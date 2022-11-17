Read full article on original website
Related
Bridget Moynahan Shares Cryptic Post About Breakup As Things Reportedly Get Nasty Between Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady's ex, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic post about a breakup on Instagram amid the NFL icon and Gisele Bündchen's divorce rumors. As the couple reportedly hired their respective lawyers, does the actress' post refer to the two?
Gizmodo
Tom Brady Likely Lost Big With FTX Crypto Collapse
The collapse and buyout of one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges FTX is set to hurt the company’s investors bigtime. Notably, one of those investors is one of American Football’s most well-known players who may be stuck on the field even longer than he wants to be.
Gisele Bündchen Secretly Adds $11.5 Million Florida Mansion Opposite Tom Brady To Real Estate Portfolio
Talk about a Bachelor- ette Pad! Gisele Bünchen secretly purchased a $11.5 million mansion in Miami Beach directly across the creek from Tom Brady, it was reported. The supermodel reportedly splurged on a show-stopping five-bedroom, 6,600-square-foot home that just so happens to be in view of her ex-husband's construction on Indian Creek Island.
Attorney behind lawsuit against FTX says Tom Brady, other celebrities 'could be liable' for crypto endorsement
The lawyer behind the class-action lawsuit against the now-collapsed crypto trading company FTX said Wednesday that high-profile celebrities such as legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady and billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban should be held liable for violating Florida law and causing consumers to suffer more than $11 billion in damages. Florida...
Gisele Buys Massive Home Right Across From Tom Brady
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may not be sharing a house any longer but they’re also not going to be too far apart. A recent report from TMZ Sports indicates the model recently purchased a home very close to her ex-husband. Bündchen recently closed on an $11.5 million...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried hit with class-action lawsuit that also names Brady, Bündchen, Shaq, Curry
The founder of the now-collapsed crypto trading company FTX has been hit with a class action lawsuit by investors alleging he and other high-profile celebrities — such as legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady and NBA star Stephen Curry — violated Florida law and made consumers suffer more than $11 billion in damages.
Tom Brady Risks Massive Financial Loss With FTX Fallout
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were one of the biggest power couples in the entertainment industry. With an estimated net worth of around $600, the two superstars found quite the success in their business endeavors outside of their field of action. Notably, that included a well-known interest in cryptocurrency,...
Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Are Among The Celebs Named In A Cryptocurrency Class-Action Lawsuit
Other defendants include FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and big names like Shaq, Naomi Osaka, and Larry David.
Washington Examiner
Tom Brady, Steph Curry, and other stars face class-action suit alongside FTX founder
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and several celebrities are being sued in a class action that seeks to recover damages following the company’s dramatic collapse. Oklahoma resident Edwin Garrison filed a complaint on Tuesday in Florida federal court. In the complaint, Garrison notes that the class-action lawsuit could involve thousands “if not millions” of consumers nationwide who were enrolled in yield-bearing cryptocurrency accounts with FTX, which Garrison contends constitute unregistered securities.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s Foundation Gave Tiny Fraction of Their Fortune to Charity
The Luz Foundation set up by Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen gave out just a tiny sliver of the couple’s fortune between 2007 and 2019, public records show. The organization—which faces an uncertain future following the divorce of its founding couple last month—gave out $640,402 over that 12-year period, a total which equates to around .00008 percent of the couple’s combined net worth. Most of the cash was given to yoga and meditation groups, including a 2019 donation worth $80,000 to the Pointing Out the Great Way foundation which promotes Indo-Tibetan meditation. News about the Luz Foundation’s figures comes after The Daily Beast revealed that Brady’s other charity, TB12 Foundation, has pumped over $1.6 million into TB12, Inc., his for-profit wellness company, since 2015.Read it at New York Post
crypto-economy.com
US Investors Sue Tom Brady and Other Celebrities Over FTX Promotion
Crypto investors in the United States have reportedly filed a class action suit against insolvent exchange FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, NFL quarterback Tom Brady, comedian Larry David and other celebrities alleging they were involved in fraudulent practices to sell FTX yield-bearing accounts. The collapse of FTX continues to reverberate through...
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, and Other Celebs Facing New Legal Battle
The crash of FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange, could legally impact some of its high-profile endorsers including Tom Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. Lawyers who represent an investor of the crypto giant filed a class action lawsuit in a Florida federal court this week. Days before, FTX filed for bankruptcy, sending the crypto market into chaos, with reports suggesting the company lost $11 billion.
Comments / 0