This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers stopped a Jeep that had illegal window tinting at the Break Time store, 318 West Broadway Boulevard. It was also suspected the driver's Missouri driving privileges were suspended. The driver was the suspect. William F. Fizer, 39 of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Suspended. Fizer was taken to the Pettis County Jail to be booked and released. About ten minutes later, a subject arrived to the store to pick up a juvenile, since the driver was being arrested. After an investigation, it was determined the subject who arrived to pick up the juvenile had driven to the location while intoxicated by drugs. Jessica N. Tackett, 25, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (Drugs). Tackett was taken to a hospital, then the Pettis County Jail, where she was booked and released.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO