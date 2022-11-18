The Devil In Me Happier Ending trophy: how to save the dog for the best ending

If you’re paying attention during The Devil In Me’s story, you’ll notice a bunch of clues that point to a secret dog somewhere in the game. This dog is called Connie, and it’s your job to save her because she’s a dog and dogs deserve saving more than humans. As well as the sense of self-satisfaction it’ll give you, you’ll also get the “Happier Ending” trophy for it too. We’ll tell you how to save Connie so you too can be a good person.

Your first encounter with Connie comes during the first scene with Mark. The scene doesn’t go particularly well, but thankfully your choice here doesn’t matter. Straight after that you’ll see here again in the farmhouse where you control Jamie.

How to save Connie – The Devil In Me

The dog will be helping after managing to get themselves stuck in some furniture, and it’s your job to get her out. While you do, you’ll spot the killer coming to the house and you’ll need to seek shelter in the pantry.

The dog will also notice the killer and start to make noise in distress, alerting the killer and bringing them your way. At this point, you’ll find a broken bottle shard and have a choice to make:

Aim the shard at Connie and use it.

Wait for the time to run out and do nothing.

How to unlock the “Happier Ending” achievement – The Devil In Me

If you chose to use the bottle shard, you’ll stop the noise and avoid an encounter with the killer. However, you’ll also kill Connie in the process. You monster.

To get the trophy, you must do the right thing and do nothing with the bottle shard. This will draw the killer towards you, but you’ll be able to get away. Connie will live, you’ll get the trophy at the end of the game, and your soul will remain pure. It’s a win-win.

Written by Paolo Sirio and Ryan Woodrow on behalf of GLHF.