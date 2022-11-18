West Virginia basketball is off to a 4-0 start. The reviews and the ratings are positive as the Mountaineers work their way back from a losing record. They can accomplish a lot during three-game, four-day Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Oregon. The action begins Thursday night against Purdue and 7-foot-4 Zach Edey, continues a day later against Portland State or Gonzaga and concludes Sunday against Duke, Florida, Oregon State or Xavier. We're about to learn a lot about WVU, though the coach and players might be more interested than anyone else. What's been impressive? What are we looking forward to? How do you handle Edey? How are the Mountaineers suited for tournaments? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 3 HOURS AGO