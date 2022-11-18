Karl Dean Kenneth Koehler, 72, of Mooresville, N.C., ended his pilgrimage here on earth on November 16t 2022. Ken was born on May 26, 1950, to Virginia and Karl in New Jersey. After earning a degree in criminal justice, he dedicated the next 25 years of service to the State of New Jersey while maintaining his passion for the game of baseball through umpiring with the NJBUA. Following his service to NJSP, Ken continued to umpire while also servicing and enjoying motorcycles. May his drumming always continue from heaven above.

MOORESVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO