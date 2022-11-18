Read full article on original website
Shades of the Past: KoP Historical Society Recalls Dec. 1982 Demise of a Massive, Historic Oak on Gulph Road
The Drinker Oak, which once graced a plot near the intersection of today's Route 202 and South Gulph Road. A King of Prussia Historical Society Facebook post recently recalled “The Drinker Oak,” a massive tree that once graced the intersection of Route 202 and S. Gulph Road. The tree’s exact age was undetermined; however, 40 years ago — Dec. 2, 1982 — disease caused its removal.
Montgomery County Leadership: Eric Davies, President, Wurzak Hotel Group￼
Eric Davies, President of the Wurzak Hotel Group, spoke to MONTCO Today about growing up in Trenton, New Jersey, his childhood love of sports, and his early entrepreneurial spirit and work ethic. He went to LaSalle University intending to pursue a career in criminal justice, but a part-time job at a hotel revealed his passion for the hospitality industry.
Montgomery County Deputy Coroner Ensures Former Lansdale Resident Rests Where She Intended
Final resting place of Lansdale resident Rosellen Smith. A local widow, Rosellen Smith, passed away May 23, 2022, at a Lansdale assisted living community. But when her next-of-kin (a cousin) was unable or unwilling to honor her burial request, Montgomery County Deputy Coroner Adam Shellenhamer had a mystery to unravel to put her at peace. Jo Ciavaglia reported his efforts in the Bucks County Courier Times.
Holiday Mash-Up: Tours of Pottstown’s Historic Homes in Dec. Finery Fund July 4 Celebration
GoFourth, the Independence Day celebration in Pottstown, is getting a little early Christmas present from a Dec. 4 day of touring the borough’s decorated homes. Proceeds from the latter will help defray the costs of the former.
VK Brewing Company opens restaurant at historic Ship Inn in Exton
VK Brewing Co. & Eatery, the veteran-owned business that purchased the historic Ship Inn in Exton last summer, has opened, though its founders are still completing the licensing process to begin selling their own beer. Owners Jason Van Keuren and Najib Abiaad celebrated the grand opening of the restaurant last...
$3B canals, housing proposed for ex-airport in Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — (AP) — Two Philadelphia developers want to build a $3 billion housing, office and retail project on the site of a historic former airport in Atlantic City, the latest proposal for one of the largest tracts of buildable land near the ocean on the U.S. East Coast.
Aqua’s Montgomery County Creek Restoration Project Receives Environmental Award
From left, Aqua Pennsylvania Environmental Specialist Amanda Obosnenko, Aqua Pennsylvania Dams Safety Specialist Matt Marchisello, and Essential Utilities Lead, Corporate Giving & Community Affairs Krista Scheirer. Aqua Pennsylvania has received a 2022 Environmental Stewardship Award through the Montgomery Awards program for its Perkiomen Creek dam removals and creek restoration project.
Early Phase Details of Elkins Estate Redevelopment Are Beginning to Emerge Ahead of 2Q23 Opening
Work continues on transforming buildings on the Elkins Estate property; this ballroom is in Elstowe Manor, an onsite lux hotel.Photo byLandmark Developers at the Philadelphia Business Journal.
This Medical Center Will Be Opening a New Location in Bucks County. Read To Learn When and Where
A Bucks County health center has announced that they will be opening a new location in order to offer important services to local women. Athena OBGYN, based in Abington, has announced that they will be opening a new center in Langhorne on Dec. 1. Located at 830 Town Center Drive, the center will give local women the chance to get important check-ups and procedures done.
Plymouth Meeting Candy Maker’s Holiday Gifts Will Stick in Recipients’ Memories: Gourmet Marshmallows
Dana Hermann, a Plymouth Meeting native, found some comfort from what was going on around her when the pandemic started in gourmet marshmallows, writes Mary English for The Pottstown Mercury. When the delicacies turned out to be a hit with her family, she realized she could make them herself for...
Red-to-Blue Flip of the Pa. House Came Down to Voters in Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler
Hyper-local voters from Montgomery County communities have statewide political implications. The recent win for Democrat Melissa Cerrato flipped a seat in the Commonwealth’s red-to-blue political spectrum. The majority-party shift resulted from voters in the state’s 151st Legislative District, comprising Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler. Jon Kamp and Scott Calvert brought nationwide coverage of the change to readers of The Wall Street Journal.
Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery
Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
Chester County Boasts One of the 100 Most-Loved Restaurants in America
Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton has made DoorDash’s inaugural list of the 100 most-loved restaurants in the U.S., writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list is based on user ratings left on the online food ordering and delivery platform for food taste and quality and efficiency...
Hatboro Tosses Its Stocking Cap in the Air in Celebration of Nov. 20 Santa Parade
For the 67th time in its history, the Borough of Hatboro will gather on Nov. 20 for its annual Santa parade. The route begins at Summit Ave. and proceeds south to Newington Drive. The parade is scheduled to run 2–4 PM. “Each year thousands of spectators line up along...
This Famous Jeweler, with a Shop in New Hope, is Combating the Counterfeit Jewelry Market
The jeweler is raising awareness of the impact this has on his artistic industry. A popular jeweler, with a storefront in Bucks County, is working to negate the negative effects of the counterfeit market on his industry. Janelle Conaway wrote about the local jeweler in The New York Times. Mitchell...
Christmas Spiders? Jenkintown’s Manor College Explains This Ukrainian Holiday Tradition
With the ongoing war in Ukraine, interest in its cultural past has been heightened across the world. As the area begins to turn its attention to the coming 2022 holiday season, it’s an opportunity to delve into an unusual seasonal tradition that hearkens from that part of Eastern Europe: the Christmas spider.
Additional Details Emerge for Tinseltown 2022: ‘Twould Be a Pity to Miss Santa Gritty
Attendees at the 2022 edition of the Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular last year, its first in Montgomery County, may think of it as a once-and-done experience. Having gone in 2021, is there really a reason to return in 2022? The answer is yes, given how its been refreshed with holiday highlights that include the chance to goof around with Santa Gritty.
Heart Attack Fells Former President of Glenside’s Wissahickon Stone Quarry, Passionate Dog Advocate
Betty Ann White.Image via the White family at The Philadelphia Inquirer. Entrepreneur-financier-activist Betty Ann White, 56, was taken by an Oct. 19 heart attack. Among many roles, she was president and managing member of Glenside’s Wissahickon Stone Quarry. Gary Miles’ retrospective of her eclectic life ran in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
State Police Reminder: Local Trail Safety Now Goes Beyond Pedestrian Slips and Cyclists’ Tumbles
Montgomery County has seen a recent uptick in car break-ins adjacent to its parks and recreation spaces.Photo byiStock. When thinking about trail safety in Montgomery County’s vast array of outdoor assets — its trails, parks, and open spaces — most residents think of avoiding bodily harm. And while reminders about slip-and-fall incidents or bicycle tumbles are always valuable, the Pa. State Police is warning about another hazard, as reported by Joe Zlomek in The Sanatoga Post.
6ABC Philadelphia Meteorologist Coming to Cherry Hill, NJ, to Talk Weather
There goes that news van again... A member of the weather team at Channel 6 in Philadelphia will be coming to South Jersey next month to talk about, well, the weather. 6ABC Meteorologist Chris Sowers will be visiting the Cherry Hill Public Library on Tuesday evening, December 13th, from 6:30 to 8.
