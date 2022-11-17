Even with Thanksgiving approaching, it's sometimes challenging to actually give thanks. Between high consumer prices and tight supplies of essential products - not to mention a volatile stock market - an attitude of gratitude is easier said than done. However, it's easier to digest market volatility with your turkey and mashed potatoes if you're a value investor with some dry powder in your account. So, consider these five hard-hit stocks — ZM, TSLA, AAP, RBLX, and D — not as holiday hangovers but as gifts from the market - and maybe soon, these turkeys will fly like eagles.

13 HOURS AGO