nd.gov
Greater Math in ND Grants Targeted at Improving Math Learning
State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said the Department of Public Instruction will provide $500,000 in grants to improve mathematics instruction and learning in North Dakota’s schools. The “Greater Math in North Dakota” program is designed to help teachers remedy “learning gaps” in students’ math knowledge. A learning gap refers...
nd.gov
Early Ice Awareness
Outdoor enthusiasts need to be aware of early ice conditions before traveling onto and across North Dakota waters. Edges firm up faster than farther out from shore. Snow insulates ice, which in turn inhibits solid ice formation, hiding cracks, weak and open water areas. Ice can form overnight, causing unstable...
