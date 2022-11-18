Read full article on original website
Teen's Letter Gives A Clue In Her DisappearanceStill UnsolvedRochester, PA
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated HotelTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Clear the Ice: New Fines for Drivers Who Don't Remove Snow From Their CarsTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford seniors sign on with college programs
Three baseball players and a bowler from Penn-Trafford took advantage of the NCAA early signing period to ink their letters of intent Nov. 9. Senior bowler Alyssa Balest, who took home the girls individual honor at last year’s Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association competition, signed with Mount St. Mary’s from the Northeast Conference.
voiceofmotown.com
An Off-the-Radar Candidate to Replace Neal Brown
When the 2022 season concludes against Oklahoma State this Saturday, chances are the Mountaineers will be looking for a new coach. Should WVU lose, they would finish the campaign with a 4-8 record, and Neal Brown will be 21-26 for his tenure. That simply isn’t good enough for Mountaineer fans or the university.
voiceofmotown.com
Update on CJ Donaldson, Neal Brown and the Future of West Virginia Football
Morgantown, West Virginia – Yesterday was a really tough day to be a West Virginia fan. The Mountaineers’ defense barely had a pulse, the crowd was pathetic on Senior Day, one of the top defensive players on the team announced that he was entering the transfer portal an hour before the game, and West Virginia is out of bowl contention and suffered its first back-to-back losing seasons in over 40 years.
Season of change brings challenges to Chartiers Valley football team
This was a season of change for the Chartiers Valley football program. Following district realignment, an already tough Class 4A Parkway Conference became incredibly deep with the additions of defending WPIAL and PIAA champion Central Valley moving up and traditional 5A power West Allegheny moving down. This added to a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
District college football roundup: Slippery Rock, Carnegie Mellon get 1st-round wins
Noah Grover threw for 188 yards and a touchdown as No. 20 Slippery Rock (10-2) defeated Assumption (8-3), 17-14, in the first round of the NCAA Division II tournament. Cohen Russell caught seven passes for 98 yards and a touchdown for Slippery Rock, which will face No. 11 Shepherd (11-1) next Saturday in the second round.
voiceofmotown.com
The Entire State of West Virginia Has Been Deceived
Morgantown, West Virginia – Ever since Neal Brown was named the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers back in 2019, the entire of state of West Virginia has been sold a big bag of lies. And unfortunately, West Virginia’s passionate, loyal population ate it all up and believed every word that was fed to them.
butlerradio.com
Local High School Sports Update/Local Teams Win State Championships
The Seneca Valley boys’ soccer team defeated Lower Merion in the PIAA Class 4A state championship, the final 6-0. The Freeport girls’ volleyball team defeated York Catholic in the PIAA Class 2A state championship by sweeping the first three sets. The North Catholic girls’ volleyball team fell to...
KDKA Investigates: Business leaders trying to reverse course after 'Pittsburgh pause'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some are calling it the "Pittsburgh pause." After years of good press, optimism and growth, the city and the regional economy seem to have hit a wall. While all cities and metropolitan areas suffered through the pandemic, some have bounced back better than others, but by many indications, Pittsburgh is not one of them.What needs to be done to get the region back on track? When developers transformed the East Liberty YMCA into the hipster Ace Hotel, the national press said it was confirmation Pittsburgh had arrived, cementing its status as a rising star in American cities, the new...
For some Black families in Pittsburgh, finding the right school means choosing between diversity and academic rigor
For Doris Harvin-Taylor, navigating the options for schools in Pittsburgh is “exhausting.” Her 12-year-old son Joshua attends The Neighborhood Academy, a private college preparatory school. She and her husband, Kwame Taylor, like the student diversity and values of the school, and it’s where they would like to send their 10-year-old daughter, Abigail next fall. Abigail […] The post For some Black families in Pittsburgh, finding the right school means choosing between diversity and academic rigor appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
New light display to illuminate Pittsburgh over the holidays
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new holiday display is coming to Pittsburgh.It is called Dazzling Nights. It's being described as a holiday pop-up, immersive experience.The event kicks off later this month at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden. The display started a couple of years ago in Jacksonville, Florida, expanded to Orlando, and now it's coming to Pittsburgh.It starts on Nov. 27 and runs through the holidays. Don't forget to buy tickets ahead of time.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh's oldest Black church says reparations talks with Penguins have stalled
Members and leaders of the Hill District’s historic Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church say negotiations with the Pittsburgh Penguins over the church’s possible return to the Lower Hill have stalled. This is the latest development in the church’s years-long effort to secure reparations for their forced displacement by the Urban Redevelopment Authority in 1957, when thousands of Black residents were pushed out of the community to build the Civic Arena.
insideradio.com
WAMO Pittsburgh To Be Donated To Pittsburgh Public Media.
Martz Communications is donating WAMO Pittsburgh (660) to Pittsburgh Public Media. The station has been under the control of Audacy since March when the company entered into an LMA to acquire the intellectual rights of the urban contemporary station and its companion translator, the Pittsburgh-licensed W297BU at 107.3. At the time Audacy declined to purchase WAMO. But under the agreement, the media group would have the option to buy the signal if Martz Communications received a bona fide offer from a third party.
Pitt News
20-year old Pitt student owns and runs Vocelli Pizza in Hampton Township
Dylan Mitchell, a 20-year-old full time sophomore law, criminal justice and society and politics and philosophy major, began working at Vocelli Pizza in Hampton Township at 15 and became a shift lead a year later. At 17, his family purchased the store, and now he spends 40 to 60 hours a week running the pizzeria.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Pittsburgh
- Whether you're a pizza connoisseur or want to taste the best pizza in town, you will be pleased to know that there are several great pizza shops in Pittsburgh that you can visit. You will surely find it at these local spots if you're looking for a slice of cheese, pepperoni, or even a vegetarian pizza.
Zeise rants on Light Up Night
While some are expressing safety concerns during Light Up Night in Downtown Pittsburgh tomorrow, Paul Zeise said during his show Friday that he believes Pittsburgh Public Safety will do a good job.
