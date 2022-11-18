Read full article on original website
Related
This Entire Neighborhood in Texas was Mysteriously Abandoned
Most people are completely unaware of this abandoned neighborhood hiding just outside the city of San Antonio in Texas. In a state like Texas, it is not that unusual to come across a ghost town. But there's something about this abandoned community that makes it particularly fascinating.
'The Wonder Years' star Danica McKellar moves to Middle Tennessee: 'It's just wonderful'
These days, Danica McKellar regularly celebrates Christmas in July – and the holiday cheer doesn’t let up for the next six months. The actress, still instantly recognizable from her teenage role as “Winnie Cooper” on the original “The Wonder Years,” is now part of another small-screen institution: the made-for-TV Christmas movie. ...
LoneStar 92
Midland, TX
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
999K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar92.com
Comments / 0