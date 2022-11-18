ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Reacts To Brawl Of The Wild 2022

The 121st Brawl Of The Wild ended up exactly as expected, for half of Montana's football fans. For the other half, it was a disappointing rout that left fans reeling. In front of a national audience, the Bobcats beat the Griz 55-21 to host the Great Divide Trophy until next year. It was the 42nd time Montana State had beat the Griz in their storied rivalry (the 2011 game was won by Montana, though the win was vacated after NCAA sanctions.)
US 103.3

ND Yellowstone Fans: Did You See This Gameday Poster?

While North Dakotans across the state, heck across the nation were either in attendance or watching the Harvest Bowl NDSU vs UND game, Saturday, November 20th, 2022. ESPN + viewers were being given more than just the excitement of watching the Bison beat the Fighting Sioux, they were also being given glimpses of other big college games going on across the nation.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Montana

What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
montanasports.com

Thousands show up in Bozeman for coldest ESPN College GameDay ever

BOZEMAN — Saturday was a historic morning in Bozeman as thousands of fans showed up to watch - and be part of - ESPN's College Gameday, the first time the iconic college football pregame show has come to Montana. The 3-hour broadcast started at 7:00 a.m. locally, just as...
XL Country 100.7

Epic Cat-Griz Game Tradition Receives Negative Feedback

I think Bozeman needs to lighten up. But as a long-time Bozeman resident, decent citizen, frustrated tax-payer, and proud Montana State alum, I can see both sides of this issue—one I never gave a sneeze about in years past. Actually, I don't remember anyone EVER finger-waving about this tradition...
406mtsports.com

Recap: ESPN's College GameDay's first trip to Montana

Roundup of coverage of ESPN's college pregame show's first trip to Montana and a Big Sky school. College GameDay lives up to the hype to open Brawl of the Wild action. Both Griz and Bobcat fans were revved up by ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday morning. Updated 3 hrs ago.
Cat Country 102.9

4 Perfect Spots To Snow Sled In Montana

When I was a kid, my dad used to drag me and my brother in a sled behind the lawn mower to go sledding on the farm, or we'd hit up Bynum Reservoir for some sledding. When we came to Great Falls, we'd see kids sledding down Flag Hill. My parents would never let us do it, and it turns out we can't do that anymore in Great Falls.
Alt 95.7

This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter

Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
The Comeback

College football world reacts to Kirk Herbstreit’s outfit

It has been a wild scene in Bozeman, Montana on Saturday for ESPN’s College GameDay crew. Given that the temperatures are in the negative, it appears that this truly is the coldest GameDay ever. And there’s no surer sign of that than what some of the hosts are wearing, especially Kirk Herbstreit. Kirk Herbstreit's outfit Read more... The post College football world reacts to Kirk Herbstreit’s outfit appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
XL Country 100.7

XL Country 100.7

