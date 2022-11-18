ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Fresh, No Clean: B. Simone Said She Doesn’t Shower Every Day, Twitter Is Appalled

By Robert Longfellow
 6 days ago

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


B. Simone has carved out a healthy career for herself as an influencer, actress and member of the Wild N Out crew. Apparently, her busy schedule means she’s not able to shower daily

We kid you not—she said this herself on her podcast— The Know For Sure Pod with co-host Megan Brooks .

In case you think this tidbit of info was taken out of context, the receipts, via a clip you can see below, are clear as day.

Apparently, if she showers on a Monday morning, she might not wash again until like Wednesday, maybe Thursday. She does say no one is “down there” in reference to a potential significant other getting a whiff of her private parts. Nevertheless, man alive.

Did we need to know this, though? Also, B. Simone is known for talking out the side of her neck, then quickly getting dragged for it. Like that time she said she needed a WWJD moment when it comes to protests or the other time she said couldn’t date a man with a 9 to 5 gig .

It goes without saying, Twitter has some feelings about this latest matter regarding hygiene. See below.

