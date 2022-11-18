ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

A Laramie Elementary School To Represent Wyoming In DC

Beitel Elementary was nominated by the Wyoming Department of Education to represent the entire state of Wyoming at the “America Celebrates” National Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington D.C. this holiday season, according to Mandi Pollard, an art teacher at Beitel Elementary. The “America Celebrates” ornament program is an...
Plan a Colorado Staycation at This Secluded A-Frame

Most of us have heard of glamping, where campers are provided with more of a luxurious experience than the typical tent in the woods – but have you ever heard of a hipcamp?. According to the official website, hipcamp is a "growing community of good-natured people and the most comprehensive resource for unique outdoor stays." The concept creates opportunities for landowners to host travelers on their properties in RVs, cabins, treehouses, or other tent camping and glamping options. Differing from vacation booking sites like Airbnb, hipcamps are all about connecting travelers to nature through outdoor accommodations and experiences.
COLORADO STATE
