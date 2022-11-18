ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCCI.com

Plans for a Des Moines skyscraper back on track

DES MOINES, Iowa — Plans for a $133 million, 33-story apartment tower are back on track for downtown Des Moines. The eastern half of the Kaleidoscope at the Hub at 5th and Walnut may soon be transformed. Developer Joe Teeling is dusting off plans for a tower that would change downtown in a big way.
DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

First Iowans, Now Counties Are Being Sued Over Carbon Pipeline

Another lawsuit has been filed around the controversial carbon dioxide pipelines planned to stretch Iowa. This makes two Iowa counties that have been sued over their local stance on the pipeline. Back in August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in order...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Des Moines City Council to consider skyscraper proposal

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council on Monday will look at plans for a 33-story skyscraper downtown. The building may replace the old Kaleidoscope at the Hub on Walnut Street. It would have 360 apartments with commercial space on the first floor. The building would remain...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines middle school principal placed on leave

DES MOINES, Iowa — The principal of Hiatt Middle School in Des Moines is on leave. The school district told KCCI that Principal Joseph Green was placed on leave last Wednesday. They did not disclose the reason why Green was placed on leave or confirm whether he is under investigation.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Johnston man abandoned 20 cats, one of which died

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Johnston man is facing charges after he abandoned 20 cats at an apartment. According to court records, Melvin Carr moved out of an apartment and left several cats behind. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa recovered 20 cats. Fifteen were in good health, four...
DES MOINES, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa Giving Crew kicks off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds

Cedar Rapids — Sunday morning, the Iowa Giving Crew kicked off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds event at the Van Meter Distribution Center. Meal distributions kicked off at 8 a.m.. In 2021, the crew provided expanded operation to waterloo. This event provides Thanksgiving meals to families in need.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Axios

Des Moines' 'model' metro bike ordinance is tabled

A regional transportation group has indefinitely tabled a vote on whether to recommend a bicycle safety ordinance to Des Moines area governments. Concerns about possible legislative pushback and metro opposition put the plan on pause last month. Why it matters: Central Iowa's network of recreational trails is growing. Enhanced safety...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

South side church closes after 119 years

DES MOINES, Iowa — Park Avenue Presbyterian Church will be closing its doors due to a dwindling amount of members. The church has been around for the last 119 years. Some church members had been attending services there for the last 80 years and they say it is bittersweet to see it close.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Iowa State Fair "Cookie Man" Dies

(Undated) -- The man who came up with Barksdale's State Fair cookies sold during the Iowa State Fair has died. Joe Barksdale started a food business at the Iowa State Fair in 1975, and added cookies in 1993, using his wife Virginia's recipe. The cookies have become one of the most popular treats sold during the Iowa State Fair. In 2019, the couple gifted the cookie legacy to the Iowa State Fair.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Man Convicted Of Murder Faces Life Without Parole

(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa man faces life without parole for the murder of his girlfriend. A Polk County jury convicted 58-year-old Tony Arterberry of the murder, burglary, and robbery of 56-year-old Rhonda Howard earlier this year. Prosecutors say Howard died after she was violently assaulted and beaten. His...
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police investigating report of shots fired

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a report of shots fired on the city's south side. It happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday night on Southeast 5th Street and Payton Avenue. Police responded to the report of gun fire. No injuries have been reported.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Pipeline company sues a second Iowa county over local ordinances

A company that hopes to build a carbon dioxide pipeline across Iowa is suing a second Iowa county over local efforts to regulate the placement of the controversial pipeline. Summit Carbon Solutions, which hopes to build a pipeline to transport carbon dioxide across Iowa, sued Story County earlier this week in U.S. District Court for […] The post Pipeline company sues a second Iowa county over local ordinances appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
STORY COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Keo Way rebirth heading into final stages

DES MOINES, Iowa — The transformation of Keo Way heading into downtown Des Moines is moving into its final stage. Just ask one of the newest business owners on the block. “I'll need a caramel latte to go,” said T.J. Rude, owner of the new Northern Vessel coffee shop at 1201 Keo Way.
DES MOINES, IA

