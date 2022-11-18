ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina, TX

foxsportstexarkana.com

Plesant Grove Hawks Soar to Area Championship win

FRISCO, TEXAS-The Pleasant Grove Hawks soared to a 55-21 area championship win over the Caddo Mills Foxes at the Star in Frisco Saturday night. Pleasant Grove exploded to a 7-0 lead on the first play from scrimmage when junior running back Jaylen Boardly popped off a 75-yard touch down run. Boardley followed his blockers to daylight. Once he was in the open field, Boardley turned on the afterburners and scored.
FRISCO, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

TCU Leads Three Big 12 Teams Ranked in Week 13 AP Poll

The Week 13 AP Poll was released on Sunday with three Big 12 teams ranked. TCU led the way at No. 4 after a stunning comeback win over Baylor on Saturday. Kansas State rolled over West Virginia to reach No. 15, while Texas re-entered the Top 25 after a huge win against Kansas.
FORT WORTH, TX
frogsowar.com

BREAKING: Four-star lineman Markis Deal commits to TCU

A successful weekend for the TCU football team was capped off with a major announcement Sunday evening, when big-time four-star prospect Markis Deal revealed his decision to commit to the Horned Frogs. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound lineman immediately becomes the highest-ranked prospect and the fifth four-star prospect in the Class of 2023.
FORT WORTH, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Three Thoughts on TCU’s 29-28 Win Over Baylor

The TCU Horned Frogs went into Waco with their 10-0 record on the line taking on a Baylor team that was fresh off its worst loss of the season (31-3 to K-State). These two rivals have played some epic games over the last 10 years since the Frogs joined the Big 12, with conference title implications, along with CFB Playoff implications on the line.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Argyle coach, teacher dies

Steve Stinson, a coach and teacher at Argyle Middle and Argyle High School, died Friday night, according to Argyle ISD. Stinson, 62, a public educator for almost 40 years, died after a medical emergency after returning from Argyle High School’s playoff football game. Stinson joined Argyle ISD in 2013, serving as a social studies teacher and coach at Argyle Middle School and an assistant varsity baseball coach at Argyle High School. Before joining Argyle, Stinson was the varsity baseball head coach at Flower Mound High School, among other schools.
ARGYLE, TX
Local Profile

DFW Sees Earliest Snowfall Ever Recorded

On November 18, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received trace amounts of snow. This is the earliest snowfall recorded in DFW history. If you saw some flurries of snow on Friday, you weren’t imagining it. Trace amounts of snow were recorded at DFW Airport. Despite the small amount that fell, records were still broken in North Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
havingfuninthetexassun.com

Isle Du Bois Unit at Ray Roberts Lake State Park, Pilot Point

Located on Ray Roberts Lake, the state park consist of nine units. Isle Du Bois Unit is not far from Denton, and about an hour from either Fort Worth or Dallas. It’s a great park and campground for anyone looking to get out of town, year round. We were up on the lake, and I had been hearing so much about the deer in the park, especially a large 10 point buck affectionately known as Manuel, that I wanted to take a drive through the park in hopes of seeing him and other deer. Because no matter how many deer you see, you always want to see more.
PILOT POINT, TX
fox4news.com

Chase across North Texas ends in Dallas neighborhood

DALLAS - A driver in a Mercedes with fake paper tags led authorities on a high-speed, multi-city, hour-and-a-half-long chase Monday afternoon. It ended with the driver on top of a stranger's car after he was cornered by a police K9. The chase started near Forney but weaved along parts of...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Snow flurries possible Friday into Saturday

The cold weather has made its way to North Texas, and Friday into Saturday you could see some snowflakes. A fair warning: don't get your hopes up. This is not an event that will have your kids breaking out the sleds and ready to make snowmen. An arctic front arrives...
DALLAS, TX

