Creepy. Wyoming Ranger Describes Supernatural Activity In Parks
We all love stories like this, right? It's a real "whodunit" situation when you look at the evidence of what this Park Ranger really experienced. There are plenty of explanations that we could come up with, but we weren't in his ranger boots, so it's a little more difficult to make that call on our end.
A Laramie Elementary School To Represent Wyoming In DC
Beitel Elementary was nominated by the Wyoming Department of Education to represent the entire state of Wyoming at the “America Celebrates” National Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington D.C. this holiday season, according to Mandi Pollard, an art teacher at Beitel Elementary. The “America Celebrates” ornament program is an...
8 Undiscovered Cheap and Beautiful Places To Retire
In planning for retirement, deciding "where" is just as important as determining how much you should save. And while it's easy to find beautiful cities throughout the United States, not all of us can...
AAA Texas has list of most popular holiday weekend destinations for Texans
Triple-A Texas has the most popular Thanksgiving weekend destinations for Texans. The list includes The Hill Country west of Austin, Santa Fe, New Mexico
Plan a Colorado Staycation at This Secluded A-Frame
Most of us have heard of glamping, where campers are provided with more of a luxurious experience than the typical tent in the woods – but have you ever heard of a hipcamp?. According to the official website, hipcamp is a "growing community of good-natured people and the most comprehensive resource for unique outdoor stays." The concept creates opportunities for landowners to host travelers on their properties in RVs, cabins, treehouses, or other tent camping and glamping options. Differing from vacation booking sites like Airbnb, hipcamps are all about connecting travelers to nature through outdoor accommodations and experiences.
Bison’s relocation to Native lands revives a spiritual bond
BULL HOLLOW, Okla. (AP) — Ryan Mackey quietly sang a sacred Cherokee verse as he pulled a handful of tobacco out of a zip-close bag. Reaching over a barbed wire fence, he scattered the leaves onto the pasture where a growing herd of bison — popularly known as American buffalo — grazed in northeastern Oklahoma.
