Read full article on original website
Related
Bale salvages 1-1 draw for Wales against US in World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — A young United States team was nearing victory in its World Cup return. Then Walker Zimmerman needlessly plowed into Gareth Bale. Bale converted the resulting penalty kick in the 82nd minute, giving Wales a 1-1 draw Monday night that left the Americans feeling frustrated and made their path to the knockout stage more precarious.
Denmark v Tunisia: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Who will teach whom a lesson at Education City Stadium in their Group D opener? Join John Brewin
Revisiting the ‘Miracle on Grass’ ahead of USA-England World Cup clash
The day after Thanksgiving, the best soccer players from the United States and England will reignite an old rivalry at the 2022 World Cup.
CITYPARK hosts World Cup watch parties Monday morning
ST. LOUIS – It may be Monday morning, but CITYPARK is throwing a couple parties. There are two places to watch the game – The Ultra Club and the Brew Pub. However, The Ultra Club watch party is unfortunately sold out, while The Brew Pub is free. These...
FOX 2’s 2022 World Cup TV schedule
Beginning Monday, Nov. 21, “World Cup Tonight” will air at midnight on every tournament match day. Hosts Kate Abdo, former U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) star Maurice Edu, and former NFL star and soccer aficionado Chad Johnson welcome guests and analysts to recap and discuss the tournament. Rob Stone of FOX Sports will host “World […]
US secretary of state hits out at FIFA LGBTQ armband ban
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday called FIFA's ban on an armband promoting LGBTQ rights at the World Cup in Qatar "concerning". The armbands had been viewed as a symbolic protest against laws in World Cup host Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
52K+
Followers
50K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0