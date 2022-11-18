The Devil In Me: all Du'Met's business cards locations

There are a few different collectibles in The Devil In Me, but Du’Met’s business cards are among the toughest to track down. They’re often in tight spaces that aren’t easily spotted, so we’ll walk you through where to find all five of them so you can unlock the “Man of Many Interest” trophy for all your hard work.

Du’Met’s Business card #1 – The Devil In Me

First up is during the “Cigarettes” scene when you first play as Charlie. Exit the room with Erin and follow along. Once you’re in the hotel corridors turn right, left, and left again. This will lead you to a small hallway where the business card is on the ground at the end.

Du’Met’s Business card #3 – The Devil In Me

In the “Spa” scene you’ll find this one after you get separated from Kate. You’ll be in a basement and left in the dark with Jamie and Mark. Head straight on, take the last right, and the business card will be in front of you, just behind some furniture blocking the path.

Du’Met’s Business card #4 – The Devil In Me

While you’re climbing down the elevator as Mark, heading to the drying room, you’ll come across a fence that you need to get around to access the courtyard. While you’re on your way, the business card will be on the left of a tree – the one closest to the enlightened door.

Du’Met’s Business card #5 – The Devil In Me

For the final card, you’ll need to be on the lookout once you’ve accessed the lighthouse with Mark and Erin. You’ll be in another dark basement. This time go up the first set of stairs into a bedroom, the business card will be between the armchair and the wardrobe in front of the bed. Picking up this last one will immediately get you the achievement, as long as you’ve picked up all the others too.

Written by Paolo Sirio and Ryan Woodrow on behalf of GLHF.