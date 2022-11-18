ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Foligno scores twice as Wild rout Jets, 6-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Marcus Foligno scored twice and Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves as the Minnesota Wild took down the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Wednesday night. Matt Boldy added a goal and two assists for the Wild, and Kirill Kaprizov extended his point streak to seven games with a power-play goal 28 seconds into the third period. It was Minnesota’s largest margin of victory this season and perhaps the team’s most complete game. “It was a good effort. Everyone was just really into it,” said Foligno, who took a stick to the ear in the final minutes and required stitches. “It’s not always pretty, but you’re going to get your points just from team play.”
