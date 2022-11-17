Colorado approves $6.8 million in incentives for five companies

Read full article on original website
CO PO Calendar | Nov. 21-27
CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
US outlines effects of withdrawing land from drilling near New Mexico site | OUT WEST ROUNDUP
ALBUQUERQUE — The U.S. Interior Department's plan to withdraw hundreds of square miles in New Mexico from oil and gas production for the next 20 years is expected to result in only a few dozen wells not being drilled on federal land surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park, according to an environmental assessment made public on Nov. 10.
This Colorado City Is One of the Best Places to Raise a Family in America
Cities like Denver and Boulder may be hotspots for young singles, but Colorado is also a great place to raise a family. It's not hard to imagine why. The Centennial State has a lot to offer the family unit, from lush suburbs to recreation opportunities to ample career paths. Still,...
Experience A Serene Soak At the World’s Deepest Hot Spring in Colorado
Surrounded by the San Juan mountains, Pagosa Springs is one of Colorado's best-kept secrets with stunning views and what many believe to be miracle water. At the Springs Resort in Colorado, you'll find dozens of tubs to soak away your worries and even the world's deepest geothermal hot spring. The...
Biden joins Polis, other Colorado leaders in condemning Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs
President Joe Biden on Sunday joined Colorado's political leaders in condemning the mass shooting that killed five people and wounded 18 at a gay and lesbian nightclub in Colorado Springs. Biden viewed the shooting — the latest in a string of mass killings in Colorado that stretched as far back...
History of mass shootings in Colorado
The shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, sadly, is far from the first mass shooting in Colorado. In fact, the shooting comes just a week before the anniversary of the Planning Parenthood shooting in Colorado Springs in 2015 that left three dead. Police say five people are dead and...
Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?
In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
Colorado unemployment rate rose in October
Colorado’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased slightly to 3.6% in October, up two tenths of a percentage point from the month before, the state Department of Labor and Employment reported Friday. The labor force in Colorado increased by 1,900 in October to 3,256,900. The number of individuals employed declined...
15 Colorado Towns That Have the Dirtiest Sounding Names
Colorado is loaded with unique town names that help tell the unique story of our state. Some of these names are historic, some keep the names of significant people around for us to remember, and others are just totally strange. Get ready for a bunch of uncontrollable snickering as we...
New Sand Creek Massacre exhibit highlights deadliest day in Colorado’s history
On Saturday, a commemorative ceremony was held to open the newest exhibit that highlights the deadliest day in the state's history, called "The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever."
Is it Legal to Pan For Gold In Colorado?
Back in the 1800s, there were tons of gold to be found in Colorado, but what are the chances today?. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, gold seekers in Colorado still have the option to pan for gold, but there are a few things you should be aware of. Where...
Insurance savings from Colorado Option 'hypothetical,' think tank says
The bulk of the health insurance savings touted by the Polis administration is either not new or “only hypothetical” because state officials assumed a behavior that, in fact, contradicts how consumers make decisions, a Denver-based think tank claimed in an analysis Thursday. In response, the head of the...
Colorado oddly NOT a great spot to live 'off the grid', data analysis shows
While many people would probably assume that Colorado is a great place for 'off the grid' living thanks to the many remote places and vast forests spread around the state, a recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter showed that this isn't necessarily the case. On a ranking where Iowa, Texas,...
Colorado Voters Rejected Booze To-Go and Expanded Alcohol Delivery
Colorado had three alcohol-related deregulatory measures on November's ballot. Two measures did not pass. Proposition 124 would have expanded the freedom for retail liquor store owners to own an unlimited number of licenses. State law currently caps that number at three. The measure, which would have been phased incrementally over the next 15 years, fell by a nearly 2-1 margin.
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stoves
Two heat pump condensers outside of a building.Elephant Energy. (Boulder, Colo.) A Front Range home-electrification company is expanding its team and service area in anticipation of increased demand due to high natural gas prices and federal incentives to switch to electric heat pumps and stoves.
This Hidden Colorado Breakfast Gem Is One Of The Best Around
If you love to try new places around Colorado for breakfast, you have to put this place on the list. This locally owned and run restaurant might be one of the best in the state. Local Colorado Breakfast Restaurant May Be Best In The State. If you're a breakfast lover,...
Leading Conservatives Have Been Attacking LGBTQ people in Colorado. Here’s a Roundup of Examples.
This year, leading conservatives have waged war on LQBTQ people in Colorado. Here is a sample of recent stories in the Colorado Times Recorder about hostility or outright bigotry toward members of our LGBTQ community. Republicans are waging an all-out war on the rights and existence of transgender people this...
Shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs leaves 5 dead, 25 injured; patrons hailed as heroes
Several patrons of an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs are being hailed as heroes, as details unfold about a mass shooting that happened minutes before midnight Saturday at the Club Q and left five people dead and 25 bystanders injured, according to authorities. "At least two heroic people confronted and...
State lawmakers react to Colorado Springs deadly mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just before midnight Saturday, five people lost their lives and several more were injured at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), dispatch received reports of an active shooter at 11:57 p.m. At an early morning press conference, police said 18 people were The post State lawmakers react to Colorado Springs deadly mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub appeared first on KRDO.
