, not buying a whole new one.

The McIntosh MDA200 intends to protect owners against future changes in digital audio tech. It features the company's DA2 Digital Audio Module also found in the MA12000 integrated amp and C2700 and C53 preamps. This module is designed to be easily swapped out for a newer one when the time comes. McIntosh claims that means the MDA2000 will last years, if not decades.

This isn't the first future-proofed device McIntosh has launched. It previously released the C49 preamplifier , which similarly aimed to defy digital obsolescence (as did the C53 after it).

Inside the MDA200 is a quad-balanced eight-channel 32-bit digital-to-analogue converter that promises enhanced dynamic range and improved total harmonic distortion. It supports hi-res audio with native DSD playback up to DSD512 and DXD to 384kHz, with the coax and optical inputs supporting up to 24-bit/192kHz PCM.

Speaking of digital inputs, there are seven of them: two coaxial, two optical, one USB, one MCT, plus an audio-only HDMI ARC for hooking up to a TV.

It also features Roon Tested certification from Roon Labs, and balanced and unbalanced analogue outputs.

You can order your MDA200 now, with shipping starting very soon. It costs £4995 ($4000, about AU$8800).

