ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Morning Hustle

Tracee Ellis Ross Dances For The ‘Gram In A Loewe Look

By Sharde Gillam
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yr0XM_0jFZxb1k00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=419unC_0jFZxb1k00

Source: David Crotty / Getty


One of our favorite fashion muses, Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram earlier today to show off her fabulous style in a sparkling look that we love! Taking to the platform, the former black-ish actress donned a sparkling black slinky dress and black slacks from Loewe that she styled to perfection. The designer look featured sparkles throughout which she paired with flared black pants, black booties,  and minimal jewelry to keep the look sleek and stylish. In some looks, she traded in her black slacks and let it all hang out as she showed off her best assets for the ‘Gram.

As for her hair, she traded in her usual big, fluffy curls for a sleek and slicked back bun and served a natural beat on her face as she posed and danced around for a series of photos and videos for her IG followers.

The legendary actress shared the sexy designer ensemble with her 11 million Instagram followers, simply captioning the look, “ DINNER ATTIRE”.

Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross)

“SEXY!!!! ” one of Tracee’s fans said of the look while another wrote, “ Oh. My. Gawd. Wow.” while another simply commented with, “ gorgeous ”

What do you think about Tracee’s sexy and fashionable slay? Did she nail it?

DON’T MISS…

Tracee Ellis Ross Makes The Sidewalk Her Runway In A Kevin Germanier Dress

Tracee Ellis Ross Is Vibrant In Pink On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Tracee Ellis Ross Sparkles In Red At The Bottega Veneta SoHo Store Grand Opening

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Bosses Up in a White Cut-Out Burberry Dress & Hidden Heels for ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’

Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram to post a slideshow of images of the outfit she wore on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” last night. The social media post, which saw the star clad in a white Burberry dress, held the caption, “Baby wore Burberry for Corden tonight.” Always one for interesting silhouettes, the actress’ outfit consisted of a floor length white long-sleeve mock-neck gown featuring lots of cut-outs. The risky style was layered underneath a shorter babydoll dress that offered her more coverage. The garment featured a sweetheart bodice that was lined with short tassels, offering another instance of...
WWD

Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet

Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Masters Late-Night Style in Gold Turtleneck & Strappy Sandals on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Michelle Obama was dressed to impress for her latest talk show appearance. The former first lady stopped by the CBS studios in New York to talk about her new book, “The Light We Carry,” on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” yesterday. She was clad in a gold top and strappy heels. “It’s sparkly! It’s late night,” she described her outfit. For her interview, Obama wore a sequined gold turtleneck. The top was tucked into khaki-colored, high-waisted and pleated trousers that featured a wide-leg design. Adding some oomph to her look, the public figure strapped into tan sandal heels with a sleek finish...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

Anya Taylor-Joy Styles Her Cone-Bra Bustier With Extreme Platform Wedges

Anya Taylor-Joy's latest press tour is the fashionable gift that keeps on giving. While promoting her new film "The Menu" on "The Tonight Show" on Nov. 16, the actor showed an edgier side to her style in a straight-off-the-runway look from Schiaparelli's spring 2023 collection. Her gold satin corset top...
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Glimmers in a Crystalized Jumpsuit and Coordinating Statement Heels

Tia Mowrey sparkled in an outfit video the “Twitches” actress shared on her Instagram Story yesterday, filmed in her massive walk-in closet. Showing off, the star wore what appeared to be a shiny jumpsuit and coordinating heels. The former Disney Channel star stepped into a mock neck crystalized jumpsuit with fitted legging style pants, which she wore underneath an oversized black blazer. Mowry wore large silver hoops and styled her hair slicked back and out of her face in waves. Jumpsuits have a unique history. They were first created in the early 1900s for people who were, yes, literally jumping out of...
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Gleams in Metallic Bustier Bodysuit and Sheer Feathered Boots on the ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Tour

Mary J. Blige brought her love for boots along for the ride for her “Good Morning Gorgeous” Tour — as seen in its latest stop in Atlantic City. While performing at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall in New Jersey, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore a pair of sheer tights beneath a set of thigh-length black shorts. Giving her attire a burst of edgy glamour was a structured bodysuit with a sheer base. Covering the piece were strips of glossy black and gold patent leather, overlaid with wider metallic silver buckled straps — creating a slick cutout silhouette. Large tubular gold hoop earrings and a thick chain pendant necklace finished Blige’s ensemble.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Footwear News

Keke Palmer Blossoms in Floral Carolina Herrera Dress & Matching Knee-High Boots at CFDA Awards 2022

Keke Palmer wore florals to the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. The “Hustlers” actress wore a Carolina Herrera dress to the fashion event. The off-the-shoulder ensemble featured bubble sleeves and a high-slit, which allowed us to take a peek at her footwear choice. The matching belt accentuated her waist while bringing more volume to the skirt. The stunning piece was picked off the runway from the designer’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Cardi B Pops in Blue Cargo Pants, Leather Gloves & Boots for ‘Tomorrow 2’ Performance on AMAs 2022 Stage With GloRilla

Cardi B took the 2022 American Music Awards stage tonight. The rapper performed “Tomorrow 2” with rising superstar GloRilla, in a head-to-toe monochromatic look. Wearing all blue, Cardi B donned a leather corseted bodice with matching cargo pants and textured gloves with bold pockets that rose up to her elbows. Her longtime stylist Kollin Carter is responsible for her looks, and the look from this performance can be added to the list. Staying true to her style, she wore extra long nails in a contrasting color for an extra pop. She also remained consistent with the old-school hip-hop theme, wearing a classic...
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy