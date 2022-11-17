Read full article on original website
Related
Bundle Up! NOAA Updates Minnesota’s Winter Outlook
According to NOAA, the likelihood that Minnesota will experience a good old fashioned winter has increased. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is the parent organization of the National Weather Service, and issues seasonal climate outlooks -- the latest for winter 2022-2023 covering the months of December, January, and February.
NEXT Weather: Gradual warm-up leads to pleasant Thanksgiving
MINNEAPOLIS – Monday will have a strong déjà vu factor, with mostly-sunny skies and the same high temperature as Sunday.It will be a chilly Monday morning at the bus top. Temps will be in the low 20s in the Twin Cities, but factoring in the wind chill it will only feel like 11 degrees or so. The high will reach 32 degrees in the afternoon.We'll continue with this dry weather pattern in central Minnesota and the metro, which is good news considering all the traveling that will occur leading up to Thanksgiving Day. There will be a few chances for light snow this week in northern Minnesota.Speaking of snow, we just ended our nine-day snow streak in the metro, which was our longest streak in more than a decade.Temps will start to climb slightly as the week rolls on, with highs in the mid 30s for Tuesday through Thursday. Then we'll warm into the high 30s and low 40s Friday through Sunday.
One of Best Christmas Displays in the Country is Right Here in Minnesota
If you're looking to get in the holiday spirit, only one Christmas display in Minnesota was ranked one of the best in the country. And it's now open for the season!. The Bentleyville Tour of Lights is officially entering its 19th year in 2022 and is one of the biggest holiday light displays and festivals in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. It opened for the 2022 season last weekend. Though it started nearly 20 years ago with a holiday display at Nathan Bentley's home in Esko, these days the festival is located at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth (a little over 3 hours northeast of Rochester.)
Newest winter outlook from NWS favors more snow in Minnesota December-February
It's beginning to look like a lot like Christmas in Minnesota and there may be no turning back. On Thursday, NOAA's Climate Prediction Center updated its winter outlook for December-February and it paints all but the southwest corner of Minnesota in an area where above normal precipitation is possible. It...
New Southside Business Open in St. Cloud
Corner Hub Boutique opened earlier this month featuring women's clothing and Holiday seasonal gift items. The store is owned by Arielle Gerberding and her mother Sue Thorson. Sue also owns Comfort Keepers which is the building Corner Hub Boutique is in a portion of along County Road 75/Roosevelt Road in St. Cloud.
5 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Colder air blasts into Minnesota tomorrow and a potential Thanksgiving storm
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard looks at a colder blast of air hitting Minnesota tomorrow, more light snow, and a potential Thanksgiving storm.
If You Left Minnesota, What Things Would You Miss Most?
What would you miss the most (other than friends & family) if you moved away from Minnesota? Lakes, the Mall of America, the fall colors? Let us know what you'd miss, and see our answers -- and the rest of 'em as they come in. You betcha!. Let us know...
Several inches of snow, wind gusts and white-out conditions on the way for Central NY
Syracuse, N.Y. — Several inches of snow, high wind gusts and white-out conditions are on the way for Central New York starting Sunday until Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Onondaga and Madison counties from 3:24 a.m. Sunday until...
boreal.org
DNR to expand list of prohibited species in Minnesota
The northern snakehead fish can survive in water with low oxygen levels, allowing it to outcompete some native fish species. Photo: Courtesy USGS. The Minnesota DNR wants to expand the list of prohibited invasive species. Thirteen species or species groups have been identified as high risk. The species proposed to...
Updated Minnesota North Shore + Wisconsin South Shore Snowfall Totals
Welcome to winter! An early-week snow event brought a dose of snow to the Minnesota portion Northland, and then Wisconsin and Michigan got their dose of snow to end the week. While parts of the region saw pretty minimal amounts, Lake Superior did its part to provide an extra heavy coating of the white stuff along the North and South Shores.
LOOK: ‘Snownado’ Appears Over Lake Erie During Historic Lake-Effect Storm
Tornados aren’t just for the great plains. Recently, bystanders in New York got a twisted surprise when they saw an extremely rare “snownado” over Lake Erie on Friday. The odd weather phenomenon comes as the Buffalo area of the state continues to be hammered with lake-effect snow in what some meteorologists call a record-setting winter storm. Bystanders saw the odd weather wonder, similar to a waterspout with frozen elements, just after 8:30 a.m. by storm chaser Simon Brewer. He believes it was about a mile off the coast of downtown Buffalo.
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
redlakenationnews.com
Eyeing state surplus, Minnesota DNR to try again for huge outdoors investment
Repair crumbling boat ramps. Modernize antiquated fish hatcheries and campgrounds. Expand conservation land and storage for tree seedlings. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' to-do list is substantial, and with Democrats now in control of Minnesota's House, Senate and governor's office, the agency has a greater chance of getting the "once-in-a-generation" spending to manage natural resources and improve outdoors access it failed to secure last session.
boreal.org
Deer harvest totals collapse in parts of the region
Marshall Helmberger - The Timberjay News - November 16, 2022. Deer hunters across the North Country are reporting seeing fewer deer and hearing fewer shots than at any time in recent memory, and that perception is bolstered by some of the lowest deer registrations in years in the region through the second weekend of the regular firearms deer season in northeastern Minnesota.
Tiny Kitten Makes Harrowing Ride Under City Bus In Minnesota
A kitten riding ON a bus in Minnesota would be an interesting story, but this kitten recently took a harrowing ride UNDER a bus!. If you're looking for a feel-good story, here's one that might be the best you'll read today, and maybe this week. A tiny kitten took a harrowing ride in the undercarriage of a municipal bus, lived to tell about it-- or have US tell the story about it-- and is now settling into his new home.
Do You Know The Minnesota Connection To The Pepsi Harrier Jet Lawsuit?
Friday night I got a little too invested in a new Netflix series, Pepsi, Where's My Jet? which in and of itself is pretty interesting, at least for me. But there is a Minnesota connection to the story, that is brief but a small Minnesota town was playing a big part in the Pepsi Points/Harrier Jet story.
mprnews.org
Bitter cold headed for Minnesota; snow showers linger
Light snow showers and flurries continue with heavier snow showers along the North Shore into Friday. Wednesday will be milder in the 30s but still below normal before colder air arrives Thursday. Subzero wind chills are possible for many by Friday morning. Snow so far. The prolonged snowfall since Monday...
5 Things People in Minnesota Must Do To Survive Winter
We've already had a few inches of snow thrown at us in Minnesota which officially means in my world that summer is over. Besides making sure our snowblowers are ready for that first snow dump, there are a few things that we need to do as Minnesotans to help us get ready for all of the winter things that are headed our way.
iheart.com
Iowa Could See Record Cold Temps Friday
(Des Moines, IA) -- A cold front sliding into Iowa is expected to send temperatures down to record territory, for the maximum daily temp. The predicted high for Friday, November 18th is 21-degrees, which would break a record for a daily high set in 1881. The normal high for this time of year is around 47-degrees.
KROC News
Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://krocnews.com
Comments / 0