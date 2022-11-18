Read full article on original website
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam
In his book book "Very Crazy GI: Strange But True Stories of the Vietnam War," Kregg P.J. Jorgenson describes the chilling eyewitness account of US soldiers encountering a mysterious not-quite-human but not-quite-ape red-haired creature locally referred to as Nguoi Rung.
US News and World Report
Brazil's Incoming Government Unlikely to Provide Military Assistance to Haiti, Officials Say
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's incoming government is unlikely to provide military assistance to Haiti despite calls for an international force to confront gangs, two officials said, noting that a prior military intervention did not yield lasting improvements. The United Nations last month discussed sending a strike force to Haiti to...
US News and World Report
Chinese Coast Guard Seizes Rocket Debris From Filipino Navy
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — China's coast guard forcibly seized apparent Chinese rocket debris that was being towed by the Philippine navy, in the latest confrontation in the disputed South China Sea, a Philippine military commander said Monday. The Chinese vessel twice blocked the Philippine naval boat before seizing the...
US News and World Report
Philippines to Send Diplomatic Note to Beijing on South China Sea Incident
MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Tuesday the country will issue a diplomatic note to Beijing following an incident in the South China Sea involving a floating rocket piece. "We have to ask the Chinese why their account is so different, much more benign, than the...
US News and World Report
India Expects Bilateral Trade With Australia to Exceed $45 Billion in 5 Years
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India expects total bilateral trade with Australia of around $45 billion to $50 billion over the next 5 years, a trade ministry official said on Tuesday. Annual goods and services trade between the two countries stand at $31 billion at present, according to the Indian government.
How China is dealing with COVID spike
More than 253,000 coronavirus cases have been found in China in the past three weeks and the daily average is rising, the government said Tuesday, adding to pressure on officials who are trying to reduce economic damage by easing controls that confine millions of people to their homes.
US News and World Report
China Resumes Streaming South Korean Content After Six-Year Suspension
SEOUL (Reuters) - A Chinese streaming platform has resumed distributing South Korean content after suspending it for nearly six years, South Korean officials said on Tuesday, in what Seoul called a sign of Beijing's readiness to improve ties. China's streaming site Tencent began distributing a film by South Korean director...
European stocks dented by China Covid fears
European equities attempted to rebound Tuesday but were dented by concern over China's latest Covid-19 outbreaks. Global stock markets began November with a rally on easing inflation concerns and signs China was edging towards a looser approach to the disease.
US News and World Report
Death Toll From Indonesia's Earthquake Rises to 252 - Local Government
JAKARTA (Reuters) - The death toll from an earthquake that hit Indonesia's Cianjur town in western Java has risen to 252, the local government said in an Instagram post on Tuesday. It also said 31 people are still missing and 377 were injured, while the number of people displaced has...
US News and World Report
U.S. VP Harris Visits Philippine Island on Edge of Contested South China Sea
PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday visits the Philippine island of Palawan in the South China Sea, part of a three-day trip to an Asian ally that is central to America's bid to counter China's increasingly assertive stance in the region. Beijing claims almost...
US News and World Report
Report: Welding Sparked Central China Fire That Killed 38
BEIJING (AP) — Investigators said that sparks from welding work appears to have been the cause of a fire that killed 38 people at a company dealing in chemicals and other industrial goods in central China’s Henan province. Two other people were injured in the blaze that tore...
US News and World Report
Mexico Detains More Than 16,000 Foreign Migrants in Four Days
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico detained more than 16,000 migrants in a four-day span, including nearly 5,000 Venezuelans, the country's National Institute of Migration (INM) said Monday. The INM said 16,096 migrants from 46 countries were detained in 22 Mexican states between Nov. 17 and 20. The majority of the...
US News and World Report
G7 Calls for 'Significant' U.N. Response to North Korea Missile Launches
ROME (Reuters) -The United Nations' Security Council needs to take "significant measures" in response to the latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch by North Korea, foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) major industrialised nations said on Sunday. The Security Council is set to discuss North Korea in a meeting...
