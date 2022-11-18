Black Friday hours 2022: When major stores in Indiana open
The day after Thanksgiving, also called Black Friday, is the biggest shopping day of the year.
While many stores have deals online, major retailers still open their doors for in-store deals Nov. 25. Keep in mind that hours may vary by location.
Barnes & Noble
8 a.m. -9 p.m.
Best Buy
5 a.m. -10 p.m.
Burlington
7 a.m. -midnight
Costco Wholesale
9 a.m. -8:30 p.m.
Cabela's
5 a.m. -9 p.m.
Dick’s Sporting Goods
6 a.m. -10 p.m.
Home Depot
6 a.m. -9 p.m.
Home Goods
7 a.m. -10 p.m.
IKEA
10 a.m. -9 p.m.
Kohl's
5 a.m. -midnight
Lowe’s
6 a.m. -9 p.m.
Macy's
6 a.m. -9 p.m.
Marshalls
7 a.m. -10 p.m.
Menards
6 a.m. -9 p.m.
Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack
9 a.m. -9 p.m.
Old Navy
5 a.m. -11 p.m.
Target
7 a.m. -10 p.m.
T.J. Maxx
7 a.m. -10 p.m.
The downtown Indianapolis location will be open from 8 a.m. -8 p.m., per a store employee.
Ross Dress for Less
7 a.m. -11:30 p.m.
REI
Closed
Walmart
6 a.m. -11 p.m.
Mall hours:
Circle Centre Mall
10 a.m. -8:30 p.m.
Castleton Square Mall
6 a.m. -9 p.m.
The Fashion Mall at Keystone
8 a.m. -9 p.m.
Greenwood Park Mall
6 a.m. -9 p.m.
Hamilton Town Center
6 a.m. -9 p.m.
Clay Terrace Carmel
8 a.m. -10 p.m.
