The corporation did not disclose the exchanges or wallet addresses associated. Recently the hacker started swapping 30K ETH for BTC and RenBTC. On Sunday, FTX reached out to other cryptocurrency exchanges for assistance, explaining that stolen monies were being moved from the compromised exchange to third parties wallets. The insolvent firm, now run by John J. Ray III, CEO of FTX, requested that its competitors “take all measures” to recover the money and return it to the bankruptcy estate.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO