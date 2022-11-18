Read full article on original website
WITN
Raleigh community mourns child victim in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade accident
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Raleigh community is continuing to mourn the child victim who died after getting hit by a pickup truck during last weekend’s Raleigh Christmas Parade. WRAL News has learned the name of the 11-year-old victim. Multiple sources tell them it was Hailey Brooks dancing in...
cbs17
Fiber-line cut knocks out phone, internet to 20 Johnston County schools
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County Public Schools said Monday that a fiber-line cut has caused an interruption to internet and phone services at the following schools:. Archer Lodge Middle. Clayton High. Clayton Middle. Cleveland Elementary. Cleveland High. Cleveland Middle. Cooper Academy. Corinth Holders Elementary. Corinth Holders High. East...
Arrest warrant shows ‘improper brakes’ as likely cause of Raleigh parade death
The public arrest warrant confirms accounts of spectators, who said they saw the driver honking and warning the crowd.
Driver charged in death of young performer at Raleigh Parade has history of vehicle violations
Witnesses said they heard the driver, Landen Glass, yelling out of his window that he had lost control of the truck and he couldn't stop it.
WRAL
Breaking down charges of driver who lost control of truck in Raleigh Christmas Parade
Virginia court records show 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass had a number of non-moving violation tickets on his record, including four tickets for failure to have a vehicle inspected, with the most recent on Oct. 30. Virginia court records show 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass had a number of non-moving violation tickets...
11-year-old Hailey Brooks killed at Raleigh Christmas Parade, multiple sources confirm to WRAL News
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News has learned 11-year-old Hailey Brooks died after getting hit by a pickup truck during this past weekend's Raleigh Christmas Parade, according to multiple sources. Hailey Brooks was dancing in Saturday's parade with CC & Company Dance Complex. She was struck and killed by an...
cbs17
Raleigh Christmas parade witnesses call for accountability after girl dies
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A memorial to honor the life of an 11-year-old girl killed over the weekend continues to grow. Police say she died after a truck hit her while traveling behind her dance company in the Raleigh Christmas Parade. “It was really when we saw the truck...
Raleigh bar owner calls on stricter gun laws following mass shooting at Colorado club
A local bar owner in Raleigh is calling for better gun laws following a mass shooting that left five people dead at a Colorado nightclub Saturday.
cbs17
Driver in Raleigh Christmas Parade death worked on car safety systems, was assigned to ‘driver improvement’ in past, warrants say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver charged in the Saturday death of a Raleigh Christmas Parade dancer was assigned to “driver improvement” in the past and told police he works on the safety systems of cars, according to warrants in the case. Landen Christopher Glass, 20, of...
Argument in Rocky Mount leads to deadly stabbing
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Police in Rocky Mount say a man has been arrested after he stabbed and killed another man on Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Branch Street at about 2:30 a.m. in reference to the stabbing. When they arrived, they found Clarence Terry Jr., 56, suffering from […]
WRAL
Durham bus routes impacted by driver shortages
Thousands of children in Durham might not have a ride to school Tuesday morning after dozens of bus routes could be delayed or canceled due to a driver shortage. Thousands of children in Durham might not have a ride to school Tuesday morning after dozens of bus routes could be delayed or canceled due to a driver shortage.
VIDEO: Deer escorted out of Food Lion in North Carolina
Firefighters were able to take the deer to a forested area nearby safely.
Shaw University leaders address traffic stop involving students
Shaw's president spoke at the press conference where it was revealed the university has filed a formal complaint with the Department of Justice.
2 drivers, 4 kids hospitalized after head-on crash in North Carolina
A driver with four juvenile passengers aboard crossed a double yellow line on Fayetteville Street, which Durham police say led to a head-on crash Sunday.
Fire forces evacuation of Raleigh hotel; 60+ fire crews respond to high-rise blaze
More than 60 firefighters were sent to the scene because the seven-story hotel is considered a high-rise structure.
cbs17
Fayetteville St. in Durham reopens after 5 hours following SUV crash with injuries
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash with injuries closed a key road in Durham for several hours Sunday night, police said. The incident was reported by Durham police in a tweet around 6:10 p.m. The crash took place in the 3300 block of Fayetteville Street, which is across from...
cbs17
Chapel Hill and Durham schools cancel or delay 28 bus routes for Tuesday over lack of drivers
CHAPEL HILL/DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill-Carrboro and Durham schools will experience delays and canceled bus routes for Tuesday. Durham Public Schools said buses may be delayed or not in service on Tuesday. The routes include 15, 23, 28, 34, 35, 49, 50, 51, 85, 89, 115, 116, 121, 138, 163, 188, 200, 213, 220, 227, 609, 631 and 647.
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife Disappears
Taveta Hobbs lived in Raleigh, North Carolina with her husband of 17 years, Phil. The 43-year-old navy veteran worked in sales while training to become a stenographer. Taveta had a younger brother named Clinton who lived in California with their mother, and they were incredibly close.
Witnesses post photos, videos of Raleigh Christmas Parade incident where 1 died
Raleigh Police say a young girl was hit by a truck towing a float.
Shaw University files federal complaint after student bus stopped and searched
“Let’s be clear,” said Paulette Dillard, president of the historically Black university in Raleigh.. “Racism is about power and systems.”
