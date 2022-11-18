WVU’s Mountaineer mascot is the winner of the award for “Best College Live Human Program,” in the 2022 National Mascot Hall of Fame awards. "It’s such an honor to wear the buckskins every day and to now be named the best live human mascot is even better! I’m so grateful to have the support of my community and Mountaineer Nation. This would’ve never been possible without the help of our fans. This award means the absolute world to me and I am reminded everyday just how lucky I am to be the Mountaineer," Mary Roush, WVU 68th Mountaineer Mascot said.

