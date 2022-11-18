Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about FinancesLarry LeaseLittle Elm, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
Frisco ISD Will Consider Student Bathroom and Library Book PoliciesLarry LeaseFrisco, TX
Denton Voters Approved Measure to Decriminalize MarijuanaLarry LeaseDenton, TX
Related
Look: South Oak Cliff holds off Lovejoy in Texas 5A football playoffs
ARLINGTON, Texas - Defending UIL 5A Division II state champion South Oak Cliff held off a furious fourth-quarter rally from Lovejoy to pull out a 42-37 win in their 5A football playoff game on Saturday. “I’m just happy to move on to round three,” South Oak Cliff head coach Jason Todd said after the ...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Plesant Grove Hawks Soar to Area Championship win
FRISCO, TEXAS-The Pleasant Grove Hawks soared to a 55-21 area championship win over the Caddo Mills Foxes at the Star in Frisco Saturday night. Pleasant Grove exploded to a 7-0 lead on the first play from scrimmage when junior running back Jaylen Boardly popped off a 75-yard touch down run. Boardley followed his blockers to daylight. Once he was in the open field, Boardley turned on the afterburners and scored.
heartlandcollegesports.com
TCU Leads Three Big 12 Teams Ranked in Week 13 AP Poll
The Week 13 AP Poll was released on Sunday with three Big 12 teams ranked. TCU led the way at No. 4 after a stunning comeback win over Baylor on Saturday. Kansas State rolled over West Virginia to reach No. 15, while Texas re-entered the Top 25 after a huge win against Kansas.
Can you name the other 2 undefeated college football teams in Texas?
There are three NCAA college football programs that are undefeated in the state of Texas. Two of them just completed their regular season and are looking forward to the playoffs. You may be able to name Division I’s Texas Christian University, but do you know the other two? If you named Division III’s Trinity University […]
frogsowar.com
BREAKING: Four-star lineman Markis Deal commits to TCU
A successful weekend for the TCU football team was capped off with a major announcement Sunday evening, when big-time four-star prospect Markis Deal revealed his decision to commit to the Horned Frogs. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound lineman immediately becomes the highest-ranked prospect and the fifth four-star prospect in the Class of 2023.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Three Thoughts on TCU’s 29-28 Win Over Baylor
The TCU Horned Frogs went into Waco with their 10-0 record on the line taking on a Baylor team that was fresh off its worst loss of the season (31-3 to K-State). These two rivals have played some epic games over the last 10 years since the Frogs joined the Big 12, with conference title implications, along with CFB Playoff implications on the line.
Argyle coach, teacher dies
Steve Stinson, a coach and teacher at Argyle Middle and Argyle High School, died Friday night, according to Argyle ISD. Stinson, 62, a public educator for almost 40 years, died after a medical emergency after returning from Argyle High School’s playoff football game. Stinson joined Argyle ISD in 2013, serving as a social studies teacher and coach at Argyle Middle School and an assistant varsity baseball coach at Argyle High School. Before joining Argyle, Stinson was the varsity baseball head coach at Flower Mound High School, among other schools.
diehardsport.com
Two Top Michigan Pledge Visited Local Schools Over Weekend
Two of Michigan’s top commits in the 2023 class, Enow Etta and Collins Acheampong, four-star DEs out of Texas and California, visited local schools on Saturday:
Get down and muddy at this 150-acre off-roading park in Grand Prairie
"You can go back there and spend all day out here and not see the entire park," Mike Stazy, manager of Lone Star Off Road Park, said.
Dallas area sees record snowfall
On Friday, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received a trace of snow. Checking the record books, all the way back to 1898, there’s never been any snow reported as early as Nov. 18 until now.
DFW Sees Earliest Snowfall Ever Recorded
On November 18, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received trace amounts of snow. This is the earliest snowfall recorded in DFW history. If you saw some flurries of snow on Friday, you weren’t imagining it. Trace amounts of snow were recorded at DFW Airport. Despite the small amount that fell, records were still broken in North Texas.
Cookie Co. to Open First North Texas Shop
Flavorful cookies will be offered in Frisco in early 2023.
havingfuninthetexassun.com
Isle Du Bois Unit at Ray Roberts Lake State Park, Pilot Point
Located on Ray Roberts Lake, the state park consist of nine units. Isle Du Bois Unit is not far from Denton, and about an hour from either Fort Worth or Dallas. It’s a great park and campground for anyone looking to get out of town, year round. We were up on the lake, and I had been hearing so much about the deer in the park, especially a large 10 point buck affectionately known as Manuel, that I wanted to take a drive through the park in hopes of seeing him and other deer. Because no matter how many deer you see, you always want to see more.
fox4news.com
Chase across North Texas ends in Dallas neighborhood
DALLAS - A driver in a Mercedes with fake paper tags led authorities on a high-speed, multi-city, hour-and-a-half-long chase Monday afternoon. It ended with the driver on top of a stranger's car after he was cornered by a police K9. The chase started near Forney but weaved along parts of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grapevine Opens North Texas' Largest Outdoor Ice Skating Rink This Weekend
Grapevine will open the latest addition to its growing list of holiday attractions this weekend, an outdoor ice skating rink in Peace Plaza. The ice skating rink was originally to open on Friday night but a mechanical issue slowing down the ice-making process will delay the opening by a day.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Snow flurries possible Friday into Saturday
The cold weather has made its way to North Texas, and Friday into Saturday you could see some snowflakes. A fair warning: don't get your hopes up. This is not an event that will have your kids breaking out the sleds and ready to make snowmen. An arctic front arrives...
WFAA
DFW weather: Hour-by-hour snow flurry forecast
Greg Fields is tracking the latest snow forecast. We won't see much, but it will be cold with a chance of precipitation.
Denton Planned Home of LongHorn Steakhouse
Fall of 2023 could be when this restaurant begins serving steaks and much more.
North Texas mayor confirms ‘Yellowstone’ will be filming in this North Texas town on Tuesday
"Yes, Yellowstone is coming to Venus"
Shipping container townhomes near opening in McKinney, expansion planned
The Cotton Groves project broke ground in McKinney in October 2020. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Cotton Groves in McKinney is expected to have its first townhome completed in early January, according to Celeste Cox, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Collin County. The Cotton Groves is a community of townhomes...
Comments / 0