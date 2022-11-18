ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Black Friday hours 2022: When major stores in Indiana open

By Claire Rafford, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
The day after Thanksgiving, also called Black Friday, is the biggest shopping day of the year.

While many stores have deals online, major retailers still open their doors for in-store deals Nov. 25. Keep in mind that hours may vary by location.

Barnes & Noble

8 a.m. -9 p.m.

Best Buy

5 a.m. -10 p.m.

Burlington

7 a.m. -midnight

Costco Wholesale

9 a.m. -8:30 p.m.

Cabela's

5 a.m. -9 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

6 a.m. -10 p.m.

Home Depot

6 a.m. -9 p.m.

Home Goods

7 a.m. -10 p.m.

IKEA

10 a.m. -9 p.m.

Kohl's

5 a.m. -midnight

Lowe’s

6 a.m. -9 p.m.

Macy's

6 a.m. -9 p.m.

Marshalls

7 a.m. -10 p.m.

Menards

6 a.m. -9 p.m.

Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack

9 a.m. -9 p.m.

Old Navy

5 a.m. -11 p.m.

Target

7 a.m. -10 p.m.

T.J. Maxx

7 a.m. -10 p.m.

The downtown Indianapolis location will be open from 8 a.m. -8 p.m., per a store employee.

Ross Dress for Less

7 a.m. -11:30 p.m.

REI

Closed

Walmart

6 a.m. -11 p.m.

Mall hours:

Circle Centre Mall

10 a.m. -8:30 p.m.

Castleton Square Mall

6 a.m. -9 p.m.

The Fashion Mall at Keystone

8 a.m. -9 p.m.

Greenwood Park Mall

6 a.m. -9 p.m.

Hamilton Town Center

6 a.m. -9 p.m.

Clay Terrace Carmel

8 a.m. -10 p.m.

