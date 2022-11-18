ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Fiber-line cut knocks out phone, internet to 20 Johnston County schools

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County Public Schools said Monday that a fiber-line cut has caused an interruption to internet and phone services at the following schools:. Archer Lodge Middle. Clayton High. Clayton Middle. Cleveland Elementary. Cleveland High. Cleveland Middle. Cooper Academy. Corinth Holders Elementary. Corinth Holders High. East...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Argument in Rocky Mount leads to deadly stabbing

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Police in Rocky Mount say a man has been arrested after he stabbed and killed another man on Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Branch Street at about 2:30 a.m. in reference to the stabbing. When they arrived, they found Clarence Terry Jr., 56, suffering from […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Durham bus routes impacted by driver shortages

Thousands of children in Durham might not have a ride to school Tuesday morning after dozens of bus routes could be delayed or canceled due to a driver shortage. Thousands of children in Durham might not have a ride to school Tuesday morning after dozens of bus routes could be delayed or canceled due to a driver shortage.
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy