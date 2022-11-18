ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

101.9 KING FM

Former Wyoming Resident Kanye West Launches 2024 Presidential Bid

Kanye West has announced that he is running for president again in 2024, according to the New York Post and numerous other media outlets. West, who now goes by "Ye" is a former Wyoming resident who ran for president in 2020, garnering 67,907 votes according to Ballotpedia. More recently, West has come under fire for anti-semitic comments. He later apologized, according to "The Hill."
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

The State of Wyoming Was Almost Named What?

Native Americans and original settlers are responsible for giving names to most of the states in the country. It's easy to tell why certain states were given their names, but others are more of a mystery. And some states almost wound up with completely different names than what we know them to be today.
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

We Totally Feel This Wyoming Elk’s Exhaustion As He Sleeps Standing

We've all been there. Life can be a lot sometimes, right? We go through the motions and sometimes, we just need to crash wherever we're at. I'm pretty good at falling asleep on the couch watching sports(I think I inherited that). While I'm not grazing out in a field, I can feel for this Wyoming bull elk that was caught on camera having a snooze in the middle of a field.
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

Everything New on Disney+ in December

Disney+ is closing out the year in style, with a new National Treasure television series, National Treasure: Edge of History. It follows a young woman named Jess who goes on the trail of an amazing treasure that has some kind of connection to her family. Featuring appearances from returning National Treasure actors (although not, as far as we know, Nicolas Cage), the show premieres on December 14.
ALASKA STATE
101.9 KING FM

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts on Streaming

Over years and decades of holiday airings, A Christmas Story grew from a modest hit into perhaps the most beloved Christmas movie of the last 50 years. It grew so popular that cable channels began airing A Christmas Story around the clock to celebrate the holiday. Well, at some point, someone must have looked at that situation and thought, “Y’know, if we had more of these movies, we wouldn’t have to show the one film over and over...”
101.9 KING FM

Listen to the Doors’ Previously Unreleased Song ‘Paris Blues’

The Doors have released the song “Paris Blues,” the band’s "last known unissued studio recording." “‘Paris Blues’ traveled a long and winding path to its release, taking on a mythic quality among Doors’ fans along the way,” noted a message accompanying the tune. “An original blues song written by the band; the track was recorded during one of the band’s recording sessions for either The Soft Parade or L.A. Woman (no one seems to remember).”
