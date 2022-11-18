Police: Bronx suspect arrested following carjacking, car crash

The NYPD says it arrested the man involved in a carjacking and hit-and-run crash in Kingsbridge Heights.

Police say the series of events started off as a shooting outside of P.S. 310 Thursday. A 29-year-old man was driving a Mercedes near the school when an unknown person started shooting at him from inside a dark-colored sedan.

Authorities say he wasn’t hit, and they aren’t even sure if he was the intended target - but the man ended up crashing the Mercedes.

He then somehow got hold of a Honda Accord and hit a 47-year-old man on a bicycle, they say. That crash sent the 47-year-old to the hospital, where he is now in critical condition. Police say the suspect didn’t wait for officers to come check the scene and instead drove off with the Honda before crashing into a tree at West Fordham Road and Sedgwick Avenue, where police took him into custody.

Charges against the 29-year-old man are pending.