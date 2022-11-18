Read full article on original website
whatsupnewp.com
$1.4 million awarded to fund an additional 77 new emergency shelter beds in Rhode Island
The McKee Administration today announced it has awarded $1.4 million to fund an additional 77 new emergency shelter beds. This round of funding is in addition to $4.1 million distributed over the last six months that helped fund 274 beds, bringing the total number of new shelter beds funded in 2022 to 351. With these additions, the Department of Housing expects the statewide shelter capacity to include more than 1,000 operational beds.
rinewstoday.com
Shame! Shame! Shame! Deadlines loom for state officials – and homeless.
The temperature this morning is 37 degrees. Tents line the sides and courtyard of the Smith Street entrance to the RI State House. “Hundreds” of others slept outside last night in Rhode Island. Did they need to? Some say no, help has been offered. Others say that’s not true, no one has offered anything.
ABC6.com
5 Rhode Island compassionate centers given recreational licenses for Dec. 1
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Less than 10 days from the first recreational marijuana sale in Rhode Island, multiple compassion centers from across the state received state approval to begin recreation sale next week. The five compassion centers include:. Aura of Rhode Island in Central Falls. Thomas C. Slater Center...
rinewstoday.com
Women leaders in healthcare – Richard Asinof
[Editor’s Note: The original headline for this story is “Women get shit down” and is taken from a list of takeaways presented by author Beth Macy, during her presentation last week at Hollins University in Roanoke, Virginia, talking about her reporting conducted in her books, Dopesick and Raising Lazarus.
Turnto10.com
Licenses granted ahead of adult-use cannabis kickoff in Rhode Island
CENTRALL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island is just days away from adult-use recreational cannabis sales starting, and now, we know where those places will be. On Tuesday, the state awarded "hybrid retail licenses" to five licensed marijuana compassion centers across Rhode Island. With it, those businesses not only have the greenlight to sell medical marijuana, but now have clearance to sell recreational marijuana come Thursday, Dec. 1.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state
(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
Report: 1 in 3 RI households can’t afford adequate food
Food prices in Rhode Island went up 13% from July 2021 to July 2022, according to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.
iheart.com
Recounts Complete In Rhode Island Elections
The Rhode Island Board of Elections has confirmed several general election races. The recounts conducted on Friday included a defeat for Republican Justin Price, a state representative who took part in the January 6th, 2021 Trump rally in D.C. and blamed the ensuing violence on Antifa. Price, who represents Richmond,...
Leading child advocate celebrates RI’s progress in farewell event
After 28 years in charge of the state's leading child advocacy organization, Elizabeth Burke Bryant is stepping down.
ABC6.com
RIPTA to call on recent retirees to help fill driver shortage
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority has reached an agreement with the union to allow them to contact recent retirees to increase the number of drivers. “Our goal is always to move transit forward, and this agreement reflects that commitment,” said Scott Avedisian, RIPTA’s chief...
Here’s where you can buy recreational cannabis starting Dec. 1
Five licensed compassion centers will officially begin selling recreational cannabis next month.
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up This Week: Nov. 21 – 27
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this Thanksgiving Week in and around Newport and Rhode Island. 10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays. 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence. 1:30 pm: World Cup Viewing Party-...
RI marijuana products destroyed after testing positive for pesticides
None of the products that failed pesticide testing made it to patients, according to the DBR.
thebeveragejournal.com
Ocean State Oyster Festival Returns to Riverwalk Park
The Ocean State Oyster Festival, a member of the Ocean State Aquaculture Association, hosted its annual celebration of Rhode Island’s bounty at Riverwalk Park in Providence on Oct. 8. Guests enjoyed raw bars from 12 Rhode Island-based oyster growers, along with an array of beverage offerings, food trucks and live music on the Providence River north of the Pedestrian Walkbridge. Showcased brands included Hendrick’s Gin, Reyka Vodka, Tullamore Dew, Shaidzon Beer Co., Newport Craft Brewing + Distilling Co. and Sons of Liberty Beers & Spirits Co. Chair 2. Each year, the festival partners with The Nature Conservancy of RI and CVS Volunteers to reclaim the discarded oyster shells for a reef building program and helps festival attendees separate landfill waste from composted materials and recycled items.
whatsupnewp.com
Most popular baby names for girls in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Rhode Island using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Rhode Island in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma,...
GoLocalProv
CharterCare to be Sold - Deal Includes Roger Williams and Fatima Hospitals
CharterCare, Rhode Island's third-largest healthcare group, is being sold. The existing ownership Prospect Medical Holdings presently owns and operated Roger Williams and Our Lady of Fatima hospitals and a range of other healthcare interests in Rhode Island. The Centurion Foundation (Centurion) and Prospect announced Tuesday they have signed an Asset...
2 Providence men accused of making ghost guns charged
Two Providence brothers previously convicted of violent crimes in New York are facing federal charges after five firearms, including four ghost guns, were found inside their residences earlier this year, according to prosecutors.
themainewire.com
Massachusetts Officials Refuse to Say Who Authorized Illegal COVID-19 Spyware
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Dept. of Public Health Commissioner Margret R. Cooke are refusing to say who authorized the illegal installation of COVID-19 “Mass Notify” spyware on the smartphones of potentially millions of individuals who lived in or traveled through the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The revelation that...
GoLocalProv
RI Hospital Assoc. Urges Preventative Measures to Protect Against RSV As Holiday Gatherings Begin
The Hospital Association of Rhode Island (HARI) is urging the public to have preventative health measures in mind regarding RSV as the indoor holiday gathering season is underway. A surge in respiratory infections in children has hospitals locally and nationally at, or near, capacity, said HARI, adding that RSV, respiratory...
Payment up to $750 coming to some Rhode Island residents
man counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) How does an additional $750 sound right now before the holiday season? Well, that's exactly what may Rhode Island families will be receiving in a program announced by Governor McKee. Rhode Island taxpayers might be eligible for a one-time Child Tax Rebate payment of $250 per child up to a maximum of three children (maximum $750).
