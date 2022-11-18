Read full article on original website
Related
thenewscrypto.com
Bitcoin During Mt Gox vs FTX Collapse – Will It Survive The Crash?
BTC hit its 1-year-low of $15,682 owing to FTX’s demise. The bankrupted exchange, FTX, held 20,000 BTC before its collapse. Bitcoin was pushed into the longest crypto winter after Mt Gox’s collapse. Tragic price crashes in the aftermath of a collapse or crypto heist victimize Bitcoin. This year’s...
thenewscrypto.com
$104M Worth Assets of Terra Co-Founder Confiscated by South Korea
Prosecutors claim that the co-founder made “unfair” gains of roughly 140B Korean won. Shin co-founder Chai corp., a local payments tech business. On Thursday, local prosecutors in Seoul allegedly had their plea to freeze roughly 140 billion won ($104 million) in assets belonging to Terraform Labs co-founder Shin Hyun-seung, or Daniel Shin, accepted by the Seoul Southern District Court. To safeguard against a defendant using illegal funds for personal gain before trial, a pre-indictment freezing order may be issued.
thenewscrypto.com
Whale Alert: Bitfinex Sent 117K Ethereum (ETH) to Unknown Wallet
Bitfinex Hot Wallet transferred $131 million worth of ETH to an Unknown wallet. 30K ETH exchanged for RenBTC and 1070 BTC. In the aftermath of FTX’s bankruptcy, the global cryptocurrency market encountered the second massive bear trend in a year. Following that, most of the crypto exchanges were urged to disclose their cold and hot wallet addresses as proof of reserves to lower risks and increase market confidence.
thenewscrypto.com
Terra Co-founder’s Firm Raided by South Korean Authorities
Chai Corporation is a payments technology firm created by Terra co-founder Daniel Shin. Shin is alleged to have obtained a substantial quantity of pre-issued LUNA tokens. S. Korean authorities have conducted a search warrant at the headquarters of Chai Corporation. A payments technology firm created by Terra co-founder Daniel Shin. On Tuesday, prosecutors for Seoul Southern District in South Korea confirmed the raid.
thenewscrypto.com
FTX Calls Out Other Exchanges For Assistance Over Stolen Funds
The corporation did not disclose the exchanges or wallet addresses associated. Recently the hacker started swapping 30K ETH for BTC and RenBTC. On Sunday, FTX reached out to other cryptocurrency exchanges for assistance, explaining that stolen monies were being moved from the compromised exchange to third parties wallets. The insolvent firm, now run by John J. Ray III, CEO of FTX, requested that its competitors “take all measures” to recover the money and return it to the bankruptcy estate.
Comments / 0