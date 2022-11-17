ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

kmmo.com

CITY OF SEDALIA ANNOUNCES THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY SCHEDULE

The City of Sedalia announced that the Thanksgiving holiday will be observed on November 24 and November 25. City Offices including the Materials Management Site will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving. Trash service will run on Friday, November 25. The trash collection for the week will be as follows:
SEDALIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Tabitha Thompson Settles in as SFCC-Lake of the Ozarks Director

The State Fair Community College-Lake of the Ozarks (SFCC-LOZ) campus is now under the direction of Tabitha Thompson who previously served as Lebanon R-3 School District assistant principal for about six years. As the SFCC-LOZ director, Thompson is responsible for the operations at the campus located in the upper level...
SEDALIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Budweiser Clydesdales are the big stars during holidays at Warm Springs Ranch

Warm Springs Ranch holiday experience with the Clydesdales is back this season as a reservation-only experience Nov. 25 through Dec. 30. An in-person visit lets guests walk through the barn at their own pace with plenty of opportunities to see the Clydesdales and browse the gift shop. Food and Anheuser-Busch products will be available for purchase.
BOONVILLE, MO
Awesome 92.3

SFCC Music Arts To Present Winter Concert November 29

The State Fair Community College Music Arts program will present its winter band and vocal concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 29 at First United Methodist Church, 916 Thompson Blvd., in Sedalia. Admission is free; however, donations of snack foods such as granola bars, crackers, dried fruit, nuts, Little Debbie snacks,...
SEDALIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Ride The Train to Sedalia With Santa On December 10, 2022

Everyone knows Santa is magic, and this year Santa's bringing the magic of meeting him while riding on the rails to kids in towns like Sedalia and Warrensburg. When I was a child there was nothing more fun than going on a train ride. It probably started with riding the el train in Philadelphia, then Amtrak between Philly and Connecticut, and just grew from there. In fact, I recently detailed a trip I took on the Missouri River Runner between Warrensburg and Missouri. You can read that here.
SEDALIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Police Reports For November 18, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers stopped a Jeep that had illegal window tinting at the Break Time store, 318 West Broadway Boulevard. It was also suspected the driver's Missouri driving privileges were suspended. The driver was the suspect. William F. Fizer, 39 of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Suspended. Fizer was taken to the Pettis County Jail to be booked and released. About ten minutes later, a subject arrived to the store to pick up a juvenile, since the driver was being arrested. After an investigation, it was determined the subject who arrived to pick up the juvenile had driven to the location while intoxicated by drugs. Jessica N. Tackett, 25, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (Drugs). Tackett was taken to a hospital, then the Pettis County Jail, where she was booked and released.
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH

A Sedalia man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County on Sunday, November 20, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Brett Graham made a left turn in front of a motorcycle driven by 24-year-old Kyle Strunk. Strunk’s motorcycle struck Graham’s vehicle, causing Strunk to be ejected.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Injured in JoCo Crash

Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2023 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 23-year-old Jazmin E. Mays of Warrensburg, was at 809 SW Highway VV (west of Centerview) around 8 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Best Burgers In Missouri? It Might Be Chuck-A-Burger. Here’s Why!

I have been on a bit of a nostalgia kick lately. Thinking about the way things were when I was younger. I often speak to my family back home, and the stories they tell about their youth. The places they could go to grab food. Especially burgers. A dear friend of mine used to live near the St Louis area and told me about Chuck-A-Burger. I think Sedalia could use a place like this.
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Local sports legend to be inducted into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

A local sports legend will be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame this weekend. Justin Gage is one of more than a dozen inductees who will be honored during a ceremony at the Columbia Holiday Inn on Sunday. Gage was a star football and basketball player at Jefferson...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia’s $9-million Highway 63 and Grindstone upgrade is moving forward

A $9-million plan to upgrade south Columbia’s heavily-congested Highway 63 and Grindstone interchange is moving a step closer. Columbia’s city council will first-read an agreement with state transportation officials during Monday night’s meeting. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is considering a proposed loop ramp at 63 and Grindstone. MoDOT also plans to re-route Lenoir to the east and build two signals: one at the relocated Lenoir and the other at LeMone industrial drive.
COLUMBIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Nurse Practitioner Joins Bothwell Urology Services

Board-certified Adult Nurse Practitioner Elisabeth (Lisa) Zane has joined Bothwell Urology Services. Nurse Practitioners (NPs) provide advanced patient care under the guidance and supervision of a collaborating physician. At the clinic, Zane will diagnose and treat urinary tract disorders, bladder problems, incontinence, prostate disease and male reproductive health issues. A...
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

TWO INDIVIDUALS ROBBED ON EAST MORROW STREET IN MARSHALL

Two individuals were robbed on East Morrow Street near Wood and Huston Bank in Marshall on the evening of Wednesday, November 16, 2022. According to the Marshall Police Department, an individual walked in to the Police Department and reported the crime. Marshall Police Officers were dispatched to the area and...
MARSHALL, MO
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
ABOUT

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://awesome923.com

