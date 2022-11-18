Read full article on original website
WVU women's hoops improves to 3-0 with win over Appalachian State, 72-51
The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s basketball team finished a three game home slate to start their season, defeating the Appalachian State Mountaineers 72-51 to improve to 3-0. The WVU Coliseum has played host to three wins in three games for the start of Dawn Plitzuweit’s time as the Mountaineers'...
WVU football loses bowl eligibility in Senior Day defeat to Kansas State, 48-31
The West Virginia football team hosted No. 15 Kansas State for Senior Day on Saturday Nov. 19 at Milan Puskar Stadium, as the Mountaineers fell to the Wildcats in a 48-31 first-half shootout. The Mountaineers (4-7, 2-6 Big 12) took on the Wildcats (8-3, 6-2 Big 12) to try and...
WVU cross country finishes 27th at NCAA Championships
The West Virginia cross country team have finished its 2022 season, placing 27th at the NCAA Championship Meet in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday. Junior Ceili McCabe led the Mountaineers with a time of 20:03.2 and finished 24th in the race. McCabe started off strong as she held second-place after the 2k mark, but slowly fell as the race continued. She dropped 13 spots between the 4.9k mark and the finish, going from 11th place to 24th.
Cheatwood sets program record as West Virginia swim and dive wins WVU Invite
Freshman Mia Cheatwood set a new program record at the West Virginia University Invitational at the Mylan Aquatic Center on Saturday night, as the Mountaineers won their first home meet of the season. The WVU Invitational began Thursday and concluded Saturday evening. The Mountaineers competed against six schools including Colgate,...
WVU defensive back Charles Woods entering the transfer portal
West Virginia football defensive back Charles Woods announced on Saturday that he will be entering the transfer portal and will leave WVU. Woods made the announcement on his Instagram story before WVU's matchup against Kansas State on Saturday, writing, "Thank you WVU. Commitment coming soon." Woods suffered a broken ankle...
WVU's Mountaineer mascot wins national award
WVU’s Mountaineer mascot is the winner of the award for “Best College Live Human Program,” in the 2022 National Mascot Hall of Fame awards. "It’s such an honor to wear the buckskins every day and to now be named the best live human mascot is even better! I’m so grateful to have the support of my community and Mountaineer Nation. This would’ve never been possible without the help of our fans. This award means the absolute world to me and I am reminded everyday just how lucky I am to be the Mountaineer," Mary Roush, WVU 68th Mountaineer Mascot said.
WVU Volleyball vs. Texas Tech 11/19
WVU volleyball loses 3-0 to Texas Tech in second-to-last match on the road.
WVU Cross Country NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Meet

Mountaineer mascot Mary Roush vs. Oklahoma 11/19/22
Caroline Murphy is the multimedia director for The Daily Athenaeum. She is a senior intermedia and photography major from Charleston, West Virginia.
Charles Woods Instagram Announcement
WVU defensive back Charles Woods entering the transfer portal.
