Read full article on original website
Related
kmmo.com
CITY OF SEDALIA ANNOUNCES THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY SCHEDULE
The City of Sedalia announced that the Thanksgiving holiday will be observed on November 24 and November 25. City Offices including the Materials Management Site will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving. Trash service will run on Friday, November 25. The trash collection for the week will be as follows:
Tabitha Thompson Settles in as SFCC-Lake of the Ozarks Director
The State Fair Community College-Lake of the Ozarks (SFCC-LOZ) campus is now under the direction of Tabitha Thompson who previously served as Lebanon R-3 School District assistant principal for about six years. As the SFCC-LOZ director, Thompson is responsible for the operations at the campus located in the upper level...
Columbia Missourian
Budweiser Clydesdales are the big stars during holidays at Warm Springs Ranch
Warm Springs Ranch holiday experience with the Clydesdales is back this season as a reservation-only experience Nov. 25 through Dec. 30. An in-person visit lets guests walk through the barn at their own pace with plenty of opportunities to see the Clydesdales and browse the gift shop. Food and Anheuser-Busch products will be available for purchase.
SFCC Music Arts To Present Winter Concert November 29
The State Fair Community College Music Arts program will present its winter band and vocal concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 29 at First United Methodist Church, 916 Thompson Blvd., in Sedalia. Admission is free; however, donations of snack foods such as granola bars, crackers, dried fruit, nuts, Little Debbie snacks,...
kmmo.com
CITY OF SEDALIA CLOSING AN INTERSECTION TO ALL DIRECTIONS ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22
The City of Sedalia will be closing the intersection of East 16th Street and South Ingram Avenue beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22 until 5 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, to repair failed storm water piping under the roadway. A news release says the utility work will be completed...
United Way of Pettis County Wants to Help ‘Warm Up’ Those in Need
There are members in our local community who are looking for hats, gloves and coats in all sizes for their families. United Way of Pettis County is now collecting new and gently-used winter hats, gloves & coats to distribute to those in need. Drop off your items at 1400 South...
What Fast Foods Places Does Sedalia Want? Here Were Your Answers!
We have an awful lot of fast food places in Sedalia. There certainly are plenty of options depending on what your taste buds want on a given day. I get enough coupons in the mail, and with almost all of the chains having deals on their mobile apps, you can usually find a decent deal that won't cost too much.
KOMU
Thanksgiving travelers stranded at Columbia Regional Airport, shuttled to St. Louis
When Catalina Echeverry, Noa Chen and Sydney Rushing entered the new Columbia Regional Airport terminal at 5 a.m. on Friday, they had no idea they would be stuck in an airport with no food for hours. The delayed American Airlines flight to Dallas was scheduled to take off at 6:20...
Ride The Train to Sedalia With Santa On December 10, 2022
Everyone knows Santa is magic, and this year Santa's bringing the magic of meeting him while riding on the rails to kids in towns like Sedalia and Warrensburg. When I was a child there was nothing more fun than going on a train ride. It probably started with riding the el train in Philadelphia, then Amtrak between Philly and Connecticut, and just grew from there. In fact, I recently detailed a trip I took on the Missouri River Runner between Warrensburg and Missouri. You can read that here.
Sedalia Police Reports For November 18, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers stopped a Jeep that had illegal window tinting at the Break Time store, 318 West Broadway Boulevard. It was also suspected the driver's Missouri driving privileges were suspended. The driver was the suspect. William F. Fizer, 39 of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Suspended. Fizer was taken to the Pettis County Jail to be booked and released. About ten minutes later, a subject arrived to the store to pick up a juvenile, since the driver was being arrested. After an investigation, it was determined the subject who arrived to pick up the juvenile had driven to the location while intoxicated by drugs. Jessica N. Tackett, 25, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (Drugs). Tackett was taken to a hospital, then the Pettis County Jail, where she was booked and released.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH
A Sedalia man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County on Sunday, November 20, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Brett Graham made a left turn in front of a motorcycle driven by 24-year-old Kyle Strunk. Strunk’s motorcycle struck Graham’s vehicle, causing Strunk to be ejected.
Two Injured in JoCo Crash
Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2023 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 23-year-old Jazmin E. Mays of Warrensburg, was at 809 SW Highway VV (west of Centerview) around 8 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert.
Best Burgers In Missouri? It Might Be Chuck-A-Burger. Here’s Why!
I have been on a bit of a nostalgia kick lately. Thinking about the way things were when I was younger. I often speak to my family back home, and the stories they tell about their youth. The places they could go to grab food. Especially burgers. A dear friend of mine used to live near the St Louis area and told me about Chuck-A-Burger. I think Sedalia could use a place like this.
The Lamar Tigers are heading back to the Class 2 State Semifinals with a shutout win over Holden
Lamar football team travel to Holden, Missouri to take on the Holden Eagles for a Class 2 State Quarterfinal matchup. The Tigers didn’t waste anytime scoring touchdowns. They had a 41-0 lead at halftime. Lamar would go on to complete the shutout win with a 54-0 victory. The Tigers will host a rematch against the […]
kjluradio.com
Local sports legend to be inducted into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame
A local sports legend will be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame this weekend. Justin Gage is one of more than a dozen inductees who will be honored during a ceremony at the Columbia Holiday Inn on Sunday. Gage was a star football and basketball player at Jefferson...
939theeagle.com
Columbia’s $9-million Highway 63 and Grindstone upgrade is moving forward
A $9-million plan to upgrade south Columbia’s heavily-congested Highway 63 and Grindstone interchange is moving a step closer. Columbia’s city council will first-read an agreement with state transportation officials during Monday night’s meeting. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is considering a proposed loop ramp at 63 and Grindstone. MoDOT also plans to re-route Lenoir to the east and build two signals: one at the relocated Lenoir and the other at LeMone industrial drive.
KMBC.com
Missouri man talks about starting second career as highway patrol trooper in his 40s
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From keeping cattle to keeping the public safe, a Missouri man talks about the love he has for his second career in law enforcement. If you're in the area of Clinton, Missouri, you may encounter Missouri State Trooper Michael Henderson. Chances are you may leave...
You Love Nostalgia? This Sedalia Store Fills You With It! Shop There!
This holiday season, I think a fair amount of people are looking for unique gifts for their loved ones. Perhaps something that may not cost as much money as something brand new. If any of you would like to find something that will fill you full of nostalgia, and perhaps relive your youth, downtown Sedalia has a shop for you!
Nurse Practitioner Joins Bothwell Urology Services
Board-certified Adult Nurse Practitioner Elisabeth (Lisa) Zane has joined Bothwell Urology Services. Nurse Practitioners (NPs) provide advanced patient care under the guidance and supervision of a collaborating physician. At the clinic, Zane will diagnose and treat urinary tract disorders, bladder problems, incontinence, prostate disease and male reproductive health issues. A...
kmmo.com
TWO INDIVIDUALS ROBBED ON EAST MORROW STREET IN MARSHALL
Two individuals were robbed on East Morrow Street near Wood and Huston Bank in Marshall on the evening of Wednesday, November 16, 2022. According to the Marshall Police Department, an individual walked in to the Police Department and reported the crime. Marshall Police Officers were dispatched to the area and...
Awesome 92.3
Sedalia, MO
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://awesome923.com
Comments / 0