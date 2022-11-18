FinTech India Summit 2022 Successfully Commenced in Chennai With TheNewsCrypto as the Official Media Partner

Read full article on original website
Indian Finance Minister Backs Web3 at Recent Accountants Event
The FM was of opinion that accountants and financial analysts would be aided by Web3. Nirmala Sitharaman has previously advocated for standardized crypto rules worldwide. At Friday’s 21st World Congress of Accountants, Union Finance Minister of India Nirmala Sitharaman forecasted that the introduction of Web3 will revolutionize the management of financial data.
Ripple and MSF Africa Collaborate To Utilize On-demand Liquidity
Ripple is looking to establish itself outside U.S, seeking approval in Ireland. MSF Africa has agreed to use Ripple’s on-demand liquidity (ODL) crypto solution. On November 14th, American technology firm Ripple announced a collaboration with MSF Africa to “streamline [MSF Africa’s] real-time mobile payments for their customers across 35 countries.” Moreover, MSF Africa, a prominent fintech firm on the continent, has agreed to use Ripple’s on-demand liquidity (ODL) crypto solution.
Prodapt Wins the Prestigious Salesforce Partner Innovation Award 2022
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- Prodapt, a leading global consulting, technology & managed services provider with a singular focus on the Connectedness industry, has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in the “Communications” category. The prestigious award recognizes Prodapt’s contributions to Salesforce-driven digital transformation programs and the development of specific solution accelerators for the communications industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005351/en/ Prodapt is the winner of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award 2022 in the Communications category (Graphic: Business Wire)
Binance Has No Major Plans for the Unviable Indian Crypto Market, Says CZ
As per CZ, India is not a suitable country for global players, due to its un-friendly approach towards crypto. Zhao stated that Binance will only expand its services to crypto-friendly nations. According to Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, India is not much of a crypto-friendly nation. During a recent...
WAHED Announces Strategic Partnership With The Creator’s Group
Cranfield, England, 21st November, 2022, Chainwire. WAHED is delighted to announce a brand new partnership with Creator’s Group. Bringing years of experience in the real estate and property management sector, the Creators Group can look forward to enjoying a number of advantages that the blockchain can add to this industry.
Where Expedia Group Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Expedia Group EXPE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
South Korea Is Delving Into Crypto Exchanges to List Native Tokens
Initial investigations showed that all cryptocurrency exchanges in South Korea operated legally. Investigations will be more focused on smaller exchanges. The investigation into cryptocurrency exchanges concerning the listing of their internally-issued tokens has been launched by the Korea Financial Intelligence Unit (KoFIU), South Korea’s authority on financial matters. A...
‘CEX Education Program’ Unveiled by Bitcoin.com to Reward Victims of Centralized Crypto Fails and Strengthen DeFi
Bitcoin.com has announced the launch of a new initiative to promote decentralized finance and self-custody while compensating those who have lost out due to the failure of centralized crypto companies. The VERSE wallet token, which will be released by Bitcoin.com in December, will be used to fund the CEX Education Program. There will be 5% of all VERSE tokens created to set aside for the initiative.
Expert Ratings for Airbnb
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Airbnb ABNB within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 16 analysts have an average price target of $126.25 versus the current price of Airbnb at $95.71, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 16 analysts rated...
JPMorgan Registers Crypto Trademark Dubbed ‘JP Morgan Wallet’
As of November 15th, the filling was approved. JP Morgan’s Wallet is a promising indicator of the industry’s potential for growth. Evidence of JP Morgan’s trademark registration for cryptocurrencies was found in a document obtained from a USPTO application. JP Morgan Wallet is the brand’s official name. And it will be used for facilitating the buying and selling of virtual currencies. As well as the processing of payments made in cryptocurrencies.
SEC Alleges American CryptoFed Due to Misleading Crypto Asset Offers
American CryptoFed filed a Form S-1 registration statement on September 17, 2021. The SEC aims to prevent the registration of deceptive cryptocurrency asset offerings. The American CryptoFed, a Wyoming-based decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), was placed under administrative proceedings on Friday by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The...
FTX Japan Reportedly To Resume Withdrawals by Year End
FTX Japan officials claimed that the company is working to resume withdrawals. As of November 10th, the Japanese division has deposited around $138 million. The Japanese branch of cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading, FTX Japan, is working toward resuming withdrawals by the year’s end. While FTX Japan has temporarily halted withdrawals, an official there indicated on Monday that work is already underway on a new withdrawal procedure.
This Monster Growth Stock Just Reported Searing 56% Revenue Growth
This fitness industry stock won't remain under the radar for long if it keeps growing at this rate.
European stocks dented by China Covid fears
European equities attempted to rebound Tuesday but were dented by concern over China's latest Covid-19 outbreaks. Global stock markets began November with a rally on easing inflation concerns and signs China was edging towards a looser approach to the disease.
FTX Starts Strategic Review and Seeks the Court for Approval to Pay Important Vendors
FTX said on Saturday that it has started a strategic evaluation of its worldwide assets. Debtors of FTX are in discussions with financial services company Perella Weinberg Partners. The defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX and 101 of the 130 connected companies announced the beginning of a strategic evaluation of their global...
Investment Firm ‘Man Group’ To Start Crypto Hedge Fund
As per sources the new hedge fund may be ready by the year’s end. Man Group managed $138.4 billion in assets at the end of September. Despite the massive fall of FTX earlier this month. London-based investment firm Man Group Plc is planning to start a cryptocurrency hedge fund.
First Stablecoin on Cardano ‘DJED’ to Launch in Jan 2023
The company has taken several important measures to enhance the off-chain code. Bar-Geffen stressed the significance of Djed’s debut and the work done. Cardano’s first algorithmic stablecoin DJED will be released on the network’s mainnet in January 2023. As stated by the stablecoin’s issuer, COTI. Furthermore,...
Reef Chain Awarded the Most Promising Web 3.0 of 2022
Reef Chain was awarded the most promising Web 3.0 ecosystem of 2022 by MEBA. Addresses to become the best possible Web 3.0 for a billion users. Bybit awarded as the best NFT marketplace for 2022. The Middle East Blockchain Awards (MEBA) are one of the most anticipated crypto, and blockchain...
Klaytn Foundation Awards Over US$1 Million in Prizes and Grant Opportunities to Inaugural Winners of Flagship Web3 Hackathon
Singapore, Singapore, 21st November, 2022, Chainwire. Klaytn Foundation, the non-profit overseeing growth of the Klaytn ecosystem, has announced the inaugural winners of Klaymakers22, the blockchain’s flagship web3 hackathon. 19 teams walked away with over US$1 million worth in prizes, sponsor bounty challenges, and grant and incubation opportunities. The inaugural...
Bill Ackman Backs Crypto Project Helium & Reveal Crypto Holdings
Helium can accrue inherent worth over time, according to Ackman. Crypto firms and related companies make for less than 2% of Ackman’s investments. According to the CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, the contested cryptocurrency project Helium can gain intrinsic value over time. Billionaire investor and hedge fund manager Bill Ackman is bullish on cryptocurrencies, despite the collapse of one of the world’s top crypto exchanges. According to one of Tradefi’s most well-known investors.
