ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX2Now

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Bale salvages 1-1 draw for Wales against US in World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — A young United States team was nearing victory in its World Cup return. Then Walker Zimmerman needlessly plowed into Gareth Bale. Bale converted the resulting penalty kick in the 82nd minute, giving Wales a 1-1 draw Monday night that left the Americans feeling frustrated and made their path to the knockout stage more precarious.
FOX 2

FOX 2’s 2022 World Cup TV schedule

Beginning Monday, Nov. 21, “World Cup Tonight” will air at midnight on every tournament match day. Hosts Kate Abdo, former U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) star Maurice Edu, and former NFL star and soccer aficionado Chad Johnson welcome guests and analysts to recap and discuss the tournament. Rob Stone of FOX Sports will host “World […]
AFP

US secretary of state hits out at FIFA LGBTQ armband ban

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday called FIFA's ban on an armband promoting LGBTQ rights at the World Cup in Qatar "concerning". The armbands had been viewed as a symbolic protest against laws in World Cup host Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
52K+
Followers
50K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy