Ian Peter Savage
Ian Peter Savage of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022. Ian was born in Bromley, Kent, United Kingdom, the son of the late Cecil Lawrence Savage and Jean Doreen Bunting Savage. He attended school in Bournemouth and graduated from Southampton College of Technology. Ian’s career in sales consulting took him around the world to multiple countries and across the U.S. He was passionate about developing sales leaders and helping individuals maximize their potential. He spoke five languages and was admired for his dedication to his family and career.
Allan Baruch Bendel
Allan Baruch Bendel, 75, of Troutman, N.C., passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Mr. Bendel was born March 17, 1947, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of the late Melvin and Florence Bloom Bendel. Allan attended Valley Stream High School in Long Island and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. Allan was the co-owner of Lake Norman Orthotics and was a licensed orthotist until his retirement. He was married to his beloved wife Carol Anne Lee-Bendel, who survives.
Neal Dwayne Stone
Neal Dwayne Stone, 84, of Troutman, N.C., passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022. He was born in Bethany, Okla., to the late Neal and Ila Woodfin Stone. He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Navy. He worked for Air West Airlines for 20 years after serving in the Navy. He enjoyed gardening and playing golf. He loved his family and will be greatly missed.
EnergyUnited awards $46,000 to 43 N.C. teachers for creative classroom projects
EnergyUnited has awarded more than $46,000 to 43 North Carolina teachers through the NC Bright Ideas education grant program. Teachers in Alexander, Catawba, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Rockingham, Stokes and Wilkes counties are receiving grants ranging from $200 to $2,000 to support creative classroom projects. “Education is the...
Gavan Strong! Union Grove Elementary holds parade to encourage student battling cancer (Photos)
Union Grove Elementary School staff and students — and their four-legged friends from Highlands Canine Training — lifted the spirits of a fifth-grader who has been battling cancer off and on since he was two years old with a parade in his honor on Tuesday morning. With students...
Edward Sloan Alexander
Edward Sloan Alexander, 88, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022. He was born on July 19, 1934, in Iredell County, N.C., to the late Edward and Annie Barnette Alexander. He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy being stationed at Quanset Point Naval Station, North Kingstown, R.I. He owned and operated an antique shop and maintained rental apartments. He moved back to Mooresville in the 1990’s.
Diane Bowlin Beaman
Diane Bowlin Beaman, 60, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at her home. Born on July 28, 1962, in Catawba County, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Jospeh Virgil Bowlin and Cora Esther Payne Bowlin. Diane loved and cherished her family. She enjoyed spending...
I-SS developing roadmap for expanding dual immersion program
Iredell-Statesville Schools has become one of the state’s leading school systems for choice programs such as the dual immersion language program in Spanish. At Lake Norman Elementary School, more than 50 percent of students participate in the DI program. Lake Norman Elementary Principal Nichole Tilley said some of her fifth-grade students are reading on a seventh-grade level.
Karl Dean Kenneth Koehler
Karl Dean Kenneth Koehler, 72, of Mooresville, N.C., ended his pilgrimage here on earth on November 16t 2022. Ken was born on May 26, 1950, to Virginia and Karl in New Jersey. After earning a degree in criminal justice, he dedicated the next 25 years of service to the State of New Jersey while maintaining his passion for the game of baseball through umpiring with the NJBUA. Following his service to NJSP, Ken continued to umpire while also servicing and enjoying motorcycles. May his drumming always continue from heaven above.
Mayor Kutteh re-elected to ElectriCities Board of Directors
Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh was recently re-elected to the ElectriCities Board of Directors and will serve a second three-year term on the 16-person board. The Board of Directors advises and directs the activities, policies, and strategic direction for the North Carolina Municipal Power Agency Number 1, the North Carolina Eastern Municipal Power Agency, and ElectriCities.
Douglas Edward Robinson
Douglas Edward Robinson of Mooresville, N.C., has passed away at age 67, as of Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House in Mooresville. He was born April 11, 1955, in Peoria, Ill., to Frank Robinson and Virginia Harlan Robinson. Douglas leaves behind his wife of 39...
Edward McClough
Edward McClough, 77, of Hickory, N.C., passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the home of his daughter. Born on November 12, 1945, in Catawba County, N.C., he was the son of the late James McClough and Rosa Finger. Ed loved racing, especially drag racing, and he enjoyed bowling.
Anne Montgomery Cloaninger
Anne Montgomery Cloaninger, 87, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at Heritage Place of Statesville, N.C., after an extended illness. Anne was born on December 25,1935, to the late Emory and Edith Montgomery. She was an avid seamster and a member of Prospect Presbytery Church. In addition...
David Lee Parks
David Lee Parks, 55, affectionately known as “D-Love,” of Statesville, N.C., died November 16, 2022. He was born September 25, 1967, to Melvin N. Parks and Emma Lucille Lawrence. David was preceded in death by his mother, brother, Kenny Jorome Lawrence; sisters, April Denise Lawrence, Younah Ann Parks;...
James Angus McRacken Sr.
James Angus McRacken Sr., 83, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Summit Place Assisted Living in Mooresville, N.C. A Celebration of his Life at New Perth ARP Church in Troutman will be announced at a later date. Nicholson Funeral Home has the honor of serving...
Shelia Mosley Beacham
Shelia Mosley Beacham, 58, of the Cool Spring community of Iredell County, N.C., passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C. Shelia was born March 22, 1964, in Rowan County and was the daughter of the late Ray Mosley Jr. and Dorothy Tucker Mosley, who survives. She attended North Iredell High School, was a member of Temple Baptist Church and enjoyed being a homemaker. In 1985, Shelia married the love of her life, Scott Allen Beacham Sr.
Town of Mooresville announces plan for affordable housing development for veterans, first responders
Mooresville town officials announced a plan Monday to develop a small affordable housing development for veterans and first responders. Mayor Miles Atkins said the town had purchased 3.25 acres near Liberty Park and the War Memorial for the project. “Liberty Village will be the place where our residents care for...
Ervin Roy “Robert” Leach
Mr. Ervin Roy “Robert” Leach, 66, was born in Iredell County, N.C., on February 29, 1956, to the late Carnell William Leach and Mary Katherine Moss Leach. He departed this life on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. He graduated from Theology School and was employed...
Bruno Raymond Dunn
Bruno Raymond Dunn, 72, of Mooresville, N.C., peacefully passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Born in 1950 in Lewiston, Maine, Bruno was the oldest of three sons to the late John and Jenny Dunn. He was a wonderful husband and partner for 40 years and the loving father of...
MPD requests public’s assistance locating runaway teen
Mooresville Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile with a history of running away. Courtney McMullen, 16, left her Mooresville residence around midday on November 18 and has not yet returned. Her father reported her missing on November 18. McMullen had recently...
