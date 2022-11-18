We all know someone who falls asleep on the nearest recliner right after eating Thanksgiving dinner. Not only do they miss out on family fun, but they also miss out on eating Pumpkin pie too! Sleepiness or a lack of energy induced by the consumption of a large amount of food has been dubbed the Thanksgiving food coma. So why does eating a big meal make you feel so restless? “People think Thanksgiving turkey has tryptophan and that’s what’s making them sleepy, but it’s not that,” says Grace Derocha, a dietitian, certified diabetes educator, and health coach with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. Derocha says that the carbs we digest – such as mashed potatoes, stuffing, mac and cheese, and sweet potato casserole – increase our blood sugar, produce insulin, and create tryptophan in our brains that converts to serotonin and melatonin. “Serotonin is really that chemical in the brain that says, ‘hey, you’re sleepy, slow down, take a nap,’” says Derocha. So what can you do to avoid the Thanksgiving food coma this year?

