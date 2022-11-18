How to watch 76ers vs. Bucks: Start time, TV channel and live stream for Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo Friday NBA game

As concerns surrounding the health of Kawhi Leonard began to intensify, the two-time Finals MVP returned to action for the Clippers on Thursday, Nov. 17. Leonard, who appeared in two of LA's first three games, was sidelined for three weeks with an issue in his reconstructed right knee. Days after his return to action, the Clippers welcome the Jazz to town, which would mark Leonard's first meeting with the team since first suffering his injury in June of 2021.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO