The Independent

Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty

A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
cryptoglobe.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies

Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
Markets Insider

Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms

Bitcoin investors have pulled tokens from centralized exchanges at a record rate since the collapse of FTX, says Glassnode. The blockchain analytics firm said bitcoin outflows to self-custody hit a rate of 106,000 bitcoin per month. "The failure of FTX has created a very distinct change in #Bitcoin holder behaviour...
TheStreet

Billionaire Jack Dorsey to Investors: Trust No One in Crypto

Serial entrepreneur Jack Dorsey is an evangelist of bitcoin (BTC), the most popular cryptocurrency. Dorsey, who believes in the blockchain technology underpinning cryptocurrencies and the potential it offers, went so far as to change the name of his company Square to better reflect the strategic shift towards digital assets. The...
Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT

The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
techaiapp.com

GBTC Manager Insists the ‘Holdings of Grayscale’s Digital Asset Products Are Safe and Secure’ – Bitcoin News

On Nov. 18, 2022, at 5:47 p.m. (ET), Grayscale Investments’ official Twitter account shared information on the safety and security associated with Grayscale’s digital asset products. The update from Grayscale follows the recent FTX collapse that has shaken crypto investors, and Digital Currency Group’s (DCG) Genesis pausing the firm’s lending unit in terms of withdrawals and new loan originations.
cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum Whales are ‘Rapidly’ Accumulating $ETH As Crypto Prices Drop, Says Analytics Firm

Ethereum ($ETH) whale and shark addresses are reportedly “rapidly” accumulating the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization at a time in which cryptocurrency prices have taken a bearish turn. According to cryptocurrency analytics firm Santiment, Ethereum wallets with between 100 and 100,000 $ETH in their wallets have been increasing...
decrypt.co

Investors Are Shorting Bitcoin, Ethereum in Record Numbers

A CoinShares report shows that institutional investors are betting against crypto in the wake of the FTX collapse. More institutional investors than ever are betting on the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies going down, according to a Monday report from CoinShares. Institutional investor sentiment was “deeply negative” last week,...
coinjournal.net

Ethereum eyes a break below a yearly low. A price of below $1,000 beckons

Ethereum (ETH/USD) set its yearly low of around $900 in June 2022. Technical indicators show that the cryptocurrency is proceeding to test this low level. As of press time, ETH price was $1,085 with increasing bear momentum. Should the bearish trend continue, ETH could claim a new low in the year.
u.today

Hundreds of Millions of XRP Moved by Whales as Price Shows Bullish Setup

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
wealthinsidermag.com

Binance’s Bitcoin Reserve Stash Nears 600,000, Company’s BTC Cache Is Now the Largest Held by an Exchange

While there’s been a lot of discussions concerning proof-of-reserves, self-custody, and the more than $5 billion in bitcoin and ethereum that left exchanges between Nov. 7 through Nov. 14, 2022, Binance’s bitcoin stash has grown significantly since Nov. 12. In fact, metrics from cryptoquant.com indicate that Binance’s bitcoin reserves reached an all-time high on Nov. 19, 2022, as the trading platform holds roughly 582,054 bitcoin worth $9.62 billion using bitcoin’s exchange rate on Nov. 20, 2022.
coinjournal.net

Avalanche price prediction after crossing key support

Avalanche price collapsed to the lowest level on record as challenges in the crypto industry continued. AVAX dropped to a low of $11.78, which was about 42% below the highest level this month. Its market cap has dropped to about $3.5 billion. Is AVAX a good buy?. Avalanche is a...
coinjournal.net

Bitcoin’s choppy pattern continues. Here is why the next breakout could be catastrophic

Since breaking below $19,000, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) has been unable to recover to the crucial psychological level. As of press time, the cryptocurrency trades slightly above $16,000, the level it bottomed at post-FTX collapse. It’s nearly two weeks now, and the price of BTC has been consolidating at this yearly low. Can it recover in the next few days?
securities.io

Grayscale Discount Reaches Record Highs as Market Uncertainty Lingers

Grayscale, the world’s largest crypto fund manager, has been caught in a likely financial crisis amidst the FTX collapse, and the suspension of loan originations and redemptions by Genesis Trading, Grayscale’s sister firm. Grayscale and Genesis trading are both subsidiaries of Digital Currency Group (DCG). Grayscale launched its...

