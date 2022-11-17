Read full article on original website
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
Houston-born lyricist Tobe Nwigwe receives Grammy nomination for Best New ArtistJalyn SmootHouston, TX
5 of the best places to watch the World Cup in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
KHOU
Why is it so hard to tell the difference between flu, COVID-19, RSV?
HOUSTON — Right now, Texas is getting walloped by the flu and RSV, all while COVID-19 continues to linger. The problem is all three are respiratory viruses that have some if not all the same symptoms. Think cough, runny nose and sore throat. There are some differences to help you figure out what you have.
Health experts warn of triple threat of respiratory illnesses this holiday season
HOUSTON — Houstonians could face a "tripledemic" this holiday season with the flu, RSV, and COVID-19. In Texas, the flu is on the rise and area children's hospitals are seeing a surge in RSV cases, a respiratory virus that affects infants and young children. The two viruses came a few weeks earlier than usual.
KHOU
A good night's rest is the gift that keeps on giving for years to come
KHOU
'It's a miracle' | Houston girl doctors said wouldn't live past 20 days celebrates her quinceañera
HOUSTON — With the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a Houston 15-year-old got her dream quinceañera. It's the celebration from childhood to womanhood for many Latinas. For Genesis Tamez, the celebration was extra special. Genesis' mom told KHOU 11 that doctors said she wasn't supposed to live past...
Shopping safety tips: While you're shopping for holidays, crooks are shopping for victims
HOUSTON, Texas — Smash and grabs and other crimes are a constant concern in big cities like Houston. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said the holidays may be especially hazardous. "Everybody has to shop during this season,” Finner said. "Don’t leave valuables visible in your cars, OK?”
KHOU
Free Thanksgiving meals given to thousands of Houston families ahead of the holiday
HOUSTON — Several organizations came together for a Thanksgiving food distribution Saturday. The drive-thru event hosted by Bread of Life, Inc. served thousands of families in need. “We’re expecting upwards of 6,000 to 7,000 people, which is about 400 to 600 cars," said Sarah Simmons with Bread of Life,...
Battleship Texas opens for limited-time tours while repairs continue
GALVESTON, Texas — A quick Google search shows the historic Battleship Texas is temporarily closed while it's going through repairs. Except that's no longer the case. The Battleship Texas foundation is now offering limited dry dock tours of the historic ship in Galveston. Tours will run only on Sundays through December and cost $150 per ticket.
'You did it!' | 4-year-old TCH patient chosen to light the tree in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, Texas — The annual tree lighting during the Market Street in Lights celebration is always a holiday highlight in The Woodlands. But this year's ceremony was extra special because of the child chosen to light the tree. Four-year-old Alexis Rodriguez is a patient at Texas Children's Hospital....
KHOU
Driving for Thanksgiving? Here are the best and worst times to hit the road
HOUSTON — An estimated 49 million people are expected to travel by car for the holiday. If you’re one of them, you’re probably coming up with your game plan now. That’s why AAA has figured out the best and worst times to hit the road. On...
'Bluey' is leaving the TV screen to come to Houston
HOUSTON — Everyone's favorite Blue Heeler family is going on tour!. The Australian animated children's TV series "Bluey" is coming to the United States with a stop right here in Houston. "Bluey's Big Play" is a theatrical adaption of the award-winning show that revolves around Bluey and Bingo as...
Houston bars implement safety measures after deadly mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado
HOUSTON — The latest mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub occurred 958 miles from Houston. "This is a horrible crime,” an official in Colorado Springs said. But the local community is also feeling the pain. “I was devastated when I woke up and saw the news of Club...
Dozens of firefighters battle duplex fire in Montrose
HOUSTON — Houston firefighters spent the overnight hours battling a large fire at a duplex in the Montrose area. The fire started around 2 a.m. Monday at a duplex on Colquitt St., which is between Richmond Ave. and West Alabama St. Dozens of firefighters were called out to battle...
Downtown Houston lights up eight different holiday displays to visit
HOUSTON, Texas — Christmas lights flickered on in Houston’s Downtown Friday night, where you can now explore eight unique, themed villages across Downtown. It was the countdown to Christmas on the plaza at Avenida Friday night, where many watched as 30 Christmas trees inside George R. Brown flickered on.
KHOU
4-year-old Texas Children's patient lights the tree at Market Street in Lights celebration
The annual tree lighting in The Woodlands is always a holiday highlight. But this year's ceremony was extra special because of the little girl chosen to light it.
KHOU
'He was filling a sack, almost like the Grinch' | Salvation Army says thief stole van and kids' toys
HOUSTON — Picture this: Someone stealing toys from kids right before the holidays. Well, that's exactly what Salvation Army Corps Officer Nick Hutchinson says happened at the Houston Northwest Community Care Center. “He was filling a sack, almost like the Grinch," said Hutchinson. He said surveillance video overnight shows...
Crooks target Houston pastor leaving bank, steal $1,300 in Thanksgiving donations
HOUSTON — Pastor Jaime Garcia is known for great weather video he contributes to KHOU 11 News, but now he's making news after becoming a crime victim Thursday afternoon. Garcia said he was watched, followed and burglarized minutes after leaving a bank near the Heights. "This is definitely a...
Parents voice frustrations over HISD's plan to relocate disabled students to different schools
HOUSTON — Parents of disabled children at T.H. Rogers School are voicing outrage on Houston ISD's plan to relocate the special education students at the school to different campuses. The program at T.H. Rogers School is specifically designed for severely disabled students. Several parents say they fought to get...
