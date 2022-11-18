Read full article on original website
First Iowans, Now Counties Are Being Sued Over Carbon Pipeline
Another lawsuit has been filed around the controversial carbon dioxide pipelines planned to stretch Iowa. This makes two Iowa counties that have been sued over their local stance on the pipeline. Back in August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in order...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Iowa Giving Crew kicks off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds
Cedar Rapids — Sunday morning, the Iowa Giving Crew kicked off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds event at the Van Meter Distribution Center. Meal distributions kicked off at 8 a.m.. In 2021, the crew provided expanded operation to waterloo. This event provides Thanksgiving meals to families in need.
Leave the Iowa Caucuses alone
I looked over the shoulder of the chair of the Marion County, Iowa, Democratic Party, who was also a caucus official, and watched as she keyed in the results from one caucus location in Knoxville, Iowa, that fateful night, Feb 3, 2020. She poked her finger at the keyboard on her iPhone, once, then again, […] The post Leave the Iowa Caucuses alone appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa is Home to a Holiday-Themed Haunted House
The Halloween season has been over for weeks, but if you just can't let it go, there is a way to mix a little Halloween into your Christmas!. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we got word of a Christmas-themed haunted house here in Iowa. For one night only, The Slaughterhouse in Des Moines will transform into 'Krampus.'
Iowa women look at legal action after airline forgets then damages their electric wheelchairs
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Iowa women say their wheelchairs were damaged or broken after a September flight and now they want to make sure no one else in their position ever has to go through what they did again. Harlee Drury and Heather Reimers, along with their friend...
Police: Johnston man abandoned 20 cats, one of which died
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Johnston man is facing charges after he abandoned 20 cats at an apartment. According to court records, Melvin Carr moved out of an apartment and left several cats behind. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa recovered 20 cats. Fifteen were in good health, four...
Pipeline company sues a second Iowa county over local ordinances
A company that hopes to build a carbon dioxide pipeline across Iowa is suing a second Iowa county over local efforts to regulate the placement of the controversial pipeline. Summit Carbon Solutions, which hopes to build a pipeline to transport carbon dioxide across Iowa, sued Story County earlier this week in U.S. District Court for […] The post Pipeline company sues a second Iowa county over local ordinances appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa State Fair "Cookie Man" Dies
(Undated) -- The man who came up with Barksdale's State Fair cookies sold during the Iowa State Fair has died. Joe Barksdale started a food business at the Iowa State Fair in 1975, and added cookies in 1993, using his wife Virginia's recipe. The cookies have become one of the most popular treats sold during the Iowa State Fair. In 2019, the couple gifted the cookie legacy to the Iowa State Fair.
Des Moines middle school principal placed on leave
DES MOINES, Iowa — The principal of Hiatt Middle School in Des Moines is on leave. The school district told KCCI that Principal Joseph Green was placed on leave last Wednesday. They did not disclose the reason why Green was placed on leave or confirm whether he is under investigation.
The richest man in Iowa
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Iowa Man Convicted In Violent Death Of Girlfriend
(Des Moines, IA) An Iowa man faces life without parole for the murder of his girlfriend. A Polk County jury convicted 58-year-old Tony Arterberry of the murder, burglary, and robbery of 56-year-old Rhonda Howard earlier this year. Prosecutors say Howard died after she was violently assaulted and beaten. Arterberry is scheduled to be sentenced on December 21. His attorneys say he plans to appeal the case.
Iowa doctor drives tractor to work to raise rural healthcare awareness
DES MOINES, Iowa — Rural healthcare is in crisis in Iowa. That’s why Dr. Rick Sidwell decided to drive his tractor 20 miles to Story County Medical Center to raise awareness. Dr. Sidwell said that the odds of dying from a medical emergency are much higher in rural areas which is something he wants to […]
Varsity Cinema returns to help screen out the noise
A buzzsaw whined from inside the building as a construction worker named Nick walked out the front door carrying a long and thin artifact. “Want to keep your old handrail?” Nick said. “No, but I appreciate the offer,” said Ben Godar, director of the Des Moines Film Society, the nonprofit renovating this historic Varsity Cinema in the heart […] The post Varsity Cinema returns to help screen out the noise appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
North Iowa Outdoors: Area Hunters can Donate Deer Hides for Veteran Therapy Program
Area deer hunters are often asked to donate venison to help feed the hungry, but they’re also urged to donate deer hides for use in the Veterans Leather Program. Lisa Widick, state spokeswoman for the Iowa Elks, says the state’s Elks lodges collected more than four-thousand deer hides for the program this past hunting season. The hides were trucked to a tannery in Missouri, then the finished leather is sent back to Iowa and the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.
Des Moines Men Sentenced In Fentanyl Deaths
(Polk County, IA) — Two Des Moines men will spend decades in prison after being convicted in a fentanyl death. Thirty-nine-year-old Michael James and 38-year-old Gregory Williams pleaded guilty to giving fentanyl to a man and woman, who both overdosed in 2020. The woman survived, but the man died. Investigators say the Oxycodone pills given contained fentanyl. Williams, who was previously convicted, is facing additional prison time for holding his children at gunpoint during a drug bust in Des Moines in December of 2020.
Fighting for survival: How Jordan Creek, Outlets of Des Moines thrive
Malls were once the go-to spot for shopping and socializing, but online shopping, COVID-19 and new competition have forced the old formula to adapt. This week KCCI looks at how key shopping centers in the Des Moines area are handling the changes, a story of both struggles and survival. Our...
Adoption Month: New "Forever" Homes for More Iowa Kids
(KMAland) -- It's National Adoption Month, a chance to raise awareness about the need for permanent homes and families for kids in foster care in Iowa. In Polk County alone, nearly 1,200 children in foster care are looking for "forever" homes - and more than 407,000 nationwide. The Iowa Department...
Amid Agreement with GE Renewable Energy, Turbine Blade Maker to Reopen Iowa Factory
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of turbine blades used in...
