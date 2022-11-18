Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Plans for a Des Moines skyscraper back on track
DES MOINES, Iowa — Plans for a $133 million, 33-story apartment tower are back on track for downtown Des Moines. The eastern half of the Kaleidoscope at the Hub at 5th and Walnut may soon be transformed. Developer Joe Teeling is dusting off plans for a tower that would change downtown in a big way.
First Iowans, Now Counties Are Being Sued Over Carbon Pipeline
Another lawsuit has been filed around the controversial carbon dioxide pipelines planned to stretch Iowa. This makes two Iowa counties that have been sued over their local stance on the pipeline. Back in August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in order...
KCCI.com
Des Moines City Council to consider skyscraper proposal
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council on Monday will look at plans for a 33-story skyscraper downtown. The building may replace the old Kaleidoscope at the Hub on Walnut Street. It would have 360 apartments with commercial space on the first floor. The building would remain...
KCCI.com
Des Moines middle school principal placed on leave
DES MOINES, Iowa — The principal of Hiatt Middle School in Des Moines is on leave. The school district told KCCI that Principal Joseph Green was placed on leave last Wednesday. They did not disclose the reason why Green was placed on leave or confirm whether he is under investigation.
KCCI.com
Police: Johnston man abandoned 20 cats, one of which died
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Johnston man is facing charges after he abandoned 20 cats at an apartment. According to court records, Melvin Carr moved out of an apartment and left several cats behind. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa recovered 20 cats. Fifteen were in good health, four...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KCCI.com
Des Moines gay bar owner responds to deadly shooting outside LGBTQ Colorado nightclub
DES MOINES, Iowa — Bryan Smith is the owner of Des Moines LGBTQ bar The Blazing Saddle. Smith told KCCI that shock set in Sunday morning as he read about the tragedy at another LGBTQ nightclub — a shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs that left five dead and at least 25 injured.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Giving Crew kicks off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds
Cedar Rapids — Sunday morning, the Iowa Giving Crew kicked off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds event at the Van Meter Distribution Center. Meal distributions kicked off at 8 a.m.. In 2021, the crew provided expanded operation to waterloo. This event provides Thanksgiving meals to families in need.
Des Moines Business Record
Des Moines council to consider $6.2 million in assistance for proposed downtown high-rise
A proposed 33-story high-rise apartment project in downtown would receive up to $6.2 million in incentives from the city of Des Moines, according to terms of a preliminary development agreement the City Council is expected to vote on at its meeting today. The high-rise would be built at 515 Walnut...
Des Moines' 'model' metro bike ordinance is tabled
A regional transportation group has indefinitely tabled a vote on whether to recommend a bicycle safety ordinance to Des Moines area governments. Concerns about possible legislative pushback and metro opposition put the plan on pause last month. Why it matters: Central Iowa's network of recreational trails is growing. Enhanced safety...
KCCI.com
South side church closes after 119 years
DES MOINES, Iowa — Park Avenue Presbyterian Church will be closing its doors due to a dwindling amount of members. The church has been around for the last 119 years. Some church members had been attending services there for the last 80 years and they say it is bittersweet to see it close.
iheart.com
Iowa State Fair "Cookie Man" Dies
(Undated) -- The man who came up with Barksdale's State Fair cookies sold during the Iowa State Fair has died. Joe Barksdale started a food business at the Iowa State Fair in 1975, and added cookies in 1993, using his wife Virginia's recipe. The cookies have become one of the most popular treats sold during the Iowa State Fair. In 2019, the couple gifted the cookie legacy to the Iowa State Fair.
KCCI.com
Fighting for survival: How Jordan Creek, Outlets of Des Moines thrive
Malls were once the go-to spot for shopping and socializing, but online shopping, COVID-19 and new competition have forced the old formula to adapt. This week KCCI looks at how key shopping centers in the Des Moines area are handling the changes, a story of both struggles and survival. Our...
iheart.com
Iowa Man Convicted Of Murder Faces Life Without Parole
(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa man faces life without parole for the murder of his girlfriend. A Polk County jury convicted 58-year-old Tony Arterberry of the murder, burglary, and robbery of 56-year-old Rhonda Howard earlier this year. Prosecutors say Howard died after she was violently assaulted and beaten. His...
KCJJ
Central Iowa man arrested after late night police chase on Highway 218, I-80
A central Iowa man is accused of leading police on a car chase through Washington and Johnson Counties late Saturday night. The chase began on Highway 218 near the Riverside exit and continued northbound. The driver reportedly stuck the overpass where he had been parked as he fled the initial traffic stop, slightly damaging the bridge.
KCCI.com
Iowa women look at legal action after airline forgets then damages their electric wheelchairs
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Iowa women say their wheelchairs were damaged or broken after a September flight and now they want to make sure no one else in their position ever has to go through what they did again. Harlee Drury and Heather Reimers, along with their friend...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police investigating report of shots fired
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a report of shots fired on the city's south side. It happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday night on Southeast 5th Street and Payton Avenue. Police responded to the report of gun fire. No injuries have been reported.
KCCI.com
Des Moines Fire Department graduates class of pre-certified recruits to battle staffing shortage
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department is finding solutions to the staffing shortage that developed during the pandemic. Twelve new firefighters graduated Friday from the 99th class of the Fire Academy. "My youngest son is graduating from the 99th recruit academy for Des Moines Fire," said...
Pipeline company sues a second Iowa county over local ordinances
A company that hopes to build a carbon dioxide pipeline across Iowa is suing a second Iowa county over local efforts to regulate the placement of the controversial pipeline. Summit Carbon Solutions, which hopes to build a pipeline to transport carbon dioxide across Iowa, sued Story County earlier this week in U.S. District Court for […] The post Pipeline company sues a second Iowa county over local ordinances appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Keo Way rebirth heading into final stages
DES MOINES, Iowa — The transformation of Keo Way heading into downtown Des Moines is moving into its final stage. Just ask one of the newest business owners on the block. “I'll need a caramel latte to go,” said T.J. Rude, owner of the new Northern Vessel coffee shop at 1201 Keo Way.
