beckershospitalreview.com
10 hospitals seeking chief medical officers
Below are 10 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking chief medical officers in the last two weeks. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. 1. Ascension, based in St. Louis,. a CMO for Ascension Illinois, which includes...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Here are 10 hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Adena Health System, based in Chillicothe, Ohio, seeks a revenue cycle team lead. 2. Columbia University Medical Center,...
beckershospitalreview.com
RWJ Medical School, Hospital open center for rare heart disease
Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital opened a heart center for amyloid conditions. The Cardiac Amyloidosis and Cardiomyopathy Center, located at the hospital, will focus on diagnosing patients with rare amyloid conditions earlier and providing personalized treatment, a Nov. 17 news release from the health system said.
beckershospitalreview.com
UW Medical Center 1st to earn 7 Magnet designations
The University of Washington Medical Center-Montlake in Seattle has become the nation's first hospital to receive seven consecutive Magnet designations from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. UW Medical Center was the first hospital to receive Magnet designation in 1994 and learned of its latest redesignation on Nov. 16. The designation,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospital chief administrative officer leaving UI Health Care
Pamela Johnson-Carlson, DNP, RN, is leaving her role as chief administrative officer of Iowa City-based University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. Ms. Johnson-Carlson will leave University of Iowa Health Care early next year to become chief nursing officer of Children's Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha, Neb., according to a Nov. 17. Her last day in her current role is Jan. 11.
beckershospitalreview.com
6 health systems launching nursing programs
Several colleges and universities recently have launched nursing programs and partnerships to address persistent shortages nationwide. Here are six schools and hospitals that have recently started programs or plan to do so:. Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive. To add a program to this list, please email m.taylor@beckershealthcare.com. New...
beckershospitalreview.com
The state of hospital executive burnout
Among healthcare C-suite executives, burnout appears to be on the rise, according to a survey from executive search firm WittKieffer. The survey, conducted in summer 2022, was sent to thousands of healthcare C-suite executives of a range of titles at hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers, medical groups and other provider organizations. More than 230 healthcare executives, including 63 CEOs, completed the survey. To preface the survey, WittKieffer provided respondents with Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic's burnout definition, specifically job burnout: "clinically defined as a state of physical, emotional or mental exhaustion combined with doubts about your competence and the value of your work."
beckershospitalreview.com
Patient advocacy leads North Carolina hospital to post charity care application online
Ashville, N.C.-based Mission Healthcare, a subsidiary of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, has made its charity care financial assistance application available online following a public advocacy campaign, Asheville Citizen Times reported Nov. 21. Portland, Ore.-based patient advocacy group Dollar For along with Mountain Maladies, a 13,500-member Facebook group where patients discuss...
beckershospitalreview.com
FEMA awards $15.5M to Hartford Hospital for COVID response expenses
Hartford (Conn.) Hospital will receive a $15.5 million FEMA Public Assistance grant to reimburse it for costs incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hartford Courant reported Nov. 19. The grant is intended to help states and communities recover from a federally declared disaster or emergency, the report said. It will...
beckershospitalreview.com
Children's Hospital and Medical Center names Pam Johnson-Carlson chief nursing officer
Pam Johnson-Carlson, DNP, RN, was named senior vice president and chief nursing officer of Omaha, Neb.-based Children's Hospital & Medical Center, the Fremont Tribune reported Nov. 19. Ms. Johnson-Carlson will step into her new role Jan. 16. Previously, she served as vice president of patient care services and chief nursing...
beckershospitalreview.com
DeVos Children's Hospital makes emergency request to add beds amid RSV surge
Grand Rapids, Mich.-based DeVos Children's Hospital has filed an emergency request with the state health department to add 48 additional beds as it grapples with a surge of patients sick with respiratory syncytial virus, local news outlets reported Nov. 21. Last week, Corewell Health, which has dual headquarters in Grand...
beckershospitalreview.com
Utah hospital names CFO
Price, Utah-based Castleview Hospital has named Jay Noyes as its CFO. Mr. Noyes has worked at Castleview for 15 years as a financial controller and ethics and compliance officer. In this role, he was responsible for the finances of the 2015 emergency room and intensive care unit expansion, according to a Nov. 18 news release from the hospital.
beckershospitalreview.com
5 injured in Missouri rehab center fire
Five people were sent to the hospital after a fire broke out at Florissant, Mo.-based Bentwood Nursing and Rehab Center, NBC affiliate KSDK reported Nov. 19. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene around 12:30 a.m. after receiving an alarm system alert and 911 calls reporting black smoke. Firefighters extinguished the fire in a resident's room.
beckershospitalreview.com
5 hospitals seeking CEOs
Here are five hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CEOs. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Glencoe (Minn.) Regional Health. 2. Arbour Hospital (Boston) 3. Fuller Hospital (South Attleboro, Mass.) 4. Fairmount Behavioral Health System (Philadelphia) 5....
beckershospitalreview.com
Pennsylvania merger would form 5-hospital system with $1B in annual revenue
Greensburg, Pa.-based Excela Health and Butler (Pa.) Health System have signed a definitive agreement to merge into a five-hospital system that is projected to generate more than $1 billion a year in revenue, triblive.com reported Nov. 21. The news moves the transaction — which was initially announced June 1 —...
