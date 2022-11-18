Read full article on original website
4 Steps to Holiday Self-Care (Bubble Baths Not Included)
Holiday self-care doesn’t look like you think it does. It’s almost cringe-worthy at this point to tell a mom to “practice self-care.” But we really need to redefine what self-care even means. Bubble baths? Don’t even start. Advocating for my needs, building a village, and easing my mental load? That’s the kind of self-care I need.
Clutter Free, Non-Toy, Gift Ideas
As a mom of two toddlers close in age, it goes without saying that our house is filled to the brim with toys. So when my youngest was nearing her second birthday, I finally mustered up the courage to swallow my gracious-host pride and sent an email to guests dropping hints (Okay, telling them…) that toys were off-limits for this occasion. That said, I didn’t leave them high and dry to scramble for ideas! In this post, I round-up six of my favorite clutter-free gift ideas for any occasion that kids (and minimalist moms!) are sure to love.
3 Reasons You Need a Snute in Your Life
Enjoy this Snute sponsored post, delivering an exceptional drinking experience through interesting drinkware. Hydration is a necessary part of life. We all drink something every day, so why not grab a drink the right way? Here are 3 reasons why Snute Drinkware is the only way to enjoy your beverages of choice. We love this local brand and here’s why!
Stuffing is for Turkeys
Yay! The holiday season is among us! Wait a minute. The holiday season is among us along with all of the delicious food that is so hard to resist!. How will we keep from putting on any extra pounds?. How will we gobble and not gain?. Isn’t it a privilege...
How Thanksgiving Went from “Meh” to Enjoyable for Me
When I was a kid, I loved Thanksgiving. It was the first of what was like an annual two-part family reunion. Thanksgiving and Christmas were when my family came from all over the south to gather at my maternal grandma’s house for food and to catch up with each other. Some years, Thanksgiving was the star holiday as some family members would opt to stay at home for Christmas or rotate spending Christmas with their in-laws and other branches of their family tree.
Finding Friday Treats as a Vegan Family
Being a vegan family and eating out can definitely be tricky. Luckily, there are tips and tricks we use to find fun ways to find food at most places. Each week, we go on a hunt for “Friday Treat” where we celebrate the end of the week and trying our best all week. It was a tradition that started last year when my kids heard it from a friend in Pre-K. I always try to find something new and exciting for the kids so that they don’t get bored and have something to look forward to at the end of the day. Luckily, we’ve recently been introduced to two amazing local places that accommodated our dietary needs and had delicious vegan treats for us to enjoy.
DIY Book Advent Calendar For Kids
When my son was about two, my mother in law came to me with an idea for a book advent calendar. It was an idea she had seen online and thought it was a good way to encourage my son’s love of reading. The book advent calendar quickly became...
5 Tips to Avoid The Thanksgiving Food Coma
We all know someone who falls asleep on the nearest recliner right after eating Thanksgiving dinner. Not only do they miss out on family fun, but they also miss out on eating Pumpkin pie too! Sleepiness or a lack of energy induced by the consumption of a large amount of food has been dubbed the Thanksgiving food coma. So why does eating a big meal make you feel so restless? “People think Thanksgiving turkey has tryptophan and that’s what’s making them sleepy, but it’s not that,” says Grace Derocha, a dietitian, certified diabetes educator, and health coach with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. Derocha says that the carbs we digest – such as mashed potatoes, stuffing, mac and cheese, and sweet potato casserole – increase our blood sugar, produce insulin, and create tryptophan in our brains that converts to serotonin and melatonin. “Serotonin is really that chemical in the brain that says, ‘hey, you’re sleepy, slow down, take a nap,’” says Derocha. So what can you do to avoid the Thanksgiving food coma this year?
Simplify the Holidays
Can you feel the adrenaline in the air? Have you seen the frantic Facebook posts trying to track down the “it” toy of the season? Is your calendar already full to the max with parties, school plays, and get-togethers?. If so, I have a proposition for you:. Simplify...
Charleston Moms EATS: Famulari’s
Welcome to Charleston Moms EATS! Here we highlight the goodness that is local food in the Lowcountry. It might be a particular dish, a unique drink, or a restaurant that needs to be on your must-try list. Famulari’s Pizzeria and Brewing Co. Picture this: It’s 4:00 p.m. on a...
St. Louis Mom 2022 Favorite Things Guide
‘Tis the season to shop local! The St. Louis Mom team recently gathered for a holiday Favorite Things party and exchanged gifts from St. Louis-owned businesses! We love these products so much, we couldn’t resist sharing them with you in the hopes they might be helpful in your holiday shopping! Here’s why our writers chose these products and businesses … in their own words!
