NFL Week 12 betting tips: Five props that pop
Liz Loza offers her top five prop bets from a betting and fantasy perspective for NFL Week 12's slate of Thanksgiving games.
Falcons, Commanders surprisingly battle for potential playoff position
While the Washington Commanders compete in the winningest division in the NFL, the Atlanta Falcons play in the weakest division.
Skinner scores 2; Sabres win 6-2, to snap Blues' 7-game roll
Jeff Skinner scored twice, with his second capping a three-goal second-period outburst, and the Buffalo Sabres defeated St. Louis 6-2 to snap the Blues seven-game winning streak
Foligno scores twice as Wild rout Jets, 6-1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Marcus Foligno scored twice and Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves as the Minnesota Wild took down the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Wednesday night. Matt Boldy added a goal and two assists for the Wild, and Kirill Kaprizov extended his point streak to seven games with a power-play goal 28 seconds into the third period. It was Minnesota’s largest margin of victory this season and perhaps the team’s most complete game. “It was a good effort. Everyone was just really into it,” said Foligno, who took a stick to the ear in the final minutes and required stitches. “It’s not always pretty, but you’re going to get your points just from team play.”
Devils' team record-tying 13-game run ends in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs snapped New Jersey's 13-game winning streak on Wednesday night, 2-1, leaving the Devils one win shy of a franchise record.
Thunder Drop OT Thriller Versus Denver
After finding themselves down 19 points in the first quarter, the Oklahoma City Thunder mounted an incredible comeback before falling to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in overtime.
