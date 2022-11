NEW ORLEANS- New Orleans Men's Basketball program is prepared to take on three non-conference teams for the 2nd Annual Big Easy Classic presented by Embassy Suites New Orleans Nov. 23-25. The Privateers will take on The Citadel tomorrow at 2 p.m., IUPUI at 2 p.m. Nov. 24, and Denver at 2 p.m. at Nov. 25. Each game featuring the Privateers will be broadcasted on ESPN + and 106.1 NASH FM, while the other games will be shown free of charge on UNOPrivateers.com/watch.

