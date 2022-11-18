ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEXT Weather: Winter cold, bluster make their way into Minnesota

By Riley O&#039;Connor
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS – While it's still technically fall, winter cold has arrived, more or less officially.

There remains a chance of light snow in northern Minnesota Friday, according to WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor. Because of that, the NEXT Weather Tower remains green, despite the plunge in temperatures.

Also, as far as the morning commute is concerned, side roads and even some main roads are still slick from evening snow showers last night.

It will stay windy as well on Friday, and coupled with high temperatures stalling out in the upper teens, it's going to feel quite brisk indeed.

CBS News

An even colder day is expected Saturday. We'll start in the single digits and only warm to the teens. It will feel below zero for many, with the wind staying strong.

We'll start to recover Sunday, which will have a high in the upper 20s and be less windy.

We'll warm to the low 30s next week, which is still below average. Some models are hinting at a Thanksgiving Day burst of snow to the tune of a half-foot of accumulation, but it's still too far out to be certain.

