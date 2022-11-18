ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Police: Bronx suspect arrested following carjacking, car crash

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nQLKV_0jFaGedl00

The NYPD says it arrested the man involved in a carjacking and hit-and-run crash in Kingsbridge Heights.

Police say the series of events started off as a shooting outside of P.S. 310 Thursday. A 29-year-old man was driving a Mercedes near the school when an unknown person started shooting at him from inside a dark-colored sedan.

Authorities say he wasn’t hit, and they aren’t even sure if he was the intended target - but the man ended up crashing the Mercedes.

He then somehow got hold of a Honda Accord and hit a 47-year-old man on a bicycle, they say. That crash sent the 47-year-old to the hospital, where he is now in critical condition. Police say the suspect didn’t wait for officers to come check the scene and instead drove off with the Honda before crashing into a tree at West Fordham Road and Sedgwick Avenue, where police took him into custody.

Charges against the 29-year-old man are pending.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BronxVoice

Family, Friends Remember Man Fatally Shot by Cops

BRONX - A popular young man died a short distance from his childhood home after police intervened in a violent dispute between two men in Norwood. According to NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig, the dispute began inside a bodega located at 330 East Gun Hill Road, at 11:30 a.m. on, November 3, when members of the Queens Warrants Squad were in an unmarked police vehicle, in the area on an unrelated matter.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Suspects shoot at people in Brooklyn playground: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Three people pulled out guns and fired at a group of people inside a Brooklyn playground, police said Monday.  The unidentified shooters were in front of Kennedy King Playground on the evening of Nov. 7 when they shot toward a group inside the playground, “causing a grave risk of serious […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man sentenced to 10 years over Queens parking spot dispute

QUEENS (PIX11) — He pulled a gun to get a parking spot; now he’s got a spot in prison. A Queens man, 29, was sentenced Monday to 10 years behind bars after he threatened a driver over a parking spot, District Attorney Melinda Katz said. Jaquan Adams was convicted Sept. 20 of three counts of […]
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

Teen Hit in Face With Belt During Fight on Queens Subway Station Platform: Police

A teenager involved in a dispute with two others was smacked in the face with a belt while on a subway platform in Queens, according to police. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the Metropolitan Avenue station in Middle Village, police said. The 18-year-old got into an argument with two other people, which then escalated into a fight.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Man dies after being found shot in overturned car in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- A man is dead after getting shot while driving a car in the Bronx. The 29-year-old was found inside an overturned car near Sedgewick and Reservoir Avenues in the Marble Hill section just before 5 p.m. Friday. Police said the man struck several cars. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. It was not immediately clear if he was a target. 
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

Jayden Goodridge, 21, Murdered

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual, depicted in the attached surveillance video clip, who is wanted in connection to the below-described homicide. Details are as follows. On Sunday, November 13, 2022, at approximately 1814 hours, police responded to a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Help Identify A Rape Suspect

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual, depicted in the attached surveillance video clip, regarding two rape incidents, that occurred within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Incident 1: It was reported to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Video: 77-year-old woman thrown to ground, purse stolen in the Bronx

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 77-year-old woman had her purse stolen and was thrown to the ground in the Bronx Friday morning, police said. The victim was walking into her apartment building at 8:30 a.m., around Kossuth Avenue and East Mosholu Parkway North, when an unknown man approached her, grabbing her purse off her, according […]
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

121K+
Followers
41K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy