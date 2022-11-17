MINNEAPOLIS – Monday will have a strong déjà vu factor, with mostly-sunny skies and the same high temperature as Sunday.It will be a chilly Monday morning at the bus top. Temps will be in the low 20s in the Twin Cities, but factoring in the wind chill it will only feel like 11 degrees or so. The high will reach 32 degrees in the afternoon.We'll continue with this dry weather pattern in central Minnesota and the metro, which is good news considering all the traveling that will occur leading up to Thanksgiving Day. There will be a few chances for light snow this week in northern Minnesota.Speaking of snow, we just ended our nine-day snow streak in the metro, which was our longest streak in more than a decade.Temps will start to climb slightly as the week rolls on, with highs in the mid 30s for Tuesday through Thursday. Then we'll warm into the high 30s and low 40s Friday through Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO