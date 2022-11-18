Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
You can have a picnic in a heated bubble tent at the Magic Tree in Columbia this year
You can enjoy a new twist on a long-standing holiday tradition in Columbia this year. Every year, families from across Missouri flock to Cherry Hill Village in Columbia to see the Magic Tree. The tree is adorned with 64,000 lights and on the night of the lighting ceremony, there is a festival that includes face painting, food trucks and visits from Santa.
I Tried Most Of The New Wendy’s Specialty Items And I’ll Tell You All About It
Admittedly, you guys, I don't have fast food very often. I honestly can't remember the last time I have. Maybe it was for another one of these posts? Who knows. It's not because I'm So Fancy and amazing, and I'm whipping up homecooked meals that make Benjamin Ebbrell blush... its just that I'm cheap. I would rather spend ten dollars to buy a whole bag of frozen dino nuggets then ten dollars on one meal. You get me. So don't get it twisted.
As A Missourian Are You Willing To Die On This Hill?
Only In Your State recently published an article entitled "7 Hills Every Missourian Is Willing To Die On" and I think it's full of lies. Because I'm honestly, not willing to passionately argue any of the points in their article. Yet, there's one point, in talking to many Sedalians that I just don't believe.
It’s Salvation Army Bell Ringing Time In Sedalia!
Thanksgiving is Thursday and Friday is Black Friday. That means it's also time to donate to the Sedalia Salvation Army and they could use your help in helping our neighbors in need. The Sedalia Salvation Army recently posted on their Facebook page they're looking for bell ringers for the holiday...
lakeexpo.com
Santa's Toy Wonderland At The Lake! Unique Toys, Games, & Gifts For Young And Old In Osage Beach
Christmas is just around the corner, and with it comes Christmas shopping! While it can feel like a scramble to get high-quality, unique gifts for the kids, Santa’s Toy Wonderland at Florida Direct makes it easy for parents and grandparents with toys the kids and grandkids will enjoy and remember years down the line (plus a little something for mom and dad too!)
Columbia organization gives away Thanksgiving food boxes to the community
COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) Powerhouse Community Development passed out food boxes to the community Saturday as an effort to make sure everyone had a meal for the Thanksgiving holiday as part of their 'A Time to Give Thanks' holiday event. The giveaway took place at Parkade Plaza on Business Loop 70 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The post Columbia organization gives away Thanksgiving food boxes to the community appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
CITY OF SEDALIA ANNOUNCES THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY SCHEDULE
The City of Sedalia announced that the Thanksgiving holiday will be observed on November 24 and November 25. City Offices including the Materials Management Site will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving. Trash service will run on Friday, November 25. The trash collection for the week will be as follows:
Hotel Bothwell’s Thanksgiving Lighting Is Better Than Ever
One annual tradition here in Sedalia is the lighting of the Hotel Bothwell. Since it's such a beautiful historic building, it's a real treat to see all the lights, Christmas decorations, and little touches that really kick off the Holiday Season. So, when is it this year? Well. You know...
United Way of Pettis County Wants to Help ‘Warm Up’ Those in Need
There are members in our local community who are looking for hats, gloves and coats in all sizes for their families. United Way of Pettis County is now collecting new and gently-used winter hats, gloves & coats to distribute to those in need. Drop off your items at 1400 South...
MSHP Arrest Reports for November 22, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 18-year-old Jayden T. Lawson-Cheese of Sedalia at 11:33 p.m. Saturday in Pettis County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated, speeding, no seat belt and no insurance. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 64-year-old John E. Hardegen of Knob Noster at 12:58 a.m. Saturday...
UPDATE: Missing Ray County man located
HARDIN, Mo. — Officers have issued an endangered Silver Alert for a missing 70-year old man.
‘Jingle on the Green’ Scheduled for December 1
State Fair Community College invites the community to its annual 'Jingle on the Green' from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 on the Sedalia campus. The event is free, and parking will be available in all campus lots. At 6 p.m. in Stauffacher Theatre, SFCC President Dr. Brent Bates will...
Sedalia Man Injured When Motorcycle Strikes Mercedes Benz
A Sedalia man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2013 Mercedes Benz, driven by 20-year-old Brett T. Graham of Webb City, was at Us 50 and Quincy in Sedalia around 2 a.m., when he made a left turn in front of a westbound 2021 Taotao motorcycle, driven by 24-year-old Kyle Strunk of Sedalia.
Nurse Practitioner Joins Bothwell Urology Services
Board-certified Adult Nurse Practitioner Elisabeth (Lisa) Zane has joined Bothwell Urology Services. Nurse Practitioners (NPs) provide advanced patient care under the guidance and supervision of a collaborating physician. At the clinic, Zane will diagnose and treat urinary tract disorders, bladder problems, incontinence, prostate disease and male reproductive health issues. A...
Girl goes missing from Saline County
Saline County authorities are asking for help finding a missing teen girl. The post Girl goes missing from Saline County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia city council to vote on police-backed crime surveillance system
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council will vote on whether or not to approve the Columbia Police Department's request for a real-time crime control surveillance system throughout the city Monday night. The surveillance system, called Fusus, would allow police to have immediate access to surveillance cameras across the city if a crime happens in the The post Columbia city council to vote on police-backed crime surveillance system appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Police Reports For November 21, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Sunday morning, Officers were dispatched to a traffic accident in the area of West Broadway Boulevard and South Quincy Avenue involving a passenger car and a motorcycle. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver of the passenger car was intoxicated. Brett Graham, 20, of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Sedalia Police Department. Graham then provided a breath sample that showed his BAC to be above 0.08. Graham was then transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending the filing of charges of Driving While Intoxicated (With Serious Physical Injury). The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Kyle Strunk, 24, of Sedalia, was ejected and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to the Missouri University Hospital by air ambulance. The events and circumstances involved in the crash are still in the early stages of investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Sedalia Police Department Traffic unit at 660-826-8100.
kjluradio.com
One person arrested after disturbance in Columbia
An armed suspect is taken into custody following a disturbance just south of Stephens College. The Columbia Police Department says it was called to the 1400 block of Bass Avenue Saturday evening after reports that an individual was causing a disturbance in the area. The department says that while the individual was armed, no threats were made.
kmmo.com
CITY OF SEDALIA CLOSING AN INTERSECTION TO ALL DIRECTIONS ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22
The City of Sedalia will be closing the intersection of East 16th Street and South Ingram Avenue beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22 until 5 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, to repair failed storm water piping under the roadway. A news release says the utility work will be completed...
Power restored to over 2,000 in Columbia who lost it Saturday afternoon
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Over 2,000 customers in Columbia were without power for a few hours Saturday afternoon. All in the central Columbia area. The outage started around 3 p.m. and was resolved two hours later. The power outage was first noticed just after Columbia fire crews responded to a small grass fire on Redwood Road. Firefighters The post Power restored to over 2,000 in Columbia who lost it Saturday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
