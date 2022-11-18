ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply Chain Delays, Inflation Biggest Concerns for SMEs

Supply chain is the top challenge for several SME businesses, but inflation is a close second, according to a DHL survey. In fact, 46% of respondents said supply chain delays were their biggest concern followed closely by inflation, which nearly doubled from last year, with 35% saying it was their biggest concern in 2021.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Airbnb

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Airbnb ABNB within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 16 analysts have an average price target of $126.25 versus the current price of Airbnb at $95.71, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 16 analysts rated...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Okta

Within the last quarter, Okta OKTA has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 31 analysts have an average price target of $83.23 versus the current price of Okta at $48.29, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 31 analysts rated Okta...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

3 Steps to Creating a Sustainable E-Commerce Supply Chain

E-commerce boomed during the pandemic and shows no sign of slowing down. Morgan Stanley reports that e-commerce now makes up over one-fifth of retail sales and projects that e-commerce sales will grow from $3.3 trillion today to $5.4 trillion by 2026. However, this growth in e-commerce is exacting a large...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Cut Jobs or Cut Costs? How CFOs Can Better Navigate an Uncertain Economic Environment

In the face of mixed economic signals, many businesses today are uncertain of the steps they need to take to best position themselves for growth in the months and years to come. Organizations are faced with issues on multiple fronts, painting a concerning picture for CFOs. There are reports highlighting...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Why Does CO2 Tracking in Last Mile Delivery Planning Matter?

It’s no secret that transportation is one of the sectors that produces the most greenhouse gas emissions in the global economy. Getting goods from one side of the world to the other is incredibly resource-intensive, and it becomes even more resource-intensive once you get into the fundamental complexities and inefficiencies of last mile delivery.
TheStreet

Best Buy Stock Surges On Q3 Earnings Beat, Holiday Sales Forecast Boost

Best Buy Co. (BBY) - Get Free Report posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while lifting its full-year forecast for same-store sales, as the electronics retailer expects a near-term boost from Black Friday and Cyber Monday and a stronger holiday shopping season. Best Buy said non-GAAP earnings for the three...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Manufacturers' and Distributors' Find Use for Rebate Analytics

Enable's 2022 State of Volume Rebates Report for Manufacturers finds that rebates are a powerful marketing tool that manufacturers can use to leverage additional sales and drive increased loyalty from their customers. To do this, they must ensure their sales teams are properly educated on their rebate programs and that they are successfully communicating those programs to customers to increase program awareness.
Benzinga

What 17 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Coinbase Global

Over the past 3 months, 17 analysts have published their opinion on Coinbase Global COIN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
AFP

European stocks dented by China Covid fears

European equities attempted to rebound Tuesday but were dented by concern over China's latest Covid-19 outbreaks. Global stock markets began November with a rally on easing inflation concerns and signs China was edging towards a looser approach to the disease.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Transparency Key to Overcoming Greenwashing

Many recent supply chain issues have arisen from a lack of visibility. Supply chains are highly complex and involve involves many stages and stakeholders. As a result, global brands are quickly realizing that visibility to their supply chains reduces said complexities, in addition to offering major business benefits. Specifically, a...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Consumers Seek American-Made Holiday Gifts: Study

Three-quarters of American consumers would prefer to purchase holiday gifts made in the United States, but one-third say they rarely or never see American-made products while shopping, according to a new poll released by the Alliance of American Manufacturing (AAM). “Americans want to shop ‘Made In USA,’ especially around the...

