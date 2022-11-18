ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Construction on JFK's new $4.2 billion terminal to begin in 2023

By CBS New York Team
 3 days ago

NEW YORK -- Construction on Kennedy Airport's new Terminal 6 will begin in 2023, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday.

The new $4.2 billion terminal will include 10 gates with expanded taxiway and gate capacity.

It will feature touchless technology for passengers and state of the art security.

Gates are expected to open sometime in 2026.

This is the final project of the airport's $18 billion redevelopment.

