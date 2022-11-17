ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Why is it so hard to tell the difference between flu, COVID-19, RSV?

HOUSTON — Right now, Texas is getting walloped by the flu and RSV, all while COVID-19 continues to linger. The problem is all three are respiratory viruses that have some if not all the same symptoms. Think cough, runny nose and sore throat. There are some differences to help you figure out what you have.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Bring your vision to life at Living Designs Furniture

HOUSTON — Living Designs Furniture has Black Friday Savings for Great Day viewers. Right now, custom sofas start at $997, and you'll get $100 off for every $1000 you spend, plus free delivery on every order. You can also get up to half off items in stock. Visit their...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Battleship Texas opens for limited-time tours while repairs continue

GALVESTON, Texas — A quick Google search shows the historic Battleship Texas is temporarily closed while it's going through repairs. Except that's no longer the case. The Battleship Texas foundation is now offering limited dry dock tours of the historic ship in Galveston. Tours will run only on Sundays through December and cost $150 per ticket.
GALVESTON, TX
KHOU

Holiday Shopping at Precision Camera & Video

HOUSTON — Great Day Houston Host, Deborah Duncan, speaks with Matt Schneider from Precision Camera & Video about the different services offered by the camera store. Precision Camera & Video carries all major camera brands and offers rentals, repairs and a variety of printing services. The store is hosting...
SHENANDOAH, TX
KHOU

'Bluey' is leaving the TV screen to come to Houston

HOUSTON — Everyone's favorite Blue Heeler family is going on tour!. The Australian animated children's TV series "Bluey" is coming to the United States with a stop right here in Houston. "Bluey's Big Play" is a theatrical adaption of the award-winning show that revolves around Bluey and Bingo as...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Dozens of firefighters battle duplex fire in Montrose

HOUSTON — Houston firefighters spent the overnight hours battling a large fire at a duplex in the Montrose area. The fire started around 2 a.m. Monday at a duplex on Colquitt St., which is between Richmond Ave. and West Alabama St. Dozens of firefighters were called out to battle...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Downtown Houston lights up eight different holiday displays to visit

HOUSTON, Texas — Christmas lights flickered on in Houston’s Downtown Friday night, where you can now explore eight unique, themed villages across Downtown. It was the countdown to Christmas on the plaza at Avenida Friday night, where many watched as 30 Christmas trees inside George R. Brown flickered on.
Houston, TX

