Related
Two Arrested After Vehicle Check at Motel 6
In the early morning hours of Tuesday, Nov. 15, Pettis County Deputies conducted a vehicle check at Motel 6, 3402 West Broadway Boulevard. Deputies attempted to make contact with a subject, who fled on foot into the motel. Deputies then took Nickie Elaine Smith, 37, of Sedalia, into custody. Smith...
Two 32-year-olds Arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance
On November 17, 2022, at approximately 7:35 a.m., members of the Special Response Team (SRT), Criminal Investigations and Crime Resolution Unit responded to 906 S Kentucky Ave to serve a drug-related search warrant. Upon arrival at the residence, entry was made and two adult subjects were detained without incident. A...
kmmo.com
INDEPENDENCE MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN COOPER COUNTY
An Independence man was charged with multiple felonies in Cooper County on Thursday, November 17, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, on September 4, 2022 a Cooper County Sheriff’s Deputy identified a man with a limp identified as Joshua Dillon through surveillance video stealing a truck at S.C. Diesel on old Highway 40 near Boonville.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For November 18, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. In the early morning hours of November 15th, Pettis County Deputies conducted a vehicle check at the Motel 6, 3402 West Broadway Boulevard. Deputies attempted to make contact with a subject, who fled on foot into the motel. Deputies then took Nickie Elaine Smith, 37, of Sedalia, into custody. Smith was arrested for her Failure to Appear warrant on an original charge of Assault. Smith also had a violation involving Child Support/Public Assistance Information. Smith was booked on the warrants at the Pettis County Jail and given a charge of Resisting Arrest, with total bond at $500 cash only and $1500 cash or surety. Deputies also located Christopher Michael Stein, 44, of Sedalia, who was operating the motor vehicle that he and Smith arrived in. Stein was placed into custody for driving without a valid license. After investigation, Deputies discovered narcotics and drug paraphernalia in Stein's vehicle. Stein was booked and released at the Pettis County Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License.
Two Arrested by SPD After Break Time Traffic Stop
Two people were arrested after Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop Thursday night at Break Time, 318 W. Broadway. Police stopped a Jeep with illegal window tint and investigation of a suspended driver at 9:41 p.m. A computer check revealed that the driver, 39-year-old William F. Fizer of Sedalia, was...
KMZU
Two charged with drug offences in Sedalia
SEDALIA, Mo. - A search warrant executed by Sedalia police early this morning results in the detention of two suspects. According to a press release from the department, the search occurred around 8:00 a.m. in the 500 block of South Barrett Ave. The search allegedly found fentanyl and methamphetamine. Daniel...
KRMS Radio
Osage Beach Woman Released On Bond Following Arrest Thursday
An Osage Beach woman wanted on a felony stealing charge in Camden County is taken into custody by the highway patrol in Morgan County. 38-year-old Amanda Lynn Schupp was arrested late Thursday afternoon and transported to the Morgan County Jail.
MSHP trooper's vehicle struck by gunfire during pursuit Saturday
A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper's vehicle was struck by gunfire during a pursuit Saturday night.
Stolen Lowe’s truck found in Maries County
MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Maries County Sheriff's deputy allegedly came across a Lowe’s delivery truck stolen from Jefferson City on the side of Highway 63 with passengers in it Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Maries County Sheriff. He detained the driver and passenger then contacted the Jefferson City Police Department. The post Stolen Lowe’s truck found in Maries County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Police Reports For November 18, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers stopped a Jeep that had illegal window tinting at the Break Time store, 318 West Broadway Boulevard. It was also suspected the driver's Missouri driving privileges were suspended. The driver was the suspect. William F. Fizer, 39 of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Suspended. Fizer was taken to the Pettis County Jail to be booked and released. About ten minutes later, a subject arrived to the store to pick up a juvenile, since the driver was being arrested. After an investigation, it was determined the subject who arrived to pick up the juvenile had driven to the location while intoxicated by drugs. Jessica N. Tackett, 25, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (Drugs). Tackett was taken to a hospital, then the Pettis County Jail, where she was booked and released.
kmmo.com
TWO INDIVIDUALS ROBBED ON EAST MORROW STREET IN MARSHALL
Two individuals were robbed on East Morrow Street near Wood and Huston Bank in Marshall on the evening of Wednesday, November 16, 2022. According to the Marshall Police Department, an individual walked in to the Police Department and reported the crime. Marshall Police Officers were dispatched to the area and...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR WANTED WOMAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 35-year-old Sara Meyer is wanted for distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location and delivery of a controlled substance. Meyer is five feet tall and 145 pounds.
MSHP Arrest Reports for November 17, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 59-year-old Darren S. Winter of Alma at 11:51 p.m. Tuesday in Lafayette County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated persistent offender, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash. Winter was taken to the Higginsville Police Department, where he was booked and released.
Silver Alert canceled, Ray County man located safe
The Ray County Sheriff’s Department canceled an endangered Silver Alert for a missing 70-year-old man Sunday after he was located safe.
krcgtv.com
Eldon man sought for statutory rape of 14-year-old
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A 23-year-old Eldon man is being sought by Camdenton police on several charges involving the statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl over a sustained period. According to court documents, 23-year-old De' Aaron Derrick Knowles is charged with Statutory Rape, Abuse or Neglect of a Child, Assault, and Harassment.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH
A Sedalia man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County on Sunday, November 20, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Brett Graham made a left turn in front of a motorcycle driven by 24-year-old Kyle Strunk. Strunk’s motorcycle struck Graham’s vehicle, causing Strunk to be ejected.
Columbia man charged in woman’s shooting death makes first court appearance
A Columbia man accused of murdering a woman learned that his charges would be upgraded Wednesday afternoon because he is considered a persistent offender. The post Columbia man charged in woman’s shooting death makes first court appearance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Ozarks law enforcement agencies see skyrocketed prices for gun ammo
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ammunition is considered essential to law enforcement equipment, and agencies around the region are seeing an increase in prices. “We have to adjust our budget in order to purchase the correct amount of ammunition not only for duty carry but also for range time and practice and qualification,” said Sgt. Scott Hines with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.
Two Injured in JoCo Crash
Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2023 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 23-year-old Jazmin E. Mays of Warrensburg, was at 809 SW Highway VV (west of Centerview) around 8 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert.
ACLU of Missouri Files federal lawsuit against Advanced Correctional Healthcare and Pettis County
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri filed a lawsuit in the federal court Nov. 8 against Advanced Correctional Healthcare and Pettis County for allegedly denying an incarcerated individual access to life-saving medication after he was diagnosed with HIV. The ACLU seeks a preliminary injunction from the Court to ensure that The post ACLU of Missouri Files federal lawsuit against Advanced Correctional Healthcare and Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
