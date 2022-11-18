Read full article on original website
Framingham Police: Driver Cited In Beaver Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver in a crash on Beaver Street, last night, November 17. The two-car, rear-end crash happened at 5:40 p.m. at 113 Beaver Street. Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens said there were no injuries. One driver was cited for unlicensed operation of a motor...
Framingham Police: One Injured in Concord Street Fight
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured and taken to Framingham Union Hospital, after a fight between two men in downtown Framingham, yesterday afternoon. Police were called to 19 Concord Street at 3:11 p.m. on November 17 for a report of two men fight. The men are known to each...
Arnold E. Ferrari, 97, Naval & WWII Veteran
FRAMINGHAM – Arnold E. Ferrari, 97, passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on November 16, 2022. He was born in Framingham, on October 14, 1925, to Arnold and Louise (Agostini) Ferrari. He graduated from Framingham High School in 1943 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving...
Richard A. Goldman, 69
FRAMINGHAM – Richard A. Goldman, 69, a longtime resident of Framingham died Friday, November 18, 2022, following a lengthy illness, with his loving family by his side. Richard, son of the late Lawrence Ira Goldman and Sandra (Pell) Goldman. Born in Malden, his family later moved to Framingham when...
Framingham Police Conducting Search in Saxonville
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are conducting a search in the Saxonville section of the City of Framingham tonight, November 18. Police are searching fora suspect who broke into a home in the neighborhood off Elm Street. The search is in the Ashmont Drive neighborhood. Police have a K9 dog...
Framingham Police Charge Woman With Breaking & Entering
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman on a warrant for breaking & entering on Wednesday, November 16. Arrested was Priscilla O’Malley, 20, with no known address. She was arrested at 12:13 p.m. at Route 135 and Hollis Street. Framingham Police said no booking photo was available.
William S. Quinn, 68
FRAMINGHAM – William S. “Billy” or “Quinny” Quinn, 68, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2022. Billy was a lifelong resident of Framingham. He was the first-born son of the late William G. Quinn and Virginia M. (Worrey) Quinn. In his early years Billy enjoyed...
Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Man on Fugitive of Justice Warrant
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on a fugitive from justice warrant and warrants for motor vehicle charges on Wednesday, November 16. Police arrested on Wednesday at 5:32 p.m. Todd Major, 37, of 38 Charles Street in Framingham. No other information was available at this time. Framingham...
Walmart Donates $4,000 To Shop With Cop Program
FRAMINGHAM – Walmart in Framingham donated $4,000 to the Framingham Police Association for its annual Shop with A Cop program this morning, November 18. The donation was part of a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly-remodeled store on Route 9. Accepting the donation was Framingham Deputy Police Chief Sean...
Upscale Grocery Store Proposed For Vacant Bed Bath & Beyond in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – An upscale grocery store chain, that focuses on local produce and prepared meals plus wine, craft beers, and spirits wants to open in Framingham. The Fresh market wants to move into the space formerly occupied by Bed Bath & Beyond on Route 9 East in Framingham. Owned...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Friday, Wednesday, November 18, 2022
1 Saint Bridget School presents Dorothy in Wonderland tonight. Tickets available at the door. There is a second show on Saturday. 2. Voices of MetroWest will perform an ’80s concert at the Chris Walsh memorial Auditorium tonight at Fuller Middle School at 7. There is a second show on Saturday. Tickets are available online and at the door.
HOME of the WEEK: 3-Bedroom House in Framingham For $499,900
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a 3-bedroom house in the City of Framingham. The 35 Willis Avenue property is priced at $499,900. Built in 1942, the property has 1,008 square feet of living space, and sits on a 5,876 square foot lot.
Framingham’s Davis Receives 2022 Extraordinary Women Advancing Healthcare Award
FRAMINGHAM – The Women’s Edge, (formerly the Commonwealth Institute), the leading nonprofit organization devoted to advancing all women leaders, recognized winners of their 2022, Extraordinary Women Advancing Healthcaren Awards, at a dinner on November 16, at the District Hall Boston. Framingham resident Eileen Davis, Vice President of the...
Framingham Estate Sale Features Wallace Nutting Pieces
FRAMINGHAM – A Wallace Nutting dining set and prints are part of a Framingham estate sale this weekend. The sale is Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 9 Webster Street in Framingham. Among the items for sale are a Wallace Nutting...
Lamakina Finishes 75th in State Championship Meet; Holliston’s Luisi Win Division 2 Championship Title
FORT DEVENS – The MIAA state championship meets were held today, November 19 at Fort Devens. Framingham High freshman Sasha Lamakina finished 75th overall in the MIAA Division 1 meet, said Athletic Director Paul Spear. She was the only Flyer to qualify for the meet. Cambridge sophomore won the...
Town of Wayland Encourages Residents to Enroll in New CodeRED Emergency Alert System
WAYLAND — The Town of Wayland encourages residents, employees and businesses to sign up for CodeRED, the Town’s new emergency alert system. The CodeRed Emergency Alert System is a free community notification system available in Wayland that sends alerts concerning time-sensitive and emergency information that may impact the area.
Woman Stabbed in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – A woman was stabbed in Framingham this afternoon, November 16. The woman, in her 40s, was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester with non-life threatening injuries. The stabbing happened on Phelps Road around 2;30 p.m. SOURCE will update when Framingham Police release more details.
Elliot Morris Goodman, 92, Korean War Veteran, Attorney, & Morse Institute Library Trustee
NATICK – A true believer in the town of Natick, MA, both in its future and its history, Elliot Morris Goodman, 92, passed away on November 16, 2022. He was the beloved husband for 48 years of the late Marion Martin Goodman and the devoted father and stepfather of Wendy (Goodman) Fluke, Donna Goodman, Peter Goodman and his wife Sara, Warren Prim and his wife Sheila, and Bryan Prim and his wife Marjorie. He was an important part of the lives of his thirteen grandchildren: Melanie, Rochelle, Jared, Michael, Eric, Marissa, Alexandra, Stephanie, Samantha, James, Amber, Kelsey and Peter as well as his six great-grandchildren. Elliot cooked pizzas and lobsters for his grandchildren while he teased them with his wonderful sense of humor.
League of Women Voters Framingham Selling Limited-Edition Merchandise
FRAMINGHAM – The League of Women Voters of Framingham invites you to check out their limited-edition merchandise sale. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards supporting the League’s activities in Framingham such as voter registration, hosting informational events, and encouraging civic participation in Framingham. Produced in partnership with fundraising platform FanCloth, the limited-edition merch is designed to combine the use of merch to promote engagement with our democracy.
Laura A. (Conlon) Head
FRAMINGHAM – Laura A. (Conlon) Head passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Friday November 18, 2022. Laura was born in Framingham and is the daughter of the late Joseph P Conlon and Constance G. (Mears) Conlon of Framingham. She is survived by her loving husband Michael Head, sons Travis Conlon, Lucas Conlon and his fiancé Alexandria Krause all of Sterling, her brother Michael P. Conlon of Venice FL, late sister Karen E. (Conlon) Petro, sister Sharon F. (Conlon) Higgins and husband Walter C. Higgins of Millville, brother Timothy D. Conlon and wife Kelly A. Conlon of Rochester NY, sister Linda C (Conlon) Bates and husband William Bates of Summerville SC, she leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
